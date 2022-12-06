ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

NuLu's Everyday Kitchen permanently closing this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Everyday Kitchen, a restaurant, bar and café in NuLu, announced on Wednesday that its closing its door for good. The restaurant took to their social media accounts and said:. "Thank you for allowing Everyday Kitchen to serve the Louisville community the last 2 years. We...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

8 places for holiday fun in Kentucky

KENTUCKY — Nothing warms up the holiday spirit quite like piling into a car with a hot thermos full of hot chocolate and taking in the magical twinkle of Christmas lights!. There are plenty of light shows and festivals across the state. A short drive away, Charlestown, Ind., hosts...
KENTUCKY STATE
Louisville Cardinal

SGA Helps Students Destress for Finals with Puppies

To help students destress before and during finals week, SGA brought puppies to be held and played with in the Ekstrom library. Students could hold, play tug-o-war, or watch the playful puppies sleep and play to keep their minds stress-free as they begin to finish their finals. Photos by Hevin...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Be Our Guest at Noodles and Company

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Noodles and Company. The restaurant offers international and American noodle dishes at three Louisville locations. Noodles and Company offers customizable options with fresh and healthy ingredients. Don't want a typical noodle? Try the "zoodles" which are noodles made out of zucchini. It also offers options that have extra protein and less carbohydrates.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/8

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Main focus on the video is the storm system for next week and how the pattern will try to carve out more of a trough as we get into later next week. Could that lead to a wintry setup for the last 10 days of December?
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

UofL basketball greats honor legendary coach Denny Crum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of Louisville basketball greats spent the evening together to reminisce about the good times, particularly with their former coach Denny Crum. The Hall of Fame coach has had health issues, so the players wanted to make sure they didn't miss an opportunity to honor him.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

MELANnaire Marketplace opens first storefront in Mall St. Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky small business market is getting closer to landing in a permanent location just in time for the holiday season. It’s called MELANnaire Marketplace and has over 430 Black-owned businesses in its network. MELANnaire Marketplace was founded by Nachand Trabue at the height of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

1 dead, 6 taken to hospital in Jacobs neighborhood apartment fire

The University of Louisville announced Jeff Brohm, the head coach of the Purdue Boilermakers, will be the next head coach for the university’s football team. 7 homicides first 8 days into December in Louisville. Updated: 7 hours ago. The surge comes after two men were shot and killed Monday...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Behind the Forecast: Thundersnow? Here’s what you need to know

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thundersnow is a rare weather event that tends to get significant attention when it transpires. Thundersnow happens when lightning occurs in a snowstorm. Strong instability, abundant moisture, and a lifting mechanism (like a warm front) are typically prevalent in situations that lead to thundersnow. In the atmosphere, we’ll see cold air sitting on top of warm, moist air. Upward motion, in a scenario like this, helps to produce convection.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Construction to begin on sound barrier in Bullitt and Jefferson counties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction will start this weekend on sound barriers in Bullitt and Jefferson counties. The new barriers will be built along Interstate 65 in Bullitt County and the Watterson Expressway in Jefferson County. The Bullitt County project will cost just under $2 million and will stretch from...
LOUISVILLE, KY

