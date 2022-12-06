Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Promotions Interested In Signing Lady Frost
Mexico’s AAA and CMLL are reportedly interesting in locking Lady Frost down to a contract. Frost received her Impact Wrestling release back in November after a dispute with the company, which went on for months. She is currently on her second tour of CMLL following the Impact release, and it was confirmed this week during a press conference that the promotion has offered her a contract.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Several Matches Revealed for the ROH Final Battle Zero Hour Pre-show, Updated Card
Four matches have been announced for the Zero Hour pre-show at Saturday’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view. The Final Battle pre-show will see Top Flight make their Ring of Honor debuts as they go up against former ROH World Tag Team Champions The Kingdom. In more tag team action on...
wrestlingheadlines.com
MJF Releases List Of People Who Will “Never Beat Him For The AEW Title”
AEW superstar and current world champion MJF took to Twitter this morning and released a list of all of the talents who will not defeat him for the world title. The Salt of the Earth drops some familiar names, adding some unique nicknames to each of his potential future opponents.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Angelina Love Calls Billy Corgan A Creative Genius, Why She Wasn’t Offended By Corgan’s NWA Empowerrr Comments
During a recent interview with Fightful pro-wrestling star Angelina Love spoke about her admiration for NWA President Billy Corgan, and why she wasn’t offended by Corgan’s comments about not running another Empowerrr event this year. Check out Love’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
John Cena’s WWE Return Revealed
John Cena is headed back to WWE. A new report from Variety notes that Cena is scheduled to appear on the final SmackDown on FOX episode of the year, which takes place on December 30 from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. WWE will reportedly make more announcements for the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sasha Banks Headed to NJPW?
Sasha Banks is reportedly headed to NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. There’s no word on if Banks will be appearing before the live crowd, but a new report from PWInsider notes that NJPW is bringing Banks to the event. Banks teased the idea of wrestling inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Matt Riddle Pulled from Upcoming WWE Events
Matt Riddle has been pulled from upcoming WWE events. There’s no word yet on why Riddle is off the road, but PWInsider reports that he is no longer booked for the weekend WWE live events. Riddle last wrestled on Monday’s RAW, teaming with Kevin Owens for a loss to...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Preview For Tonight’s MLW Fusion
MLW presents a new episode of Fusion tonight on Pro Wrestling TV at 8pm ET. The show is replayed Fridays on beIN SPORTS XTRA at 10pm ET. -Myron Reed vs. Shun Skywalker for the MLW Middleweight Championship. -Lance Anoa’i and Juicy Finau in action. -EJ Nduka in action.
suggest.com
After Cancer Diagnosis, Taylor Dayne Is Asking More Women To Get Colonoscopies
Taylor Dayne stepped into the spotlight in the ’80s because of her pop hits. Now 60 years old, the pop singer is stepping back into the limelight with a cautionary tale to women. After being diagnosed with colon cancer, the “Tell It to My Heart” singer is telling all women to go in for checkups.
wrestlingheadlines.com
ROH Final Battle Betting Odds
ROH will hold its Final Battle event on Saturday. The event will be headlined by Chris Jericho defending the ROH World Title against Claudio Castagnoli. Here are the betting odds, courtesy of BetOnline:. ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) (-250) vs. Claudio Castagnoli (+175) ROH Pure Championship: Daniel Garcia (c)...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Lineup For Tonight’s NJPW Strong
NJPW has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World. The show will air tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:. Gregory Sharpe vs. Kenny King. D.K.C. vs. Christopher Daniels. Tama...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Homicide Thinks NJPW Strong Is A New Chapter For American Fans
Homicide did an exclusive for WrestlingNews.co, Steve Fall’s Ten Count, where he spoke about a wide range of topics, including the NJPW Strong Nemesis show coming up on December 11th from the Vermont Hollywood in Hollywood, CA:. “At first I was joking around like, why do I feel like...
wrestlingheadlines.com
William Regal Sends New Message to The Blackpool Combat Club
William Regal took to Twitter today with a message for The Blackpool Combat Club. As we’ve noted, Regal is on his way back to WWE after AEW President Tony Khan granted his release. You can click here for what Khan had to say about why he granted the departure. Regal appeared on last night’s AEW Dynamite in a pre-recorded promo and said he will be Blackpool Combat Club until he dies, which you can see here.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Preview For Today’s NWA USA Episode
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series. NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the synopsis for the episode:. “The second annual Champions Series rolls on as we finish up the first half of...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Deadline Kickoff to Feature Iron Survivor Challenge Entrants Reveal
The WWE NXT Deadline Kickoff pre-show has been confirmed for 7:30pm ET on Saturday. The pre-show will air live via Peacock and the WWE Network, the WWE website, YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok. The Deadline Kickoff will feature a panel looking at the card, plus the reveal of the entrant order...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Spoiler on a Big Title Change at Tonight’s Impact TV Tapings
NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns are your new Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions. Tonight’s Impact TV tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida saw Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley defeat Heath and Rhino to capture the Impact World Tag Team Titles. The match should air next Thursday, December 15.
wrestlingheadlines.com
PWG Announces Top Talents as Final BOLA 2023 Entrants, Daniel Garcia Reacts, Note on the Number of Participants
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has finalized the line-up for the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles. Konosuke Takeshita was announced as the sixteenth entrant. This will be his BOLA debut, but he’s worked two PWG shows in the past. He defeated Aramis at PWG Delivering The Goods on May 1 of this year, then came up short against PWG World Champion & ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia, with the title on the line, at PWG Nineteen on July 3.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ricochet Shares The Advice Triple H Gave Him Before WWE SmackDown World Cup Finals Match
Ricochet made an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, he shared the advice Triple H gave him before he went out to face Santos Escobar for the SmackDown World Cup last week on SmackDown. “Triple H pulled me aside...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Positive Health Update On Barry Windham , Said To Be Stabilized Following Heart Attack
We reported last week that WWE Hall of Famer and former NWA world champion Barry Windham had suffered a sudden heart attack that required an emergency procedure, but some good news has just surfaced. Windham’s niece, Mika Rotuna, has announced on Twitter that he is stabilized and no longer in...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Impact Wrestling Spoilers for 12/15/2022 and 12/22/2022
Thanks to Tara for the following Impact Wrestling spoilers from Friday’s tapings at the in Pembroke Pines, Florida. These spoilers should air Thursday, December 15 and December 22:. * Taylor Wilde defeated KiLynn King. * Mahabali Shera defeated Jack Price. * Eddie Edwards defeated Delirious. They shook hands after...
Comments / 0