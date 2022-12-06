Read full article on original website
YAHOO!
Former Willmar attorney Gregory Anderson to serve 18 months for bankruptcy fraud for hiding client's assets
— Disbarred Willmar Attorney Gregory Anderson, 63, will serve a federal sentence of 18 months in prison for his role in concealing the business assets of former Kerkhoven Mayor James Rothers in bankruptcy proceedings. U.S. District Court Judge Eric C. Tostrud sentenced Anderson to the prison term on Wednesday during...
YAHOO!
Prosecutors: Our case against Crumbley parents is stronger than ever
In an effort to keep James and Jennifer Crumbley locked up, the prosecution has disclosed new evidence that it says shows the couple to be a greater flight risk than ever before and strengthens the novel case against the Oxford school shooter's parents. The evidence is a statement by the...
‘It’s all gang-related:’ Sheriffs from rural Georgia counties say more kids are joining gangs
MADISON, Ga. — Since the shooting near Atlantic Station that claimed the lives of a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old boy, Channel 2 Action News has dug deep into the juvenile crime problem in metro Atlanta. Now, we’re looking closely at the issue elsewhere in Georgia. Channel 2′s investigative...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Gang Prosecution Unit Indicts Alleged Member of 1-8 Trey Bloods in Athens-Clarke County
Attorney General Chris Carr announced that the office’s new statewide Gang Prosecution Unit has indicted Kalip Sherman, an alleged member of the 1-8 Trey Bloods (183 Gangster Bloods), in Athens-Clarke County. Sherman has been charged with Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act and other drug and weapons offenses. He is also facing charges in Barrow County as part of a separate racketeering indictment that was announced last month and includes 16 other alleged members of the 1-8 Trey Bloods.
YAHOO!
U.S. Marshals arrest 2 in Puerto Rico after they say 2-year-old child was kidnapped from Oakwood day care by father
Dec. 7—Authorities arrested a man and his girlfriend Monday, Dec. 5, in Puerto Rico months after they allege he picked his son up from an Oakwood day care center and fled to the island. The U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement have been looking for a 2-year-old boy who...
YAHOO!
Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Jennifer Dorow pushes back on criticism of sentence for man later accused of stabbing 2 people
The campaign for Supreme Court candidate Jennifer Dorow, a Waukesha County judge, is dismissing criticism of the sentence she gave last month to a man who prosecutors say went on to stab his wife's parents. Dorow on Nov. 30 sentenced Michael Y. Liu, 36, of Oak Creek to four months...
YAHOO!
County Deputy shot at during traffic stop
Dec. 10—Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that was directed at a deputy who was in the process of conducting a traffic stop of another motorist just after midnight Friday morning. The deputy had stopped a motorcycle in the Dearmanville area near the Kapco Drive intersection of...
Two Columbus investors fall victim to national investment scheme
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Two Columbus investors fell victim to a national fraud scheme that defrauded them more than $369,000, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District of Georgia. Today, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged venture capital firm Vika Ventures LLC and its CEO and co-founder, George Iakovou, 29, with […]
YAHOO!
Suspect’s father sentenced in St. Paul quadruple murder. Victim’s father left with questions.
Why didn’t the father of a quadruple murder suspect advise his son to do the right thing? That’s what one of the victims’ fathers asked Friday after a judge sentenced Darren Lee Osborne to a nearly five-year prison term for helping his son. “You teach your kids...
YAHOO!
Charges: Robbery suspect stole man's cellphone, shoes
Dec. 8—MANKATO — Charges filed against a St. Cloud man accuse him of beating up a man before stealing $1,582 worth of items off him, including his cellphone and shoes. Ronald Clarence Wilson, 40, was charged with felonies for aggravated robbery and simple robbery and a misdemeanor for assault Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
YAHOO!
Rogue Valley teen sentenced after shooting homeless man in head
Dec. 8—Levi Cole Murray was sentenced Wednesday to more than 16 years in a juvenile and then adult prison after shooting a man in the head when he was 17 years old. Murray, now 19, will remain in the custody of Oregon Youth Authority, which handles juveniles convicted of crimes, until he's 25 years old. He'll then be transferred to an Oregon Department of Corrections prison, according to court records and the Jackson County District Attorney's Office.
GEORGIA: 13 charged in possible drug trafficking conspiracy
GEORGIA (WRBL) — 13 people were charged with distribution of meth and heroine in a possible drug trafficking conspiracy, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. U.S. Attorney David Estes says the previously sealed indictment follows a near three-year investigation in and around Laurens, Johnson, Treutlen, Emanuel and Washington […]
YAHOO!
'They deserve justice': Prosecutor's office seeks help finding Neptune man's killer
FREEHOLD - A fatal shooting that took place in Neptune in early October is still under investigation, and authorities are requesting the public’s help in identifying the suspect or suspects responsible, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Thursday. At 10:48 p.m. Oct. 6, Neptune police responded to the...
5 Georgia officers killed in the line of duty in 2022
Five Georgia law enforcement officers have been killed in the line of duty in 2022. Eight officers were killed while ser...
Gov. Brian Kemp, elected officials vote to extend gas tax suspension into 2023
GEORGIA — Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Governor-elect Burt Jones, Speaker Jan Jones, and Speaker-nominee Jon Burns announced another extension to the state gas, locomotive fuel tax and supply chain state of emergency until Jan. 10, 2023. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “With another holiday...
Gas tax suspended again, Gov. Kemp says Georgians could expect tax refund next year
ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced the extension of the Georgia gas tax suspension for another month. Along with Kemp, state leaders such as Lt. Governor-Elect Burt Jones, Speaker Jan Jones and Speaker-Nominee Jon Burns all voiced their support for a second tax refund that would be equal in size to this year's, according to a release from the governor's office.
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The Requirements
Several states are issuing payments to residents, one of which is Georgia. The one-time bonus is between $500 to $1,500. But recipients will have to meet the criteria to get the cash. Are you someone who will see the extra funds in December?
WRDW-TV
Georgia lawmakers highlight priorities for upcoming session
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Lawmakers hope to tackle healthcare, inflation, and education in the upcoming legislative session. Gov. Brian Kemp, Speaker-elect Jon Burns, Speaker Jan Jones, and Lt. Gov.-Elect Burt Jones spoke about the upcoming legislative session. They said economic relief from inflation is one of their top priorities.
YAHOO!
Sharon woman pleads in Farrell fatal motorcycle crash
Dec. 8—FARRELL — A Sharon woman pleaded no contest to charges stemming from a November 2021 accident in Farrell that killed a Masury motorcyclist. Chantel Melissa Georgalas, 26, of 298 Mesabi St., pleaded no contest to charges of homicide by vehicle, having an accident involving death or injury while not licensed, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and driving without a license.
WRDW-TV
Georgia lawmaker introducing legislation to extend future runoff elections
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Less than 24 hours after one of the most competitive runoffs in Georgia’s history, Rep. Jasmine Clark said she plans to introduce legislation to extend future runoffs from four weeks to six weeks. “There was not enough time for the volume of voters...
