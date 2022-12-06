Read full article on original website
Related
Earth has been hit by an ‘unusual, intense blast of energy’ from nearby galaxy that could change our understanding of the universe
Earth has been hit by an intense, unusual blast of light that could change our understanding of the universe, scientists have said.Late last year, scientists spotted a 50-second-long blast of energy coming towards Earth, known as a gamma-ray burst or GRB, which are the most powerful explosions in the universe. Immediately, researchers started looking for the afterglow that such blasts leave behind, with that visible light being useful to find where the blast has come from.But those researchers instead found something else entirely: that the blast appeared to have come from a kilonova. Those rare events only happen when...
Business Insider
Canada's TC Energy has shut the Keystone pipeline after one of the largest onshore spills saw 14,000 barrels leak into a Kansas creek
The company said it initiated an emergency shutdown and response at 8 p.m. CT on Wednesday after alarms went off and as it detected a pressure drop.
Japan to increase defence budget by $7.3 billion in fiscal 2023 - sources
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s government is set to raise defence spending by 1 trillion yen ($7.34 billion) to around 6.5 trillion yen in the next fiscal year as part of efforts to earmark 43 trillion yen for the five-year defence build-up plan, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.
Iran faces condemnation, more protests after execution
Iran faced international condemnation Friday after carrying out its first known execution over protests that have shaken the regime for nearly three months, leading to calls for even more demonstrations. His execution has triggered fresh protests and calls for more demonstrations.
Comments / 0