Man sentenced to time served in deadly crash
A Buffalo man will serve 5 years probation after a judge sentenced him to time served in jail after a deadly crash. 20-year-old Gino M. Cesar’s driver’s license and registration for his vehicle were revoked as part of the sentence.
Two people arrested following several home invasion robberies
A Monroe County resident and Livingston County resident have been arrested on multiple violent felony charges following a four-month long investigation into several home invasion robberies.
Two arrested in North Tonawanda in connection to meth lab
Two North Tonawanda residents are facing multiple charges after police said they found items used to make methamphetamine in their home.
Two women charged after Batavia drug investigation
BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two women are facing drug charges after an investigation and search warrant was conducted in Batavia on Monday. During the search, police say was conducted on Hutchins Street in Batavia, 38-year-old Jennifer Moton of Rochester was allegedly found to be in possession of 150 bags of cocaine and allegedly had entered […]
Estate of Troy Hodge, man who died in Lockport PD custody, to receive $3 million
The estate of Troy Hodge, the man who died in Lockport police custody in June 2019, will receive $3 million.
Attack pleads guilty to deadly stabbing inside NFTA Metro station
BUFFALO, NY – The Erie County District Attorney’s office announces that 30-year-old Contrelle P. Hornsby of Buffalo pleaded guilty today before Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi to a charge of manslaughter in the first degree (a violent crime classified as Class ‘B’). The defendant stabbed the victim inside the NFTA Metro Rail Utica station on Main Street near East Utica Street in Buffalo on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at approximately 10:20 a.m. He was transported by ambulance to ECMC where he died from his injuries. Upon sentencing on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 9:30 a.m., Hornsby faces a maximum The post Attack pleads guilty to deadly stabbing inside NFTA Metro station appeared first on Shore News Network.
Allentown business owners facing theft
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo police say a brick was thrown through the window of an Allentown boutique. Business owners nearby say theft and snatch and grabs are happening too often and are having to fend for themselves – during a time that’s already rough because of inflation. Fox...
Deputies intervene in attempted suicide at holding center
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Deputies at the Erie County Holding Center prevented the suicide attempt of an incarcerated individual, the Erie County Sheriff’s office announced Thursday. At approximately 8:39 a.m. Wednesday, authorities say while deputies performed their rounds, they observed an incarcerated individual seated in a housing cell with a sheet around his neck tied […]
Newfane man pleads guilty to criminally negligent homicide
Niagara County DA Brian D. Seaman announced Wednesday that a Newfane man pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle incident without reporting.
Buffalo teen facing manslaughter charges in fatal 33 crash case to remain in adult court
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday morning, Julian Armstead, 16, the Buffalo teen charged for the death of four teenagers, was back in court. The judge ruled that Armstead's case will continue in adult court, despite the defense's argument that his case be moved to family court. Armstead faces four...
Two women arrested for drug trafficking in Batavia
Batavia, N.Y — Two women, Jennifer M. Moton and Angela R. Bateman, were arrested in Batavia Monday after a six-month investigation into the possession, transportation and sale of crack cocaine. Moton, aka "Miss B," 38, of Rochester, was allegedly in possession of 150 bags of cocaine and had reportedly...
Two People From Steuben County Arrested on Drug and Weapons Charges
ARKPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - Two people from Steuben County were arrested following an investigation of illegal weapon possession. According to police, 23-year-old Riley Halbert of Arkport and 28 year old Amber Zeh, allegedly possessed illegal weapons as well as meth. Halbert and Zeh was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Buffalo Police make arrest following domestic-related shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been arrested following a Wednesday night shooting on Marine Drive. In a domestic related incident, police report that a 27-year-old woman was pistol-shipped and a 51-year-old man was shot. Both were taken to ECMC to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. A suspect...
Can you identify this accident victim?
On December 6, 2022 at approximately 5:03 pm the Niagara Falls Police Department responded to the intersection of 19th Street and Elmwood Ave to investigate a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. A 37 year old Niagara Falls woman, driving a 2022 Hyundai Sonata northbound on 19th Street, was making a left hand turn onto Elmwood Avenue when her vehicle struck a pedestrian who was crossing Elmwood Avenue at the intersection. The pedestrian was hit with the passenger side of the vehicle and rolled onto the hood before striking the ground. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of a serious head injury. He is in the trauma ICU in guarded condition. The pedestrian is currently unidentified. If anyone has any information regarding this accident or the identity of the pedestrian, please call the NFPD Traffic Division at 716.286.4563 or the information line at 716.286.4711.
Buffalo man indicted for fatally stabbing his girlfriend
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Buffalo man was indicted on one count of second-degree murder
Henrietta man arrested for threatening to shoot co-workers at CooperVision
Subedi was confronted by deputies and they discovered he had a pistol without a serial number.
Man pleads guilty for fatal Keppel Street shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 31-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty to manslaughter Thursday morning, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Steven Tyler was previously indicted on one count of murder in the second degree for the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Bashir Ingram. On Nov. 2, 2021, Tyler shot Ingram outside of a residence on […]
Woman Violently Stabbed During Fight In Lobby Of Buffalo School
A woman was stabbed yesterday, Thursday, December 8, 2022, in the lobby of a Buffalo school. The incident took place about 20 minutes before 6 pm. Two women, who do not work for the school or district, got into a dispute at the Dr. Lydia T. Wright School, known as Public School 89, located at 106 Appenheimer Ave, Buffalo, NY 14214. The victim was stabbed by the other woman. The injured woman was taken to Erie County Medical Center to be treated. The incident is being investigated, according to WGRZ.
BPD announce arrest in connection to Marine Drive and Erie Street shooting
The Buffalo Police Department announced Thursday that an arrest was made in connection to a shooting incident on Marine Drive and Erie Street.
Stolen car recovered in Buffalo saves Christmas for local family
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — According to what police told her, Bailey Davis recently became another victim among growing number of motorists in a select category of crime. Her 2018 Kia Optima was stolen from outside her home on Saturday night by thieves who also took off with a trunkful of Christmas gifts, many intended for her 3-year-old daughter Isabella.
