Sulphur, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KPLC TV

Suspected DeRidder porch pirates arrested in traffic stop; stolen packages recovered

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Two men suspected of stealing packages from the Green Acres subdivision in DeRidder were arrested during a traffic stop, police say. Multiple Green Acres residents reported that their packages had been stolen on Tuesday afternoon, according to the DeRidder Police Department. Victims and neighbors shared surveillance video with police, showing the suspect vehicle and one of the suspects.
DERIDDER, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Package Thefts and Other Crimes in DeRidder

Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Package Thefts and Other Crimes in DeRidder. DeRidder, Louisiana – The DeRidder Police Department reported on December 8, 2022, that on December 6, at around 3 p.m., the Patrol Division responded to a package theft report in the Green Acres Subdivision. Upon acquiring surveillance footage from the victim and other residents, DRPD was able to identify a suspect vehicle and obtain high-quality footage of one of the suspects.
DERIDDER, LA
kjas.com

Beaumont Police find cocaine, marijuana, and cash during traffic stop

Beaumont Police say a Louisiana man is jailed following a Thursday afternoon traffic stop in which officers discovered him transporting 6.6 pounds of cocaine, along with marijuana and approximately $5,500.00 in cash. Police say they arrested Lenord Howard, 33, of Franklin, Louisiana (about 40 miles southeast of Lafayette) following the...
BEAUMONT, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested After Woman Holds Him at Gunpoint When She Catches Him Allegedly Breaking into Her Car

Louisiana Man Arrested After Woman Holds Him at Gunpoint When She Catches Him Allegedly Breaking into Her Car. Jennings, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on December 8, 2022, that on December 7, 2022, deputies were summoned to the 9000 Block of Pine Island Highway in Jennings, Louisiana, in relation to a suspicious person.
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

Sulphur man arrested after shot fired into house on Alvin Road

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man was arrested after a bullet was fired into a home on Alvin Road in Carlyss. Deputies found a bullet hole in a bedroom window and found damage from a bullet in the closet door and a dresser, according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

12/7: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Paul Anthony Joubert, 51, 404 Pear St. — two counts drug possession; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500. Michael Earl Leger, 47, 108 Fourth St., Starks — drug possession; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer; contraband in penal...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
12NewsNow

Beaumont Police identify man hit, killed on Interstate 10 westbound Thursday night

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after a man from Marshall, Texas was hit and killed Thursday night. Officers responded to the 2300 block of Interstate 10 westbound shortly before 6 p.m., after receiving a call about a person who had been hit by a vehicle. The victim was later identified as 31-year-old Marquis Lequavior Marshall, of Marshall, Tx, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
BEAUMONT, TX
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 8, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 8, 2022. Steven John Bellard, 53, Lake Charles: Tail lamps; Schedule I with intent (2 counts); sale of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia. Andrew Lawrence Paul, 47, Trout, Louisiana: Instate detainer. William Robert Mancuso, 45, Youngstown,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles Police Department reimbursed by FEMA for annex

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has received a $4.1 million reimbursement from FEMA for their annex. The annex was damaged in Hurricane Laura. The reimbursement is made at a 90 percent federal cost-share, according to Congressman Clay Higgins’ office.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Lake Arthur woman facing fraud, forgery charges

A Lake Arthur woman is facing multiple charges of bank fraud and forgery after being accused of cashing checks taken from a friend. Ashley Elizabeth Adams-Duplechain, 37, was arrested during a traffic stop Friday by the Jennings Police Department on outstanding warrants. She is charged with two counts of bank...
LAKE ARTHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Woman accused of fatally beating roommate

An Oberlin woman is accused of beating her roommate to death last month during an altercation. Tiffany Laird Demaioribus, 37, was arrested Thursday on first-degree murder and obstruction of justice charges in connection with the Nov. 26 death of her roommate, 68-year-old Norbert Broussard, also of Oberlin. Demaioribus was initially...
OBERLIN, LA

