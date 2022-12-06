Read full article on original website
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCBurnsville, MN
Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
Vikings WR Guarantees Victory against Lions
Read more on Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Reagor guaranteeing a win Sunday against the Detroit Lions.
Steelers’ Legend James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger That Coaches Ignored His Advice About Rookie T.J. Watt To The Detriment Of The 2017 Team
James Harrison the legendary Steelers linebacker joined Episode 15 of the Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast and the former All-Pro didn’t disappoint or hold back with the stories of his playing career. Co-host Spencer T’eo and Ben Roethlisberger are now three for three when they hold a watch party with Steelers legends during a Pittsburgh Steelers game. Previously Charlie Batch and Maurkice Pouncey were present for Steeler victories and Harrison completed the trio during the 19-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL playoff picture: Projecting the seeds & matchups for AFC, NFC brackets in Week 14
The NFL playoffs are drawing nearer, but as we enter Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, no playoff spots have been clinched thus far. Sure, there are a handful of teams that are pretty much locked into the playoffs. They either have clinching scenarios in Week 14 or it would take something mathematically improbable for them to drop out of the top seven in their respective conferences.
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Expressed Interest In Signing Aging WR Desean Jackson — But Team Never Called
It was clear that the Pittsburgh Steelers organization believed help at the wide receiver position was necessary when the front office drafted George Pickens and Calvin Austin III in the second and fourth rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft, respectively. JuJu Smith-Schuster left in free agency along with James Washington...
Our expert NFL picks for Week 14 of 2022
It’s hard to believe we’ve already reached the final weeks of the NFL season. 2022 has been one of the wildest rides in recent memory that’s seen new forces emerge in the league, players explode out of nowhere, and some of the NFL’s surest bets plummet from the sky in astounding fashion.
Vikings May Get Weapon Back before End of Season
The Minnesota Vikings possess the NFL’s 18th-best offense per EPA/Play through 13 weeks of 2022, a meh figure considering the team is led by an offense-first head coach. The defense isn’t much better by the numbers, ranking 15th per EPA/Play and 31st in yards allowed. Yet, the Vikings continue to win games, owning a 10-2 record through Week 13, and are perhaps days away from clinching the NFC North.
Steelers James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger He Would Be A Raven If His Incompetent Agent Had Done Job in 2003
The Pittsburgh Steelers former All-Pro James Harrison joined Ben Roethlisberger and Spencer T’eo on Episode 15 of the legendary quarterback’s podcast Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger. Harrison had an incredibly difficult journey to the NFL and was cut by the Steelers multiple times before he caught on with the team for good. His journey included a brief stint with the black and gold’s biggest rival the Baltimore Ravens.
NFL Playoff Projection: Cowboys can still steal the NFC East title from the Eagles
Hey, remember that blatantly missed facemask penalty on the Washington Commanders that probably cost the Philadelphia Eagles their only loss of the season? Eagles fans certainly do. That one missed call could change who wins the Super Bowl, or at least who makes it out of the NFC. There are...
Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings: Inside the numbers
Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings: offense/defense overviewLions’ 11th (DVOA) pass offense vs Vikings’ 24th pass defenseLions’ 10th rush offense vs Vikings’ 14th rush defenseDetroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings: defense/offense overview Lions’ Pass Defense (17th) vs Vikings’ Pass Offense (19th)Lions’ Rush Defense (25th) vs Vikings’ Rush Offense (16th)
NFL odds Week 14: Betting edges on Vikings-Lions, Panthers-Seahawks
This week's NFL slate features some great matchups, including the Vikings-Lions on FOX and the FOX Sports App. As for how you should wager on the games, I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for Week 14 of the season. My goal for this weekly column is to always provide you with nuggets you didn’t know before reading this piece.
NFL games today: Vikings vs Lions, Jets vs Bills among best NFL games in Week 14
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
The 25 best players in Penn State football history
Harry Wilson, Running Back (1921-'23) We're digging deep into the annals of Penn State football. Back in the early 1920s, Wilson was among the true stars of the game. Wilson was nicknamed "Lighthorse Harry," because of his speed and quick spurts. During a 1923 game versus Navy, the College Football Hall of Famer recorded touchdown runs of 95, 80 and 55 yards. When his three-year playing career at Penn State ended, Wilson actually starred for Army from 1924-'27.
Adam Wainwright May Have A Second Career Lined Up
The St. Louis Cardinals will enter the 2023 season without two icons in Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. Adam Wainwright elected to pitch one more year and call it a career after the season. But the 41-year-old right-hander doesn’t appear to be going out of commission anytime soon. In...
Former NFL head coach joining Deion Sanders’ Colorado staff
Deion Sanders is making sure to stock his Colorado Buffaloes staff with experience, at least judging by one of his new hires. Sanders will name former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer as his defensive coordinator, according to Larry Fitzgerald Sr. Zimmer served as an analyst at Jackson State last...
Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young Headed For Future Trade Divorce?
The Atlanta Hawks got off to a nice start this NBA season as their blockbuster move to acquire Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs during the offseason was paying off. Atlanta was 7-3 out of the gate, playing good basketball on both ends of the court. However, since that point, they have been unable to consistently string together games.
Five Vikings miss practice with illness
Plenty of bugs are currently going around. Plenty of Vikings currently have one of them. Five Vikings players didn’t practice on Wednesday due to illness. Out were defensive end Danielle Hunter, cornerback Patrick Peterson, safety Harrison Smith, safety Theo Jackson, and fullback C.J. Ham. As the week unfolds, more...
Tom Brady Posts Funny Message To Nick Bosa
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is arguably the best pass rusher in the NFL right now, as he leads the league with 14.5 sacks and is a prime candidate for Defensive Player of the Year. He will face a stiff test this Sunday when he and his team...
NFL Draft Profile: Kobie Turner, Interior Defensive Linemen, Wake Forest Demon Deacons
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Wake Forest iDL Kobie Turner
Kirk Herbstreit: Ohio State could get 'embarrassed' by Georgia in CFP
Kirk Herbstreit once played for the Ohio State Buckeyes but thinks his alma mater could have a bad night against the Georgia Bulldogs in the upcoming College Football Playoff. "Last time we saw Ohio State, we obviously saw them get embarrassed at home against Michigan," Herbstreit explained during Friday's edition of "The Pat McAfee Show," as shared by Matt Audilet of The Spun. "Now they kind of back in into this playoff. The one thing that I would encourage Ohio State players and fans: I don’t know if the hill is any taller than the hill that they’re trying to climb by going into Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) to play Georgia. The only thing worse is playing a really good LSU team in New Orleans at the Superdome."
