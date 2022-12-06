ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

allongeorgia.com

Georgia Gang Prosecution Unit Indicts Alleged Member of 1-8 Trey Bloods in Athens-Clarke County

Attorney General Chris Carr announced that the office’s new statewide Gang Prosecution Unit has indicted Kalip Sherman, an alleged member of the 1-8 Trey Bloods (183 Gangster Bloods), in Athens-Clarke County. Sherman has been charged with Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act and other drug and weapons offenses. He is also facing charges in Barrow County as part of a separate racketeering indictment that was announced last month and includes 16 other alleged members of the 1-8 Trey Bloods.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
YAHOO!

County Deputy shot at during traffic stop

Dec. 10—Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that was directed at a deputy who was in the process of conducting a traffic stop of another motorist just after midnight Friday morning. The deputy had stopped a motorcycle in the Dearmanville area near the Kapco Drive intersection of...
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Two Columbus investors fall victim to national investment scheme

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Two Columbus investors fell victim to a national fraud scheme that defrauded them more than $369,000, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District of Georgia. Today, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged venture capital firm Vika Ventures LLC and its CEO and co-founder, George Iakovou, 29, with […]
COLUMBUS, GA
YAHOO!

Charges: Robbery suspect stole man's cellphone, shoes

Dec. 8—MANKATO — Charges filed against a St. Cloud man accuse him of beating up a man before stealing $1,582 worth of items off him, including his cellphone and shoes. Ronald Clarence Wilson, 40, was charged with felonies for aggravated robbery and simple robbery and a misdemeanor for assault Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
MANKATO, MN
YAHOO!

Rogue Valley teen sentenced after shooting homeless man in head

Dec. 8—Levi Cole Murray was sentenced Wednesday to more than 16 years in a juvenile and then adult prison after shooting a man in the head when he was 17 years old. Murray, now 19, will remain in the custody of Oregon Youth Authority, which handles juveniles convicted of crimes, until he's 25 years old. He'll then be transferred to an Oregon Department of Corrections prison, according to court records and the Jackson County District Attorney's Office.
MEDFORD, OR
WRBL News 3

GEORGIA: 13 charged in possible drug trafficking conspiracy

GEORGIA (WRBL) — 13 people were charged with distribution of meth and heroine in a possible drug trafficking conspiracy, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. U.S. Attorney David Estes says the previously sealed indictment follows a near three-year investigation in and around Laurens, Johnson, Treutlen, Emanuel and Washington […]
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Georgia lawmakers highlight priorities for upcoming session

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Lawmakers hope to tackle healthcare, inflation, and education in the upcoming legislative session. Gov. Brian Kemp, Speaker-elect Jon Burns, Speaker Jan Jones, and Lt. Gov.-Elect Burt Jones spoke about the upcoming legislative session. They said economic relief from inflation is one of their top priorities.
GEORGIA STATE
YAHOO!

Sharon woman pleads in Farrell fatal motorcycle crash

Dec. 8—FARRELL — A Sharon woman pleaded no contest to charges stemming from a November 2021 accident in Farrell that killed a Masury motorcyclist. Chantel Melissa Georgalas, 26, of 298 Mesabi St., pleaded no contest to charges of homicide by vehicle, having an accident involving death or injury while not licensed, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and driving without a license.
FARRELL, PA

