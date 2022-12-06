Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation projectThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
A conversation on reproductive justice and sexual education with Saniya Ghanoui of Our Bodies Ourselves TodayThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Related
whdh.com
Man arrested, charged with attempted murder after early morning stabbing in Randolph
RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - An altercation near a Randolph restaurant left one man in critical condition and another under arrest early Friday morning. Randolph Police Chief Anthony Marag said it was around 2 a.m. when a sergeant on patrol saw two men fighting near the parking lot of Flames Restaurant on N. Main Street.
YAHOO!
After 2-year-old was hospitalized for ingesting marijuana and cocaine, Winthrop couple charged
Dec. 10—WINTHROP — A couple has been charged one year after their child ingested marijuana and cocaine and was hospitalized. On Thursday, state police charged Jeffrey S. Jessmer, 33, and Lisa A. Pitts, 30, both of Winthrop, with a felony count of second-degree reckless endangerment, along with two felony third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance charges, one of which is for intent to sell. They're also charged with a misdemeanor count of child endangerment.
Argument, broken car window led to Samuel Peckham fatally shooting man in Worcester, court docs show
An argument and a smashed car window led to the fatal shooting of a man on Highland Street in Worcester Wednesday morning, according to court documents. Westborough man Samuel Peckham, who turned 28 years old on Tuesday, was arraigned in Worcester District Court Wednesday afternoon on charges of armed assault to murder and assault and battery with a firearm. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.
Turnto10.com
Authorities arrest second suspect in Cumberland shots fired disturbance
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WJAR) — Cumberland police and members of the Rhode Island State Police Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a second suspect believed to be involved in a shots fired disturbance in October. Authorities said 37-year-old Miguel Silva was arrested at a North Providence residence on Wednesday morning. He...
Driver Found Guilty In 2019 East Boston Crash That Killed 20-Year-Old Woman
A 26-year-old man was found of guilty of crashing his car while drunk and taking the life of a young woman in Boston over three years ago, authorities said. Dylan Etheridge was found guilty of manslaughter while OUI in the death of 20-year-old Amber Pelletier in East Boston on Thursday, Dec. 8…
WCVB
JP assault suspect held on $250,000 bail after month on the run
BOSTON — After a month on the run, Washington Pearson was back in Boston on Thursday, facing a judge on charges he committed a terrifying home invasion in October. Pearson, 55, of Lynn, was captured by U.S. marshals in Virginia last month. He's now facing charges of attempted murder and assault with attempt to rape a woman inside her home in Boston. A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf during his arraignment in West Roxbury District Court.
whdh.com
Police: Multiple construction workers overdose at job site in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge Police confirm that officers, along with Cambridge firefighters and EMS workers, responded to a construction site at Charles Park around 11:55 a.m. Friday for reports of construction workers overdosing. Four construction workers were transported to the hospital after being treated on-scene. All four individuals were...
Block Island fight suspect arrested in connection with Cumberland shooting
Several rounds of gunfire were exchanged between people outside a social club and others inside a moving vehicle.
hyannisnews.com
ASSISTANT D.A. TASERED AFTER ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTING BARNSTABLE POLICE OFFICERS WHILE MAKING BRADY LIST THREATS, COPS REPORT
HN Photo: New Bedford District Court, 12/8/2022. On December 1st, Kathleen Flannery’s case (including all files) was ordered transferred from Barnstable District Court to New Bedford District Court by a Regional Administrative Justice. CENTERVILLE, Massachusetts – A veteran attorney with the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office was reportedly tasered by...
Four suspects indicted for distributing 400 grams of fentanyl
Four individuals were indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for their roles in a fentanyl trafficking conspiracy.
YAHOO!
Man faces fentanyl, cocaine, trafficking charges after Framingham arrest
FRAMINGHAM - A man who once served federal prison time after he was identified as a founder of a violent Framingham street gang is once again in trouble with the law. Framingham Police, working with the Metrowest Drug Task Force and the Massachusetts State Police, arrested James Salvi, 37, on Friday after an investigation.
whdh.com
Boston firefighter on administrative leave after allegedly attacking 68-year-old in Faneuil Hall
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston firefighter is on administrative leave after allegedly attacking and seriously injuring a 68-year-old man outside a Faneuil Hall restaurant early Sunday morning. Robert Buckley, 43, of Plymouth is charged with assault and battery on a person over 60 causing serious bodily injury. Judge James Coffey...
Cambridge Man Slashes Woman's Hair With 'Large Knife' Post Argument: Police
An argument culminated with a terrifying haircut when a man used a large knife to cut a woman's hair before locking himself inside his home, authorities reported. The 30-year-old would-be cosmetologist barricaded himself after fighting with the woman and cutting her hair outside his apartment …
53-Year-Old Holliston Woman Killed In Crash On I-495 In Bellingham: Police
A 53-year-old woman from Holliston has died in a single-car crash in Bellingham, authorities said. State Troopers responded to the crash just before Exit 46 on I-495 South around 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, Massachusetts State Police report. Upon arrival, Troopers found the woman inside a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado...
Turnto10.com
Man stabbed in attempted robbery in Providence
(WJAR) — Providence Police said a man was stabbed Wednesday night in an attempted robbery on Weybosset Street. Police told NBC 10 News a man was approached by two to three men who demanded money from the victim shortly before 9 p.m. According to police, when the man refused, he was stabbed approximately twice in the back.
Man Suspected Of Fatally Shooting Fiancé's Father At South Mass Home: DA
Two men are dead and two women are injured following a suspected murder-suicide at a South Massachusetts home, authorities said. The shooting occurred at 511 Bank Street in Fall River just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said on Twitter…
East Boston man arrested for smashing MBTA bus window and attempting to assault an officer
BOSTON — A 40-year-old East Boston man has been placed into custody by Transit Police for smashing an MBTA bus window and attempting to assault an officer. According to officers, the man used a brick to smash the window at Maverick Sq, around 7 p.m. on December 7. This...
NECN
Driver Found Guilty of OUI, Manslaughter in Fatal 2019 East Boston Crash
A driver has been found guilty of manslaughter and other charges in a 2019 rollover crash that killed one woman and injured another person in East Boston. Prosecutors say Dylan Etheridge, 26, was driving under the influence on May 5, 2019, when he crashed his car on Bennington Street, killing 20-year-old Amber Pelletier of Central Falls, Rhode Island. A second person was seriously injured in the crash.
iheart.com
Ruling Made In Crash That Killed 20-Year-Old New England Woman
Dylan Etheridge has been convicted in relation the 2019 rollover crash that killed a 20-year-old New England woman and injured another person. Etheridge was found guilty of manslaughter, OUI and serious injury, leaving the scene of an accident causing death and leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury by a Boston jury on Thursday (December 8), New England Cable News reported.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man found dead in basement under suspicious circumstances identified by family
A Massachusetts man that was found dead in a basement last week has been identified by family and friends of the deceased. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner, Michael Burke, 38, and Samantha Perry, 38, both of Lowell have been charged with kidnapping in connection with allegedly restraining and holding a 37-year-old Lowell man against his will inside their Coburn Street residence in Lowell.
Comments / 0