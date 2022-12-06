Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State handles McNeese State 99-43The LanternColumbus, OH
Calvary Cavaliers State Runner-Up in Ochsner LHSAA State Swim Meet and Other ResultsUnder The Radar NWLASulphur, LA
A Louisiana Mother Of Three Vanished From Her Home One Early June MorningThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLake Charles, LA
12newsnow.com
Joyriding auto shop employees lead cops to bust Nederland Garage owner for meth possession
NEDERLAND, Texas — Nederland police say that an ongoing drug investigation led them to a little more than just drugs. Police say that workers at Nederland Garage in the 2200 block of Nederland Ave were using customer's vehicles without their permission. On Thursday when officers searched the home of...
KPLC TV
Suspected DeRidder porch pirates arrested in traffic stop; stolen packages recovered
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Two men suspected of stealing packages from the Green Acres subdivision in DeRidder were arrested during a traffic stop, police say. Multiple Green Acres residents reported that their packages had been stolen on Tuesday afternoon, according to the DeRidder Police Department. Victims and neighbors shared surveillance video with police, showing the suspect vehicle and one of the suspects.
Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Package Thefts and Other Crimes in DeRidder
Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Package Thefts and Other Crimes in DeRidder. DeRidder, Louisiana – The DeRidder Police Department reported on December 8, 2022, that on December 6, at around 3 p.m., the Patrol Division responded to a package theft report in the Green Acres Subdivision. Upon acquiring surveillance footage from the victim and other residents, DRPD was able to identify a suspect vehicle and obtain high-quality footage of one of the suspects.
kjas.com
Beaumont Police find cocaine, marijuana, and cash during traffic stop
Beaumont Police say a Louisiana man is jailed following a Thursday afternoon traffic stop in which officers discovered him transporting 6.6 pounds of cocaine, along with marijuana and approximately $5,500.00 in cash. Police say they arrested Lenord Howard, 33, of Franklin, Louisiana (about 40 miles southeast of Lafayette) following the...
Louisiana Man Arrested After Woman Holds Him at Gunpoint When She Catches Him Allegedly Breaking into Her Car
Louisiana Man Arrested After Woman Holds Him at Gunpoint When She Catches Him Allegedly Breaking into Her Car. Jennings, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on December 8, 2022, that on December 7, 2022, deputies were summoned to the 9000 Block of Pine Island Highway in Jennings, Louisiana, in relation to a suspicious person.
Can You Help Rayne Police Find a Fugitive?
Officials with Acadia Crime Stoppers are trying to help the Rayne Police Department find a fugitive.
KPLC TV
Sulphur man arrested after shot fired into house on Alvin Road
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man was arrested after a bullet was fired into a home on Alvin Road in Carlyss. Deputies found a bullet hole in a bedroom window and found damage from a bullet in the closet door and a dresser, according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Lake Charles American Press
12/7: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Paul Anthony Joubert, 51, 404 Pear St. — two counts drug possession; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500. Michael Earl Leger, 47, 108 Fourth St., Starks — drug possession; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer; contraband in penal...
Ville Platte man facing charges in connection to missing female juvenile
On January 8, 2022, The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted by deputies with the CPSO who requested help in locating a missing 16 year old female juvenile from their jurisdiction.
Beaumont Police identify man hit, killed on Interstate 10 westbound Thursday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after a man from Marshall, Texas was hit and killed Thursday night. Officers responded to the 2300 block of Interstate 10 westbound shortly before 6 p.m., after receiving a call about a person who had been hit by a vehicle. The victim was later identified as 31-year-old Marquis Lequavior Marshall, of Marshall, Tx, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
brproud.com
WBR work release inmate charged with Terrorizing after walking into bank and demanding ‘all the money’
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – A work release inmate named Darrick Arceneaux, 39, of Lake Charles apparently decided to walk off from a work release program on Tuesday, December 6. After walking off, Arceneaux was said to have made his way to the Cottonport Bank in Brusly. While at the...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 8, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 8, 2022. Steven John Bellard, 53, Lake Charles: Tail lamps; Schedule I with intent (2 counts); sale of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia. Andrew Lawrence Paul, 47, Trout, Louisiana: Instate detainer. William Robert Mancuso, 45, Youngstown,...
KPLC TV
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office proposes new school security position
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sheriff Tony Mancuso is hoping a new position in his department will help make schools safer in Calcasieu Parish. The proposal will go before the school board next week. “Many school districts now have this particular person in place. What can this person do to...
4 wanted, 2 in custody for drive-by shootings that wounded 3, including child, teen at Beaumont home
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is looking for four suspects in connection to two separate drive-by shootings in the same home that left a man, a teen and a child injured. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a November 4, 2022 newscast.) Dearius Keshawn Owens turned...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles Police Department reimbursed by FEMA for annex
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has received a $4.1 million reimbursement from FEMA for their annex. The annex was damaged in Hurricane Laura. The reimbursement is made at a 90 percent federal cost-share, according to Congressman Clay Higgins’ office.
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of November 28, 2022 – December 4, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of November 28, 2022 – December 4, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On December 5, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of November 28, 2022 – December 4, 2022.
Lake Charles American Press
Lake Arthur woman facing fraud, forgery charges
A Lake Arthur woman is facing multiple charges of bank fraud and forgery after being accused of cashing checks taken from a friend. Ashley Elizabeth Adams-Duplechain, 37, was arrested during a traffic stop Friday by the Jennings Police Department on outstanding warrants. She is charged with two counts of bank...
Family of Edward Phillips seeking closure after his remains possibly found in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are working to identify the remains found in a wooded area this week, which they believe may belong to a man last seen October 2021. Edward Theodore Phillips, 71, was last seen on October 20, 2021 on foot in the area of Marie and Waco Street in the Pear Orchard neighborhood.
KFDM-TV
Dog attack victim recovering while sheriff vows to ensure public's safety
NEWTON COUNTY — A warning that you may find some of the pictures in this story disturbing. We asked Shelly Engel to send some of the photos to us, to show the concerns about loose dogs in Newton County and how they may threaten and possibly attack people. Chief...
Lake Charles American Press
Woman accused of fatally beating roommate
An Oberlin woman is accused of beating her roommate to death last month during an altercation. Tiffany Laird Demaioribus, 37, was arrested Thursday on first-degree murder and obstruction of justice charges in connection with the Nov. 26 death of her roommate, 68-year-old Norbert Broussard, also of Oberlin. Demaioribus was initially...
