FBI Reaches Conclusion On Alleged Iowa Serial Killer
A major development has been made in the case of a possible serial killer. What We Heard About Donald Dean Studey "America's Most Prolific Serial Killer" A deceased Iowa man was accused of being one of America's most prolific serial killers. His own daughter made allegations against him, claiming that he had murdered anywhere between 50 to 70 people over the span of his life.
No evidence found in Iowa serial killer investigation
No evidence of human remains have been found after a multi-day excavation was conducted in rural Fremont County near the town of Thurman.
Authorities say no evidence in excavation indicating Iowa man was serial killer
In October, the Fremont County Sheriff and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said they were investigating a remote area near Thurman for human remains.
SEARCH FOR POSSIBLE IOWA SERIAL KILLER VICTIMS CONCLUDES
AUTHORITIES HAVE FINISHED A SEARCH IN WESTERN IOWA WHICH WAS SPARKED BY A CLAIM ABOUT A SERIAL KILLER. EARLIER THIS YEAR, THE DAUGHTER OF THE LATE DONALD DEAN STUDEY DECLARED THAT HE HAD KILLED AS MANY AS SEVENTY WOMEN OVER SEVERAL DECADES, MOSTLY PROSTITUTES AND RUNAWAYS, AND BURIED THEM IN THE CITY OF THURMAN NEAR THE NEBRASKA BORDER.
Self proclaimed polygamist prophet accused of trafficking minors out of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - New court documents are tying a polygamist cult leader, Samuel R. Bateman, to trafficking and child abuse that occurred in Lincoln. An arrest affidavit for three women associated with Bateman, 46, accuses him of moving minors across state lines to engage in illegal sexual conduct between May 2020 and November 2021 in Arizona, Utah, Nevada and Nebraska.
What we know about the alleged Iowa serial killer Donald Studey, investigation in Thurman
The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation said Thursday that after an extensive search in conjunction with sheriff's deputies in Fremont County in southwest Iowa and the FBI that it had turned up no evidence to back a claim by woman there that her late father had killed scores of people and buried them around his property in a remote area near the town of Thurman.
Investigation unravels scheme to defraud Omaha inmate with Alzheimer’s
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The first two of eight suspects appeared in Douglas County Court this week to face accusations of convincing an elderly inmate to write thousands of dollars in checks. The intricate case began to unravel in January after staff at Community Corrections Center-Omaha heard from some inmates...
Nebraska prison officials report death of 20-year-old inmate on Friday
Authorities announced the death of an inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution on Friday.
Judge asked to rule on police authority to question suspects about phone passcodes
FALLS CITY – A Richardson County judge is considering the legal standing of criminal charges against 59-year-old Retta Feldkamp. Richardson County Attorney Samantha Scheitel charged Feldkamp with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, but motioned for the court to seal an affidavit by Sgt. Zachary Ractliffe to support her detention in jail.
Authorities Start Digging For Remains At Site Of Suspected Iowa Killings
The plan was to dig at the site of a well and along mushroom trails where bodies might be buried.
20-year-old Nebraska inmate dies at Tecumseh State Prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 20-year-old died Thursday at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in Johnson County. Isaac Serrano-Dominguez was serving a four-to-five-year sentence on charges out of Douglas County, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said Friday. Officials have not determined Serrano-Dominguez’s cause of death yet. A...
Omaha woman still missing as former friends of suspect speak out
The man suspected of kidnapping 43-year old Cari Allen has been arrested. Two former friends of his paint a picture of what this man is like.
4 teens, including 2 13-year-olds, arrested for allegedly beating man to death on Halloween
OMAHA, Neb. (TCD) -- Four teenagers were arrested this week for their alleged involvement in the assault and beating death of a 62-year-old man on Halloween. According to a statement, on Monday, Oct. 31, at 4:06 p.m., Omaha Police officers went to 3824 Hamilton St. about a person who was down and found a victim suffering from a head wound. The victim, Daniel Price, was reportedly unresponsive and transported to University of Nebraska Medical Center.
Four teenagers arrested, accused of murdering 62-year-old man in Omaha on Halloween
OMAHA, Neb. — Four teenagers are accused of murdering a 62-year-old man on Oct. 31, according to Omaha police. A 16-year-old male was taken into custody for accessory to a felony (murder) and probation violation. A 15-year-old male was taken into custody for second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Two 13-year-old females were taken into custody for accessory to a felony (murder) and tampering with evidence.
Person of interest in missing Nebraska woman case found in Belize
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE (KSNT) – A man has been apprehended by law enforcement as part of the ongoing search for a missing Nebraska woman. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office of Nebraska announced on Wednesday that Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka was taken into custody in Belize. He was called a person of interest in […]
Lincoln man to spend over 18 years in prison on meth charge
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will spend over 18 years behind bars after officers found more than 9 pounds of meth in his vehicle, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Tommy L. Meyer, 43, was sentenced Wednesday to 224 months in prison for one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing meth with a prior serious drug felony.
Douglas County sheriffs arrest student who brought gun to Bennington school
BENNINGTON, Neb. — A Bennington High student faces weapons and terroristic threats charges after the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said he brought a gun to the school parking lot Tuesday morning. The sheriff tells KETV this all happened before school started, and he is praising witnesses and the state's...
Suspect arrested in deadly Sarpy County crash from July
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — A suspect has been arrested in a deadly Sarpy County crash from July. Jarrod Morrow was booked into jail on charges of motor vehicle homicide and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Allen Patton, 54, died in the crash at 36th and Platteview...
'She was fighting to breathe': Mississippi mom says Omaha doctor helped diagnose her baby
OMAHA, Neb. — When her baby was struggling to breathe, one mother really did know best. "I realized this has to be more than a cold because as the days go on, they're getting worse instead of better," said Samaria Taylor. According to Taylor, doctors in Mississippi said 1-year-old...
BREAKING: Omaha Police release photos of bank robbers
Menards and other businesses are bringing more economic improvements to the area where Mall of the Bluffs once stood. Icy conditions for some Thursday night... the chill lingers through Friday. Stuff the Bus: Nearly 34,000 pounds of food donated.
