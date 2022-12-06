St Patrick’s Day is nearly upon us, so we wanted to put together our new St Patrick’s Day memory game printable. Printable memory games are great for toddlers, preschoolers, and younger kids, but I have to admit I love them too. They are such a simple game, and the first ever game my son won. Kids’ memories are actually better than ours and the excitement they get when they beat you is adorable.

3 DAYS AGO