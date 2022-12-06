ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockdale County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

How To Stay at the Hotel Where ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Filmed

After watching HBO's hit show The White Lotus, who doesn't want to book an Italian vacation?. Looking for that purrfect fur baby to bring home? Look no further than Klassy Kats of Butts County. Klassy Kats' mission is to reduce the overpopulation of cats in Butts County by using a proactive approach for promoting, educating, and taking part in spaying and neutering cats and kittens t… Click for more.Butts County Adoptable Cats - Week of December 10.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

KD & Kyrie Too Much for Short-Handed Hawks

Looking for that purrfect fur baby to bring home? Look no further than Klassy Kats of Butts County. Klassy Kats' mission is to reduce the overpopulation of cats in Butts County by using a proactive approach for promoting, educating, and taking part in spaying and neutering cats and kittens t… Click for more.Butts County Adoptable Cats - Week of December 10.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Stetson Bennett Discusses Decision to Return for his Final Season

Stetson Bennett is in New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation. Looking for that purrfect fur baby to bring home? Look no further than Klassy Kats of Butts County. Klassy Kats' mission is to reduce the overpopulation of cats in Butts County by using a proactive approach for promoting, educating, and taking part in spaying and neutering cats and kittens t… Click for more.Butts County Adoptable Cats - Week of December 10.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Zillow: Here's Where You May Want to Move in 2023

During the housing boom that raged from the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020 until just a few months ago, the Sun Belt led the way. Looking for that purrfect fur baby to bring home? Look no further than Klassy Kats of Butts County. Klassy Kats' mission is to reduce the overpopulation of cats in Butts County by using a proactive approach for promoting, educating, and taking part in spaying and neutering cats and kittens t… Click for more.Butts County Adoptable Cats - Week of December 10.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Keke Palmer Has the Perfect Response to Haters Who Called Her 'Ugly' Without Makeup

Keke Palmer is shutting down the haters who tried to criticize her for showing off her natural makeup-free face. Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 8. Several animals in Rockdale County are looking for their forever home. The animals in this gallery are house at the Rockdale County Animal Services shelter. Animals are listed by their intake number. Click for more.Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 8.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Ashley Graham's Optical Illusion Dress Will Make Your Head Spin

Ashley Graham is absolutely stunning in her latest look!. Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 8. Several animals in Rockdale County are looking for their forever home. The animals in this gallery are house at the Rockdale County Animal Services shelter. Animals are listed by their intake number. Click for more.Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 8.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Headliner Legend for Dozens of Shows

Certain performers -- like Liberace, Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack and Elvis Presley -- have been synonymous with the Las Vegas Strip. Clayton County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 7. Several animals in Clayton County are looking for their forever home. Each animal in this gallery is listed...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Three Stocks Morningstar Recommends Selling

Many experts have a bleak forecast for the stock market early next year. Looking for that purrfect fur baby to bring home? Look no further than Klassy Kats of Butts County. Klassy Kats' mission is to reduce the overpopulation of cats in Butts County by using a proactive approach for promoting, educating, and taking part in spaying and neutering cats and kittens t… Click for more.Butts County Adoptable Cats - Week of December 10.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Newton County, Covington to fund warming shelter for homeless

COVINGTON — Newton County and the city of Covington are joining forces to provide a warming shelter for homeless people in the community. The Covington City Council voted at its Nov. 21 meeting to contribute $40,000 toward a warming shelter operated by a third party, as long as the county takes the lead on the project, provides financial oversight for the shelter operation and provides regular updates to the council on the number of patrons served and the itemized cost to operate the shelter.
COVINGTON, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

WATCH: Jamal Meriweather, Georgia's Latest Commit, Breaks Down Decision

Former Brunswick High Pirate Warren McClendon has been a stalwart on Georgia’s offensive line for three seasons now, starting at right tackle for a program that’s looking to defend its national title. Following the College Football Playoff, McClendon seems destined for the NFL. The Georgia coaching staff dipped back into the Brunswick well for a potential replacement. 6’7 Jamal Meriweather.
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Brittney Griner’s Family Issues Statement Following Her Release

The family of WNBA star Brittney Griner issued a statement Thursday night in the aftermath of her long-awaited release from Russian custody after 294 days. Looking for that purrfect fur baby to bring home? Look no further than Klassy Kats of Butts County. Klassy Kats' mission is to reduce the overpopulation of cats in Butts County by using a proactive approach for promoting, educating, and taking part in spaying and neutering cats and kittens t… Click for more.Butts County Adoptable Cats - Week of December 10.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Kirby Smart Broke a Statistical Trend in the SEC Championship

Since becoming the Georgia head coach in 2016, Kirby Smart has revolutionized the Georgia defense into a juggernaut that seemingly tops the rankings year in and year out. Strangling opposing offenses and controlling the pace of the game has been the standard for the Bulldog defense for quite some time now.
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Newton County Jail Blotter

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole for Nov. 30 to Dec. 7:. • Jamie Thomas Alford, 39, Emory Street, Oxford; driving while license suspended...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

BREAKING: Jadon Perlotte Commits to Georgia

It may seem early for a 2025 football player to commit to their future college program. After all, the class of '25 still has two full seasons of football left to be played on the prep level before they can even sign their national letter of intent. That may be...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy