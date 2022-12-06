Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Related
power98fm.com
Four Outdoor Ice Skating Rinks in Charlotte to Visit
Have you ever been ice skating before? If you’re looking for places to go so you can do just that then Charlotte has exactly what you’re looking for. People in Charlotte and surrounding areas love to ice skate and The Charlotte region has 4 places where you can ice skate outside. Two in Charlotte, one in Huntersville, and one in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
Truist Field in Charlotte transformed into winter wonderland
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Nothing says the holiday season like snow and ice. Although a white Christmas is extremely rare in parts of the Carolinas, years of planning helped bring some winter magic to Truist Field. Technology is helping keep the winter wonderland cold, despite temperatures this month that are well above freezing. […]
power98fm.com
The Best Places to Visit in 2023; Did North Carolina Make The List?
Looking to travel the U.S. next year? Well here’s a list of Best Places to Visit in the US in 2023 according to Conde Nast Traveler (in no particular ranking order). Which of these places do you want to visit? Which have you already visited? Are you surprised by any of these destinations?
wccbcharlotte.com
Museum of Illusions Comes to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE- A brand new museum opened its doors to the Queen City Friday. The Museum of Illusions has exhibits in more than 25 countries and is the first new museum here in Charlotte in the past 10 years. With over 60 to 80 mind-bending illusions, just can come out and enjoy the unique art for only $24. Corporate events, parties, and functions can also be held at the museum.
WBTV
Rally for Shanquella Robinson happening Saturday at Charlotte church
For the ninth year, WBT and WBTV are partnering to put on the Hancock's Bikes For Kids Christmas drive. Hancock's Bikes For Kids will go on from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 at the WBT and WBTV studios. ‘OneBand’ focuses on three songs, one rehearsal, one performance. Updated:...
wccbcharlotte.com
Residents Of Historic Concord Hosts 2022 Holiday Tour Of Homes In Historic Concord
CONCORD, NC (News Release) – The Residents of Historic Concord will host its “Holiday Tour of Homes” taking place in Historic Concord and features exclusive tours of ten historic homes, two churches, and a business decked to the halls for the Christmas season!. The tour begins in...
Charlotte Stories
The 2022 NC Christmas Festival Is Almost Here
2022 North Carolina Christmas Festival. The highly anticipated holiday event with over 4,700 RSVPS is one of the largest Christmas Festivals in the state. Event organizer Michael Calloway says “Christmas is a time for joy and giving. This year we have free Santa pictures and a free toy giveaway. Seeing the kids smile makes Christmas one or our favorite events of the year”. The event’s mission is to provide a safe space for all to celebrate Christmas.
‘Holiday Luck!’ Charlotte man nabs $100K jackpot
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man nabbed a $100,000 prize with a ‘Holiday Luck’ ticket. “I chose the Holiday Luck ticket because it’s the holiday season,” said Ian Lynch. “And I guess I was lucky.” Lynch, 54, bought his ticket Tuesday from Royal Stop on Eastway Drive in Charlotte. “I was so […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Do My Job: CLT4 Amazon Fulfillment Center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Amazon makes shopping easy with the click of a button. Most orders are fulfilled, shipped and delivered to your front door within 48 hours or less. In this week’s Do My Job, Lauren takes you to the Charlotte Fulfillment Center to see how it all happens.
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Animal Shelter Set To Reach Pre-Pandemic Numbers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control shelter is on pace for pre-pandemic numbers. Walking through the the halls of the Charlotte Mecklenburg animal shelter, there’s one painfully obvious sight, each kennel is occupied. “Including all animals, not just cats and dogs, were looking at...
country1037fm.com
Charlotte, North Carolina Designer Fashion Warehouse Sale This Weekend
Clothes are my thing. My closet doesn’t fit any more of them (it’s bursting at the seams. (pun intended) But I won’t care, because I’ll keep filling it with gorgeous stuff. You’re missing out if you’ve never heard of The Charlotte Warehouse Sale. The designer women’s clothing paradise pops up a couple of times a year.
'That'll be justice for us,' Shanquella Robinson's sister says ahead of Charlotte rally
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The community will gather Saturday afternoon to hold a rally for Shanquella Robinson, the 25-year-old Charlotte woman who mysteriously died in Cabo San Lucas during a Mexico trip with friends. "Everybody being arrested and doing time there," Quilla Long, Robinson's sister, said Wednesday. "That'll be justice...
Robotic bears and bank CDs make a comeback
The group of robotic bears known as the Leonard Bearstein Symphony Orchestra that delighted Charlotteans with holiday music is now back on the bandstand, but not in Charlotte. The bears were recently exiled from their home and Founders Hall at Bank of America's uptown headquarters after more than two decades. For more, we turn now to Tony Mecia of the Charlotte Ledger business newsletter.
Shooting in Kannapolis leaves 1 dead
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A 29-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Kannapolis Wednesday night, the Kannapolis Police Department reports. According to police, the shooting happened at a home on South Little Texas Road around 5 p.m. Police said when they got to the scene, officers found 29-year-old Claude...
WBTV
New “Selling Charlotte” TV series shows off luxury homes and lifestyle in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AXIOS) - American Dream TV is filming “Selling Charlotte” with several local real estate agents while showcasing some of the city’s most popular attractions. The new series is not affiliated with other real estate-focused spinoffs like Netflix’s “Selling Sunset.”. Background: The show “American...
power98fm.com
Here’s The Chances That Charlotte Sees Snow This Winter
Is there a chance Charlotte could see snow this winter? That’s the question I know I’m asking. I’m essentially a 5-year-old when it comes to snow. I love it! I’ll be camped out watching The Weather Channel drinking hot chocolate just waiting for those flakes to fall. It seems like, at least in South Charlotte where I am, that we went years without any decent snowfall. I don’t want flurries. I want a good 4-5 inches covering the grass for a minimum of 24 hours. Last year I finally got to see some, but not enough. So what about this year?
TikTok videos warn roadside scammer has made his way to Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Some women are using TikTok to warn about a man’s suspicious actions on local highways. They said he stops on the side of the road, claiming he has car trouble and needs money. He then offers strange items in exchange for help. Channel 9′s...
country1037fm.com
Our Top Mexican Food Restaurants In Charlotte North Carolina
Being a native Texan, I never grow tired of Mexican food. I think I would be happy eating it multiple times a week. Like many of you, we have taco Tuesday every week. And, it’s a go-to choice for dining out in our family. In fact, we just had a wonderful Mexican dinner last night at one of our favorite places. Restaurant Clicks published a list of their favorites including Azteca, Three Amigos, Bakersfield and more. Quite a few of my faves made their picks along with a few I hadn’t tried. But these are the ones our family happily returns to time and time again. So, if you want some suggestions for places you may have missed but need to try, this list is for you. These are a few of our top Mexican food restaurants in Charlotte.
Charlotte men swipe Apple watches, valued over $1,500, from Mooresville Target
Two Charlotte men are facing charges after police said the duo stole two Apple watches, valued at more than $1,500, from a Mooresville Target.
City of Charlotte’s preferred Silver Line route would skirt Uptown
CHARLOTTE — The city of Charlotte is pushing for the LYNX Silver Line to skirt Uptown rather than go through the heart of Center City and share tracks with the Blue and Gold Lines, while critics say the move prioritizes development over moving people. Inside the Man Cave Barber...
Comments / 0