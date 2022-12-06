Read full article on original website
Matt Riddle Pulled from Upcoming WWE Events
Matt Riddle has been pulled from upcoming WWE events. There’s no word yet on why Riddle is off the road, but PWInsider reports that he is no longer booked for the weekend WWE live events. Riddle last wrestled on Monday’s RAW, teaming with Kevin Owens for a loss to...
WWE Announces Loaded SmackDown Card for Next Week, Big Night for Sami Zayn?
WWE has announced a loaded line-up for next week’s SmackDown on FOX episode. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will return to SmackDown next Friday for his first appearance since War Games at Survivor Series. Tonight’s SmackDown featured a backstage segment where Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso...
Opener, Main Event and More Set for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling
Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode will open with Heath and Rhino defending their Impact World Tag Team Titles against NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns. Impact tonight will be headlined by a non-title match between Mike Bailey and Impact World Champion Josh Alexander. Impact has...
William Regal Sends New Message to The Blackpool Combat Club
William Regal took to Twitter today with a message for The Blackpool Combat Club. As we’ve noted, Regal is on his way back to WWE after AEW President Tony Khan granted his release. You can click here for what Khan had to say about why he granted the departure. Regal appeared on last night’s AEW Dynamite in a pre-recorded promo and said he will be Blackpool Combat Club until he dies, which you can see here.
Bron Breakker Thinks This WWE NXT Star Can Headline WrestleMania
While speaking to WWE Deutschland on Instagram, WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker stated that he believes Cora Jade can headline WrestleMania. The two are dating in real life. Jade is currently feuding with Wendy Choo on NXT. “Obviously Cora Jade, I think she has the potential to main event WrestleMania...
Sasha Banks Headed to NJPW?
Sasha Banks is reportedly headed to NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. There’s no word on if Banks will be appearing before the live crowd, but a new report from PWInsider notes that NJPW is bringing Banks to the event. Banks teased the idea of wrestling inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI...
Lineup For Tonight’s NJPW Strong
NJPW has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World. The show will air tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:. Gregory Sharpe vs. Kenny King. D.K.C. vs. Christopher Daniels. Tama...
Matches for Today’s Special Edition of AEW Dark: Elevation
AEW is airing a special four-match edition of “Dark: Elevation” today at 1pm ET on YouTube. The matches feature talents who are competing at ROH Final Battle later today at 3pm ET beginning with the Zero Hour pre-show. You can click here for the current Final Battle card.
Road Dogg Admits He Was Looking To Boost His Podcast Ratings By Saying He Was Better Than Bret Hart
On the latest edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg addressed the comments he made about Bret Hart, where he claimed to be a better sports entertainer than Th Hitman was a wrestler, a statement that got the former I.C. champion a ton of criticism from fans and analysts. Highlights from the episode can be found below.
What Happened After WWE SmackDown with Kurt Angle, Triple H and Others
As noted, Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX ended with the 54th birthday bash for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle in his hometown. The celebration was interrupted by Alpha Academy, which led to Angle and Gable Steveson soaking Otis and Chad Gable with milk, then sharing a milk toast to end the show. You can click here for details on the segment and Steveson’s SmackDown debut, along with comments and photos from WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H.
Sonjay Dutt Talks Working With Satnum Singh In AEW, Thinks Singh Has A Bright Future
AEW star Sonjay Dutt recently appeared on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, most notably how much he’s enjoyed working with the young Satnum Singh, and how he thinks the giant will have quite the future in pro-wrestling. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
The Miz Says WWE Originally Wanted To Bring Him In As An Announcer After Tough Enough
The Miz recently appeared on the Off The Beat program, where the former two-time WWE champion discussed his early days with the company, how they originally wanted to bring him in as an announcer following Tough Enough, and how he eventually decided to sign a developmental deal with WWE to prove everyone that he could be a superstar. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Gable Steveson Makes WWE SmackDown Debut, Triple H on Kurt Angle, Steveson – Braun Strowman
Gable Steveson made his WWE SmackDown on FOX debut this week. Tonight’s SmackDown from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh featured a segment where Steveson was shown arriving backstage with fellow Olympic gold medalist and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. They were greeted by Braun Strowman, who recognized Steveson from the WWE Performance Center. Strowman told Steveson to hurry and get to SmackDown because he’s needed on the blue brand. They then had some friendly words with Strowman mentioning how Steveson can get “these hands,” and Steveson promising to come see Strowman as soon as he’s called up.
Possible Spoilers for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown In Pittsburgh
WWE’s Gable Steveson is reportedly in Pittsburgh, PA, but there’s no word yet on if he will be appearing at tonight’s SmackDown on FOX. On a related note, PWInsider adds that RAW Superstars The Street Profits are backstage for tonight’s SmackDown. There’s no word yet on if they will be appearing on SmackDown, but they recently declared that they are back on the hunt for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.
PWG Announces Top Talents as Final BOLA 2023 Entrants, Daniel Garcia Reacts, Note on the Number of Participants
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has finalized the line-up for the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles. Konosuke Takeshita was announced as the sixteenth entrant. This will be his BOLA debut, but he’s worked two PWG shows in the past. He defeated Aramis at PWG Delivering The Goods on May 1 of this year, then came up short against PWG World Champion & ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia, with the title on the line, at PWG Nineteen on July 3.
Why Johnny Gargano Is Booked for Friday’s WWE SmackDown, Gargano Thanks His Fans
WWE RAW Superstar Johnny Gargano is headed to SmackDown this week. The PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA is advertising a dark main event with Gargano and Kevin Owens vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. The current announced line-up for Friday’s SmackDown looks like this: Shayna Baszler vs....
Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette Reportedly Sick, Backstage News on Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita
AEW’s Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley were reportedly “really sick” this past week. Paquette missed Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite taping due to the illness, according to the Wrestling Observer, and Moxley was feeling really bad the day before, but he went to the TV tapings in Cedar Park, TX because he knew he had to be there for storyline with William Regal and keeping together The Blackpool Combat Club as a group.
Spoiler on a Big Title Change at Tonight’s Impact TV Tapings
NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns are your new Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions. Tonight’s Impact TV tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida saw Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley defeat Heath and Rhino to capture the Impact World Tag Team Titles. The match should air next Thursday, December 15.
Preview For Today’s NWA USA Episode
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series. NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the synopsis for the episode:. “The second annual Champions Series rolls on as we finish up the first half of...
WWE NXT Deadline Kickoff to Feature Iron Survivor Challenge Entrants Reveal
The WWE NXT Deadline Kickoff pre-show has been confirmed for 7:30pm ET on Saturday. The pre-show will air live via Peacock and the WWE Network, the WWE website, YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok. The Deadline Kickoff will feature a panel looking at the card, plus the reveal of the entrant order...
