Pair net $3M in Florida fortune-telling fraud scheme to lift curse
A pair who led a fortune-telling fraud scheme that collected millions of dollars was sentenced to prison, according to an announcement from the U.S. Attorney's Office Southern District of Florida on Thursday.
Albany investigations recover guns and narcotics
Albany detectives conducted two separate investigations on Southern Boulevard the morning of December 7. Detectives recovered three loaded handguns as well as various narcotics.
‘Wish I could take it back’: Florida man accused of killing couple over ‘HOA issues’ apologizes
A man accused of fatally shooting a Florida homeowners association president and her husband over HOA issues apologized after the incident, according to an arrest affidavit.
WBBJ
Man wanted for vehicular homicide case in FL, captured by U.S. Marshals in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn.–A wanted man is captured by U.S. Marshals in Memphis. 26-year-old Malik Christopher, of Florida, was wanted by the Miramar Police Department in Florida for vehicular homicide. Christopher is accused of operating his vehicle while driving under the influence, with a suspended license, and while the vehicle was...
YAHOO!
Granville PD warning residents to watch your wallets
Dec. 9—A string of wallet and credit card thefts at University Town Centre has local police warning residents to be aware and take proper precautions while shopping in the area. Granville Police Chief Craig Corkrean provided information on five thefts reported to local law enforcement, all female victims with...
YAHOO!
Suspect’s father sentenced in St. Paul quadruple murder. Victim’s father left with questions.
Why didn’t the father of a quadruple murder suspect advise his son to do the right thing? That’s what one of the victims’ fathers asked Friday after a judge sentenced Darren Lee Osborne to a nearly five-year prison term for helping his son. “You teach your kids...
YAHOO!
County Deputy shot at during traffic stop
Dec. 10—Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that was directed at a deputy who was in the process of conducting a traffic stop of another motorist just after midnight Friday morning. The deputy had stopped a motorcycle in the Dearmanville area near the Kapco Drive intersection of...
YAHOO!
Rogue Valley teen sentenced after shooting homeless man in head
Dec. 8—Levi Cole Murray was sentenced Wednesday to more than 16 years in a juvenile and then adult prison after shooting a man in the head when he was 17 years old. Murray, now 19, will remain in the custody of Oregon Youth Authority, which handles juveniles convicted of crimes, until he's 25 years old. He'll then be transferred to an Oregon Department of Corrections prison, according to court records and the Jackson County District Attorney's Office.
YAHOO!
Charges: Robbery suspect stole man's cellphone, shoes
Dec. 8—MANKATO — Charges filed against a St. Cloud man accuse him of beating up a man before stealing $1,582 worth of items off him, including his cellphone and shoes. Ronald Clarence Wilson, 40, was charged with felonies for aggravated robbery and simple robbery and a misdemeanor for assault Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Ohio man flees to Florida after prompting SWAT situation, wanted for murder
MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – An Ohio man wanted for several crimes including murder, fled across the country to Florida where he was later arrested. According to the Cincinnati Police Department, Jvonnie Chandler, 26, of Cincinnati was arrested and taken into custody by the Miami Police Department on Thursday following an outstanding murder warrant. The Cincinnati […]
Former Fox News guest charged with exploiting her mom in Florida
A former regular guest on Fox News stole at least $224,000 from her 88-year-old mother and unnecessarily put her in a nursing home twice against her will, including by once dragging her mom from her home, Florida authorities said Friday.
cw34.com
FL Supreme Court will determine if cops are victims when they shoot someone on duty
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — “It's all about accountability," said Associate Attorney Daniela Abratt. Abratt is part of the Tampa Law firm ‘Thomas and LoCicero’ which is representing several media companies in disclosing officers' names in public police reports. Some of those media companies include...
Elaborate Poaching Operation Involving Notorious “E-Bike Crew” Busted in California
A poaching ring that allegedly operated with the help of a hunting license vendor has been shut down by California Fish and Wildlife officials. The operation allegedly used forged hunting tags to illegally take dozens of big game animals over a three-year period. The accused include Juventino Reyes Guerrera, who...
YAHOO!
Sharon woman pleads in Farrell fatal motorcycle crash
Dec. 8—FARRELL — A Sharon woman pleaded no contest to charges stemming from a November 2021 accident in Farrell that killed a Masury motorcyclist. Chantel Melissa Georgalas, 26, of 298 Mesabi St., pleaded no contest to charges of homicide by vehicle, having an accident involving death or injury while not licensed, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and driving without a license.
The story of the "Florida Gator Men" is as terrifying as it sounds
The Florida EvergladesPhoto byReinhard Link on Flickr. Let's face it: When it comes to the stories that come out of the states, few are weirder than Florida stories. It's not a bad thing. Personally, I think Florida is the most interesting state I've lived in next to my home state of California. And that truly is saying something because California is notoriously buck wild.
YAHOO!
'They deserve justice': Prosecutor's office seeks help finding Neptune man's killer
FREEHOLD - A fatal shooting that took place in Neptune in early October is still under investigation, and authorities are requesting the public’s help in identifying the suspect or suspects responsible, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Thursday. At 10:48 p.m. Oct. 6, Neptune police responded to the...
Deputies fired upon during traffic stop in Fort Pierce
St. Lucie County deputies were fired upon by occupants after attempting a traffic stop Wednesday night, the sheriff's office said. No injures were reported.
WESH
Florida lawmaker indicted on wire fraud, money laundering charges
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A federal grand jury is indicting state Rep. Joe Harding on charges of wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements. Harding represents parts of Marion County. Prosecutors say Harding tried to defraud the Small Business Administration by fraudulently obtaining and trying to obtain more...
YAHOO!
U.S. Marshals arrest 2 in Puerto Rico after they say 2-year-old child was kidnapped from Oakwood day care by father
Dec. 7—Authorities arrested a man and his girlfriend Monday, Dec. 5, in Puerto Rico months after they allege he picked his son up from an Oakwood day care center and fled to the island. The U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement have been looking for a 2-year-old boy who...
Florida-Based Trulieve Faces Lawsuit Over Layoffs
Workers laid off by Trulieve, Inc., the state’s largest medical-marijuana operator, have filed a potential class-action lawsuit alleging the Tallahassee-based company failed to give adequate notice before letting them go. Trulieve, which operates in nine states including Florida, laid off an unspecified number of workers
