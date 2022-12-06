ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

power98fm.com

Four Outdoor Ice Skating Rinks in Charlotte to Visit

Have you ever been ice skating before? If you’re looking for places to go so you can do just that then Charlotte has exactly what you’re looking for. People in Charlotte and surrounding areas love to ice skate and The Charlotte region has 4 places where you can ice skate outside. Two in Charlotte, one in Huntersville, and one in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Truist Field in Charlotte transformed into winter wonderland

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Nothing says the holiday season like snow and ice. Although a white Christmas is extremely rare in parts of the Carolinas, years of planning helped bring some winter magic to Truist Field. Technology is helping keep the winter wonderland cold, despite temperatures this month that are well above freezing. […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

The Best Places to Visit in 2023; Did North Carolina Make The List?

Looking to travel the U.S. next year? Well here’s a list of Best Places to Visit in the US in 2023 according to Conde Nast Traveler (in no particular ranking order). Which of these places do you want to visit? Which have you already visited? Are you surprised by any of these destinations?
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Museum of Illusions Comes to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE- A brand new museum opened its doors to the Queen City Friday. The Museum of Illusions has exhibits in more than 25 countries and is the first new museum here in Charlotte in the past 10 years. With over 60 to 80 mind-bending illusions, just can come out and enjoy the unique art for only $24. Corporate events, parties, and functions can also be held at the museum.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

The 2022 NC Christmas Festival Is Almost Here

2022 North Carolina Christmas Festival. The highly anticipated holiday event with over 4,700 RSVPS is one of the largest Christmas Festivals in the state. Event organizer Michael Calloway says “Christmas is a time for joy and giving. This year we have free Santa pictures and a free toy giveaway. Seeing the kids smile makes Christmas one or our favorite events of the year”. The event’s mission is to provide a safe space for all to celebrate Christmas.
CONCORD, NC
Queen City News

‘Holiday Luck!’ Charlotte man nabs $100K jackpot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man nabbed a $100,000 prize with a ‘Holiday Luck’ ticket. “I chose the Holiday Luck ticket because it’s the holiday season,” said Ian Lynch. “And I guess I was lucky.” Lynch, 54, bought his ticket Tuesday from Royal Stop on Eastway Drive in Charlotte. “I was so […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Do My Job: CLT4 Amazon Fulfillment Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Amazon makes shopping easy with the click of a button. Most orders are fulfilled, shipped and delivered to your front door within 48 hours or less. In this week’s Do My Job, Lauren takes you to the Charlotte Fulfillment Center to see how it all happens.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Animal Shelter Set To Reach Pre-Pandemic Numbers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control shelter is on pace for pre-pandemic numbers. Walking through the the halls of the Charlotte Mecklenburg animal shelter, there’s one painfully obvious sight, each kennel is occupied. “Including all animals, not just cats and dogs, were looking at...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Charlotte, North Carolina Designer Fashion Warehouse Sale This Weekend

Clothes are my thing. My closet doesn’t fit any more of them (it’s bursting at the seams. (pun intended) But I won’t care, because I’ll keep filling it with gorgeous stuff. You’re missing out if you’ve never heard of The Charlotte Warehouse Sale. The designer women’s clothing paradise pops up a couple of times a year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Robotic bears and bank CDs make a comeback

The group of robotic bears known as the Leonard Bearstein Symphony Orchestra that delighted Charlotteans with holiday music is now back on the bandstand, but not in Charlotte. The bears were recently exiled from their home and Founders Hall at Bank of America's uptown headquarters after more than two decades. For more, we turn now to Tony Mecia of the Charlotte Ledger business newsletter.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Shooting in Kannapolis leaves 1 dead

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A 29-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Kannapolis Wednesday night, the Kannapolis Police Department reports. According to police, the shooting happened at a home on South Little Texas Road around 5 p.m. Police said when they got to the scene, officers found 29-year-old Claude...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
power98fm.com

Here’s The Chances That Charlotte Sees Snow This Winter

Is there a chance Charlotte could see snow this winter? That’s the question I know I’m asking. I’m essentially a 5-year-old when it comes to snow. I love it! I’ll be camped out watching The Weather Channel drinking hot chocolate just waiting for those flakes to fall. It seems like, at least in South Charlotte where I am, that we went years without any decent snowfall. I don’t want flurries. I want a good 4-5 inches covering the grass for a minimum of 24 hours. Last year I finally got to see some, but not enough. So what about this year?
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Our Top Mexican Food Restaurants In Charlotte North Carolina

Being a native Texan, I never grow tired of Mexican food. I think I would be happy eating it multiple times a week. Like many of you, we have taco Tuesday every week. And, it’s a go-to choice for dining out in our family. In fact, we just had a wonderful Mexican dinner last night at one of our favorite places. Restaurant Clicks published a list of their favorites including Azteca, Three Amigos, Bakersfield and more. Quite a few of my faves made their picks along with a few I hadn’t tried. But these are the ones our family happily returns to time and time again. So, if you want some suggestions for places you may have missed but need to try, this list is for you. These are a few of our top Mexican food restaurants in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC

