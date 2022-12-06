ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurman, IA

KOEL 950 AM

FBI Reaches Conclusion On Alleged Iowa Serial Killer

A major development has been made in the case of a possible serial killer. What We Heard About Donald Dean Studey "America's Most Prolific Serial Killer" A deceased Iowa man was accused of being one of America's most prolific serial killers. His own daughter made allegations against him, claiming that he had murdered anywhere between 50 to 70 people over the span of his life.
THURMAN, IA
kscj.com

SEARCH FOR POSSIBLE IOWA SERIAL KILLER VICTIMS CONCLUDES

AUTHORITIES HAVE FINISHED A SEARCH IN WESTERN IOWA WHICH WAS SPARKED BY A CLAIM ABOUT A SERIAL KILLER. EARLIER THIS YEAR, THE DAUGHTER OF THE LATE DONALD DEAN STUDEY DECLARED THAT HE HAD KILLED AS MANY AS SEVENTY WOMEN OVER SEVERAL DECADES, MOSTLY PROSTITUTES AND RUNAWAYS, AND BURIED THEM IN THE CITY OF THURMAN NEAR THE NEBRASKA BORDER.
IOWA STATE
1011now.com

Self proclaimed polygamist prophet accused of trafficking minors out of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - New court documents are tying a polygamist cult leader, Samuel R. Bateman, to trafficking and child abuse that occurred in Lincoln. An arrest affidavit for three women associated with Bateman, 46, accuses him of moving minors across state lines to engage in illegal sexual conduct between May 2020 and November 2021 in Arizona, Utah, Nevada and Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
Yahoo!

What we know about the alleged Iowa serial killer Donald Studey, investigation in Thurman

The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation said Thursday that after an extensive search in conjunction with sheriff's deputies in Fremont County in southwest Iowa and the FBI that it had turned up no evidence to back a claim by woman there that her late father had killed scores of people and buried them around his property in a remote area near the town of Thurman.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Investigation unravels scheme to defraud Omaha inmate with Alzheimer’s

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The first two of eight suspects appeared in Douglas County Court this week to face accusations of convincing an elderly inmate to write thousands of dollars in checks. The intricate case began to unravel in January after staff at Community Corrections Center-Omaha heard from some inmates...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

20-year-old Nebraska inmate dies at Tecumseh State Prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 20-year-old died Thursday at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in Johnson County. Isaac Serrano-Dominguez was serving a four-to-five-year sentence on charges out of Douglas County, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said Friday. Officials have not determined Serrano-Dominguez’s cause of death yet. A...
JOHNSON COUNTY, NE
truecrimedaily

4 teens, including 2 13-year-olds, arrested for allegedly beating man to death on Halloween

OMAHA, Neb. (TCD) -- Four teenagers were arrested this week for their alleged involvement in the assault and beating death of a 62-year-old man on Halloween. According to a statement, on Monday, Oct. 31, at 4:06 p.m., Omaha Police officers went to 3824 Hamilton St. about a person who was down and found a victim suffering from a head wound. The victim, Daniel Price, was reportedly unresponsive and transported to University of Nebraska Medical Center.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Four teenagers arrested, accused of murdering 62-year-old man in Omaha on Halloween

OMAHA, Neb. — Four teenagers are accused of murdering a 62-year-old man on Oct. 31, according to Omaha police. A 16-year-old male was taken into custody for accessory to a felony (murder) and probation violation. A 15-year-old male was taken into custody for second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Two 13-year-old females were taken into custody for accessory to a felony (murder) and tampering with evidence.
OMAHA, NE
KSNT News

Person of interest in missing Nebraska woman case found in Belize

DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE (KSNT) – A man has been apprehended by law enforcement as part of the ongoing search for a missing Nebraska woman. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office of Nebraska announced on Wednesday that Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka was taken into custody in Belize. He was called a person of interest in […]
TOPEKA, KS
klkntv.com

Lincoln man to spend over 18 years in prison on meth charge

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will spend over 18 years behind bars after officers found more than 9 pounds of meth in his vehicle, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Tommy L. Meyer, 43, was sentenced Wednesday to 224 months in prison for one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing meth with a prior serious drug felony.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Suspect arrested in deadly Sarpy County crash from July

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — A suspect has been arrested in a deadly Sarpy County crash from July. Jarrod Morrow was booked into jail on charges of motor vehicle homicide and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Allen Patton, 54, died in the crash at 36th and Platteview...
WOWT

BREAKING: Omaha Police release photos of bank robbers

OMAHA, NE

