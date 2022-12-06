ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Granville PD warning residents to watch your wallets

Dec. 9—A string of wallet and credit card thefts at University Town Centre has local police warning residents to be aware and take proper precautions while shopping in the area. Granville Police Chief Craig Corkrean provided information on five thefts reported to local law enforcement, all female victims with...
GRANVILLE, NY
YAHOO!

County Deputy shot at during traffic stop

Dec. 10—Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that was directed at a deputy who was in the process of conducting a traffic stop of another motorist just after midnight Friday morning. The deputy had stopped a motorcycle in the Dearmanville area near the Kapco Drive intersection of...
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
YAHOO!

Rogue Valley teen sentenced after shooting homeless man in head

Dec. 8—Levi Cole Murray was sentenced Wednesday to more than 16 years in a juvenile and then adult prison after shooting a man in the head when he was 17 years old. Murray, now 19, will remain in the custody of Oregon Youth Authority, which handles juveniles convicted of crimes, until he's 25 years old. He'll then be transferred to an Oregon Department of Corrections prison, according to court records and the Jackson County District Attorney's Office.
MEDFORD, OR
YAHOO!

Charges: Robbery suspect stole man's cellphone, shoes

Dec. 8—MANKATO — Charges filed against a St. Cloud man accuse him of beating up a man before stealing $1,582 worth of items off him, including his cellphone and shoes. Ronald Clarence Wilson, 40, was charged with felonies for aggravated robbery and simple robbery and a misdemeanor for assault Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
MANKATO, MN
WFLA

Ohio man flees to Florida after prompting SWAT situation, wanted for murder

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – An Ohio man wanted for several crimes including murder, fled across the country to Florida where he was later arrested. According to the Cincinnati Police Department, Jvonnie Chandler, 26, of Cincinnati was arrested and taken into custody by the Miami Police Department on Thursday following an outstanding murder warrant. The Cincinnati […]
CINCINNATI, OH
YAHOO!

Sharon woman pleads in Farrell fatal motorcycle crash

Dec. 8—FARRELL — A Sharon woman pleaded no contest to charges stemming from a November 2021 accident in Farrell that killed a Masury motorcyclist. Chantel Melissa Georgalas, 26, of 298 Mesabi St., pleaded no contest to charges of homicide by vehicle, having an accident involving death or injury while not licensed, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and driving without a license.
FARRELL, PA
Evie M.

The story of the "Florida Gator Men" is as terrifying as it sounds

The Florida EvergladesPhoto byReinhard Link on Flickr. Let's face it: When it comes to the stories that come out of the states, few are weirder than Florida stories. It's not a bad thing. Personally, I think Florida is the most interesting state I've lived in next to my home state of California. And that truly is saying something because California is notoriously buck wild.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Florida lawmaker indicted on wire fraud, money laundering charges

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A federal grand jury is indicting state Rep. Joe Harding on charges of wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements. Harding represents parts of Marion County. Prosecutors say Harding tried to defraud the Small Business Administration by fraudulently obtaining and trying to obtain more...
MARION COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Florida-Based Trulieve Faces Lawsuit Over Layoffs

Workers laid off by Trulieve, Inc., the state’s largest medical-marijuana operator, have filed a potential class-action lawsuit alleging the Tallahassee-based company failed to give adequate notice before letting them go. Trulieve, which operates in nine states including Florida, laid off an unspecified number of workers
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy