Read full article on original website
Related
Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez Weighs in On His World Cup Snub
Watch: Manchester United Speaks Out Amid Cristiano Ronaldo's Claims. Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is sharing her thoughts on Portugal's recent World Cup victory. After the soccer star was removed from the Portugal National Team's starting lineup in its World Cup Round of 16 match against Switzerland on Dec. 6—his...
Tearful Neymar Consoled By Son Of Croatia Star Ivan Perisic After Brazil's Penalty-Shootout Loss
Leonardo Perisic wanted to make sure Neymar was okay.
Portugal responds to scandalous report Cristiano Ronaldo tried to quit World Cup after benching
Reports out of Portugal have revealed Cristiano Ronaldo was set to leave Qatar immediately after he was benched for his nation’s Round of 16 clash against Switzerland. Portugal dominated the Swiss in a 6-1 drubbing. Ronaldo’s replacement Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick in his starting debut. The 21-year-old became the youngest player to strike three times in a World Cup knockout match since Pele in 1958, justifying the decision of coach Fernando Santos to leave Ronaldo out of the starting side. Subbed in late for Ramos, Ronaldo unleashed a blistering goal that was called back for offside. It comes after the final group match...
Soccer-Croatia oust favourites Brazil 4-2 on penalties to reach semi-final
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Dominik Livakovic saved Rodrygo's first penalty and Marquinhos hit the post to give Croatia a 4-2 shootout win over Brazil on Friday after their World Cup quarter-final finished level at 1-1.
Look: Pass From Lionel Messi Leading To Argentina Goal Going Viral
The World Cup is the one trophy that has eluded Argentina megastar Lionel Messi in his legendary career. Today he rose to the occasion in the biggest possible way with one of the most incredible passes in World Cup history. In the 35th minute of today's World Cup quarterfinal against...
Cristiano Ronaldo's Benching Criticized by Partner Georgina Rodríguez
Portugal sat the world-famous star during its victory over Switzerland in the FIFA World Cup on Tuesday.
CBS Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Portugal World Cup team? Portuguese FA denies exit threat rumors ahead Morocco game
The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has denied suggestions that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to walk out of their World Cup squad following a row with head coach Fernando Santos. Portuguese publication Record reported on Thursday that Ronaldo, without a club since his contract with Manchester United was terminated on the eve...
Brazil official throws cat at World Cup press conference
What did the cat do? Brazil’s press officer stunned reporters after picking up a cat and throwing it on the floor during a recent press conference with Vinicius Jr at the World Cup. The Real Madrid winger — who was speaking with reporters ahead of Brazil’s quarterfinal clash with Croatia on Friday — looked on and began laughing before he appeared to ask the official about the incident. In videos from the press conference, the official pets the cat as it sits on the podium. He then grabbed the animal by its back and tossed it to the floor, where...
Watch: Son of Croatia player shows great sportsmanship in consoling Brazil's Neymar
After a 0-0 battle through regulation, Neymar scored what was presumably going to be the game-winning goal in the quarterfinals match in the 106th minute — a strike that tied him with Pele for the country's all-time record in men's soccer. Croatia's Bruno Petkovic put in the equalizer to send the action to penalties, however, where the victors connected on all four of their PKs.
Brazil’s entire belief system goes with them after crashing out of World Cup
Twenty minutes earlier they had been running manically, in between little leaps of joy, going off in different directions like a catherine wheel. Now Brazil sat in a broken huddle in the centre circle, and they wept. There was to be no dancing tonight: not during a stodgy opening hour, nor even when Neymar scored what felt then like an iconic career-defining goal, for the overriding emotion had been not joy but relief at a dogged opponent finally dislodged. Certainly there would be no jig at the end of a penalty shootout lost, the culmination of a tense and...
Cristiano Ronaldo ready to sign for Champions League club after the World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to join a new club after the World Cup – and he doesn't want to go to Saudi Arabia
The construction of Trump's ultra luxury six-star golf resort in Bali has stalled leaving workers jobless, report says
Donald Trump struck a deal to license his name and to help run a hotel in Bali, Indonesia, in 2015. But, years later, it has yet to open, per AFP.
World Cup 2022 news LIVE: Portugal respond to Cristiano Ronaldo ‘threat’ claim as Luis Enrique replacement confirmed
Raheem Sterling will rejoin England’s World Cup squad with the Three Lions continuing their preparation for what promises to be a massive quarter-final tie against France.Cristiano Ronaldo’s name continues to dominate the headlines with his involvement for Portugal now likely reduced to a bench role ahead of the last eight match against Morocco.Steve Holland has detailed the lengthy process surrounding how to combat the threat of the in-form Kylian Mbappe, who now leads the Golden Boot race.Brazil kick off the quarter-finals on Friday when they face Croatia before Argentina take on the Netherlands in a tie dripping with history.Follow the build-up to England vs France and the latest from Qatar below: Read More The future is now: Jude Bellingham is making the World Cup look easyWhy England’s wide men hold the key to beating France after Senegal masterclassJude Bellingham ready to tear into France at World Cup: ‘You have to have that dog in you’
Football Daily | Ramos, Ronaldo and a very public and brutal World Cup humiliation
In today’s Football Daily: Portugal’s changing of the guard, Morocco’s Beautiful Day and Eden Hazard’s lament
BBC
World Cup quarter-finals predictions: Chris Sutton predicts all the matches including England v France
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. There are some mouth-watering match-ups in the quarter-finals of the World Cup - but will there...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Jens Stoltenberg warns against conflict spiralling into Russia-Nato war
Nato chief says alliance working ‘every day’ to avoid the fighting turning into a wider war
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Nato boss warns of ‘major war’ with Putin
The head of Nato expressed worry that the fighting in Ukraine could spin out of control and become a war between Russia and Nato, according to an interview released Friday.“If things go wrong, they can go horribly wrong,” Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in remarks to Norwegian broadcaster NRK.“It is a terrible war in Ukraine. It is also a war that can become a full-fledged war that spreads into a major war between Nato and Russia,” he said. “We are working on that every day to avoid that.”It comes as the British defence ministry has this morning reiterated the...
The Jewish Press
US Fund$ Arabs Who Want to Destroy Israel
Some Israeli journalists who traveled to Qatar to report on the soccer World Cup were harassed and verbally abused by Arabs from several countries. The journalists were told that Israel has no right to exist and that most Arabs are opposed to any form of normalization with Israelis. The hostile...
touristmeetstraveler.com
France To Ban Short-Haul Flights From Paris To Three Destinations
Recently, the European Commission approved France’s decision to limit air traffic by banning short-haul domestic flights. Basically, if the same route takes less than 2.5 hours by train, it will no longer be a flight route. If you are planning a trip to France, read on to find out if this latest decision will affect your vacation.
Soccer-World Cup 2022: schedule, teams, venues and final
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is being held in Qatar:. * This year's World Cup began on Nov. 20 and will run through to Dec. 18.
Comments / 0