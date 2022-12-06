ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

After 2-year-old was hospitalized for ingesting marijuana and cocaine, Winthrop couple charged

Dec. 10—WINTHROP — A couple has been charged one year after their child ingested marijuana and cocaine and was hospitalized. On Thursday, state police charged Jeffrey S. Jessmer, 33, and Lisa A. Pitts, 30, both of Winthrop, with a felony count of second-degree reckless endangerment, along with two felony third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance charges, one of which is for intent to sell. They're also charged with a misdemeanor count of child endangerment.
WINTHROP, MA
MassLive.com

Argument, broken car window led to Samuel Peckham fatally shooting man in Worcester, court docs show

An argument and a smashed car window led to the fatal shooting of a man on Highland Street in Worcester Wednesday morning, according to court documents. Westborough man Samuel Peckham, who turned 28 years old on Tuesday, was arraigned in Worcester District Court Wednesday afternoon on charges of armed assault to murder and assault and battery with a firearm. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.
WORCESTER, MA
Turnto10.com

Authorities arrest second suspect in Cumberland shots fired disturbance

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WJAR) — Cumberland police and members of the Rhode Island State Police Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a second suspect believed to be involved in a shots fired disturbance in October. Authorities said 37-year-old Miguel Silva was arrested at a North Providence residence on Wednesday morning. He...
CUMBERLAND, RI
WCVB

JP assault suspect held on $250,000 bail after month on the run

BOSTON — After a month on the run, Washington Pearson was back in Boston on Thursday, facing a judge on charges he committed a terrifying home invasion in October. Pearson, 55, of Lynn, was captured by U.S. marshals in Virginia last month. He's now facing charges of attempted murder and assault with attempt to rape a woman inside her home in Boston. A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf during his arraignment in West Roxbury District Court.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police: Multiple construction workers overdose at job site in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge Police confirm that officers, along with Cambridge firefighters and EMS workers, responded to a construction site at Charles Park around 11:55 a.m. Friday for reports of construction workers overdosing. Four construction workers were transported to the hospital after being treated on-scene. All four individuals were...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
hyannisnews.com

ASSISTANT D.A. TASERED AFTER ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTING BARNSTABLE POLICE OFFICERS WHILE MAKING BRADY LIST THREATS, COPS REPORT

HN Photo: New Bedford District Court, 12/8/2022. On December 1st, Kathleen Flannery’s case (including all files) was ordered transferred from Barnstable District Court to New Bedford District Court by a Regional Administrative Justice. CENTERVILLE, Massachusetts – A veteran attorney with the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office was reportedly tasered by...
BARNSTABLE, MA
YAHOO!

Man faces fentanyl, cocaine, trafficking charges after Framingham arrest

FRAMINGHAM - A man who once served federal prison time after he was identified as a founder of a violent Framingham street gang is once again in trouble with the law. Framingham Police, working with the Metrowest Drug Task Force and the Massachusetts State Police, arrested James Salvi, 37, on Friday after an investigation.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Turnto10.com

Man stabbed in attempted robbery in Providence

(WJAR) — Providence Police said a man was stabbed Wednesday night in an attempted robbery on Weybosset Street. Police told NBC 10 News a man was approached by two to three men who demanded money from the victim shortly before 9 p.m. According to police, when the man refused, he was stabbed approximately twice in the back.
PROVIDENCE, RI
NECN

Driver Found Guilty of OUI, Manslaughter in Fatal 2019 East Boston Crash

A driver has been found guilty of manslaughter and other charges in a 2019 rollover crash that killed one woman and injured another person in East Boston. Prosecutors say Dylan Etheridge, 26, was driving under the influence on May 5, 2019, when he crashed his car on Bennington Street, killing 20-year-old Amber Pelletier of Central Falls, Rhode Island. A second person was seriously injured in the crash.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Ruling Made In Crash That Killed 20-Year-Old New England Woman

Dylan Etheridge has been convicted in relation the 2019 rollover crash that killed a 20-year-old New England woman and injured another person. Etheridge was found guilty of manslaughter, OUI and serious injury, leaving the scene of an accident causing death and leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury by a Boston jury on Thursday (December 8), New England Cable News reported.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man found dead in basement under suspicious circumstances identified by family

A Massachusetts man that was found dead in a basement last week has been identified by family and friends of the deceased. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner, Michael Burke, 38, and Samantha Perry, 38, both of Lowell have been charged with kidnapping in connection with allegedly restraining and holding a 37-year-old Lowell man against his will inside their Coburn Street residence in Lowell.
LOWELL, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy