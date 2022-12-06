ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

The Spun

Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend

There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Legend James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger That Coaches Ignored His Advice About Rookie T.J. Watt To The Detriment Of The 2017 Team

James Harrison the legendary Steelers linebacker joined Episode 15 of the Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast and the former All-Pro didn’t disappoint or hold back with the stories of his playing career. Co-host Spencer T’eo and Ben Roethlisberger are now three for three when they hold a watch party with Steelers legends during a Pittsburgh Steelers game. Previously Charlie Batch and Maurkice Pouncey were present for Steeler victories and Harrison completed the trio during the 19-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL playoff picture: Projecting the seeds & matchups for AFC, NFC brackets in Week 14

The NFL playoffs are drawing nearer, but as we enter Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, no playoff spots have been clinched thus far. Sure, there are a handful of teams that are pretty much locked into the playoffs. They either have clinching scenarios in Week 14 or it would take something mathematically improbable for them to drop out of the top seven in their respective conferences.
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 14 of 2022

It’s hard to believe we’ve already reached the final weeks of the NFL season. 2022 has been one of the wildest rides in recent memory that’s seen new forces emerge in the league, players explode out of nowhere, and some of the NFL’s surest bets plummet from the sky in astounding fashion.
VikingsTerritory

Vikings May Get Weapon Back before End of Season

The Minnesota Vikings possess the NFL’s 18th-best offense per EPA/Play through 13 weeks of 2022, a meh figure considering the team is led by an offense-first head coach. The defense isn’t much better by the numbers, ranking 15th per EPA/Play and 31st in yards allowed. Yet, the Vikings continue to win games, owning a 10-2 record through Week 13, and are perhaps days away from clinching the NFC North.
Yardbarker

Steelers James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger He Would Be A Raven If His Incompetent Agent Had Done Job in 2003

The Pittsburgh Steelers former All-Pro James Harrison joined Ben Roethlisberger and Spencer T’eo on Episode 15 of the legendary quarterback’s podcast Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger. Harrison had an incredibly difficult journey to the NFL and was cut by the Steelers multiple times before he caught on with the team for good. His journey included a brief stint with the black and gold’s biggest rival the Baltimore Ravens.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings: Inside the numbers

Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings: offense/defense overviewLions’ 11th (DVOA) pass offense vs Vikings’ 24th pass defenseLions’ 10th rush offense vs Vikings’ 14th rush defenseDetroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings: defense/offense overview Lions’ Pass Defense (17th) vs Vikings’ Pass Offense (19th)Lions’ Rush Defense (25th) vs Vikings’ Rush Offense (16th)
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 14: Betting edges on Vikings-Lions, Panthers-Seahawks

This week's NFL slate features some great matchups, including the Vikings-Lions on FOX and the FOX Sports App. As for how you should wager on the games, I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for Week 14 of the season. My goal for this weekly column is to always provide you with nuggets you didn’t know before reading this piece.
Yardbarker

The 25 best players in Penn State football history

Harry Wilson, Running Back (1921-'23) We're digging deep into the annals of Penn State football. Back in the early 1920s, Wilson was among the true stars of the game. Wilson was nicknamed "Lighthorse Harry," because of his speed and quick spurts. During a 1923 game versus Navy, the College Football Hall of Famer recorded touchdown runs of 95, 80 and 55 yards. When his three-year playing career at Penn State ended, Wilson actually starred for Army from 1924-'27.
Yardbarker

Adam Wainwright May Have A Second Career Lined Up

The St. Louis Cardinals will enter the 2023 season without two icons in Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. Adam Wainwright elected to pitch one more year and call it a career after the season. But the 41-year-old right-hander doesn’t appear to be going out of commission anytime soon. In...
Yardbarker

Former NFL head coach joining Deion Sanders’ Colorado staff

Deion Sanders is making sure to stock his Colorado Buffaloes staff with experience, at least judging by one of his new hires. Sanders will name former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer as his defensive coordinator, according to Larry Fitzgerald Sr. Zimmer served as an analyst at Jackson State last...
Yardbarker

Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young Headed For Future Trade Divorce?

The Atlanta Hawks got off to a nice start this NBA season as their blockbuster move to acquire Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs during the offseason was paying off. Atlanta was 7-3 out of the gate, playing good basketball on both ends of the court. However, since that point, they have been unable to consistently string together games.
NBC Sports

Five Vikings miss practice with illness

Plenty of bugs are currently going around. Plenty of Vikings currently have one of them. Five Vikings players didn’t practice on Wednesday due to illness. Out were defensive end Danielle Hunter, cornerback Patrick Peterson, safety Harrison Smith, safety Theo Jackson, and fullback C.J. Ham. As the week unfolds, more...
Yardbarker

Tom Brady Posts Funny Message To Nick Bosa

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is arguably the best pass rusher in the NFL right now, as he leads the league with 14.5 sacks and is a prime candidate for Defensive Player of the Year. He will face a stiff test this Sunday when he and his team...
Yardbarker

Kirk Herbstreit: Ohio State could get 'embarrassed' by Georgia in CFP

Kirk Herbstreit once played for the Ohio State Buckeyes but thinks his alma mater could have a bad night against the Georgia Bulldogs in the upcoming College Football Playoff. "Last time we saw Ohio State, we obviously saw them get embarrassed at home against Michigan," Herbstreit explained during Friday's edition of "The Pat McAfee Show," as shared by Matt Audilet of The Spun. "Now they kind of back in into this playoff. The one thing that I would encourage Ohio State players and fans: I don’t know if the hill is any taller than the hill that they’re trying to climb by going into Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) to play Georgia. The only thing worse is playing a really good LSU team in New Orleans at the Superdome."
