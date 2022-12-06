Read full article on original website
Wrestling world sends best wishes to legend after horrible news
The professional wrestling world received sad news on Monday with news that Barry Windham, who is in the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of the Four Horsemen, had suffered a heart attack over the weekend. In a GoFundMe page, Windham’s neice, Mika Rotunda, said that her uncle suffered...
“The Rock’s Been Lying” – Joe Rogan Makes Bold Steroid Claims About Dwayne Johnson
The use of steroids by media personalities and entertainers has been back in the news following recent admissions by the self-styled “Liver King.” In light of the exposé, Joe Rogan has now turned his attention to Dwayne Johnson. The “Liver King” Brian Johnson rose to social media...
Jim Ross on John Laurinaitis: 'his ass is without a job and he deserves the Goddamn misery that he’s living'
This week's "Grilling JR" podcast is up on AdFreeShows.com. Ross gave an update on his health:. “I’ve been going to my wound doctor, wound care specialist, every Tuesday morning which I’m really beginning to dread because it’s a painful, frigging ordeal. He takes a scaffold, goes into that wound, and starts scraping dead material. To say it didn't hurt is wrong. It's a lie. It does hurt, but we're cleaning it out, keeping it rolling, and healing. So I guess at the end of the day, that's the way it is and JR just can't be a little sissy and worry about having a little pain. I've been in a little pain since last November, a year now. It's been a year since I got diagnosed. It was this time last year that I started 22 radiation treatments. So it's been a very interesting year to say the least, but progress is being made and that's all that matters.”
Matt Riddle Written Off Television After Attack On WWE RAW
Matt Riddle and Elias were set to face off against The Usos last night on Monday Night RAW for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, before the show could begin, The Bloodline attacked Elias, taking him out of the match. Then Riddle was able to find a last minute partner in Kevin Owens.
Lacey Evans Lounges On A Tailgate In Revealing Top & Daisy Dukes
Lacey Evans made her NXT debut in 2016 when she participated in a battle royale. Since her debut on NXT, Lacey Evans has featured consistently on WWE programming and was involved in some decent storylines. Her hard work in NXT earned her a call-up to the main roster in 2019....
Paige Spiranac Crams into Tiny "Golf Girl Outfits" in Spicy Instagram Post
Paige Spiranac's latest Instagram post has her showing off different gold girl outfits, and people can't decide which one they love best
JJ Watt Shares Photo With 1-Month-Old Son Koa and Wife Kealia: ‘More to Be Thankful for Than Ever’
Courtesy of JJ Watt/Instagram Their first Thanksgiving as a family of three! Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt shared a photo of his 1-month-old baby with Chicago Red Stars player Kealia Ohai Watt as they celebrated. "More to be thankful for than ever," the NFL star, 33, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, November 24. "Happy […]
Kanye West Has Now Brought Michael Jordan And Dr. Dre's Tragic Pasts Into His Latest Rants
Kanye West dove into another conspiracy rant and roped in Michael Jordan and Dr. Dre in the process.
Current Wrestling Star Announces He Is Battling Cancer
That’s terrible. Wrestlers have all kinds problems to deal with on a day to day basis and you never know how things are going to go with their careers. At the same time, there are other issues that can come up outside of the ring which can be far more devastating. Now a young star has revealed a horrible situation, but things might already be taking a step in the right direction.
Tony Khan Didn’t Give Anthony Bowens Permission To Yell ‘Scissor Me Daddy’
Anthony Bowens is looking to be one of the exciting prospects in All Elite Wrestling. One half of The Acclaimed is currently enjoying his time in Tony Khan’s promotion. However, the AEW President did not give the heads-up to Bowens for a popular catchphrase that he screamed out. Anthony...
Matt Hardy Recalls Chris Benoit Memorial Show On Raw, Why He Declined To Speak About Benoit During That Time
On the latest edition of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy AEW superstar Matt Hardy recalled the Chris Benoit memorial show held on WWE’s Monday Night Raw shortly after Benoit had passed away. Hardy says he declined to say anything about Benoit as he was still suspicious as to the events that transpired, a suspicion that he was right about. Highlights from the episode can be found below.
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Gives Fans An Update After Major Surgery
American Pickers star Danielle Colby has been resting after having a hysterectomy to remove her uterus after experiencing “incredibly painful” uterine fibroids. The 46-year-old has been sharing more about her surgery and her recovery process with fans and thanked everyone for their well wishes. Danielle seems to be...
Renee Paquette On Sami Zayn In The Bloodline: “I Have Loved Him For Quite Some Time”
Renee Paquette recently appeared as a guest on The Sports Media podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW broadcast team member spoke about Sami Zayn’s work as part of the ongoing storyline involving The Bloodline in WWE with Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
A Timeline of Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship
Sports Illustrated model and actor Kate Upton and MLB star Justin Verlander have shared a special relationship over the past decade. The pair first met while filming a commercial together back in 2012, and they got together shortly after. Despite their brief split in mid-2013, Upton and Verlander remain closer than ever, with the two tying the knot in November 2017 and having their daughter, Genevieve, in November 2018.
'Can't compete like a real man': Cody Garbrandt, UFC fighters react to T.J. Dillashaw's retirement
According to his manager, former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw informed the UFC of his retirement. Dillashaw (17-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) reportedly decided to retire after learning that his recent shoulder surgery will sideline him for longer than expected. The 36-year-old came into his UFC 280 title fight with bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling compromised and further injured his shoulder while he was dominated and finished in Round 2.
Dusty Baker Shares His Thoughts On Justin Verlander Signing With Mets
Dusty Baker Shares His Thoughts On Justin Verlander Signing With Mets
Cody Rhodes Shows Off Swole Bicep In New Fan Photo
Cody Rhodes has been absent from view after suffering a torn pectoral tendon in June, but a new fan photograph posted to Twitter finds a buff Rhodes in an impressive bicep display. WWE announced that Rhodes incurred a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a "Raw" match with Seth Rollins...
Jade Cargill & Naomi Link Up To Watch Hawks Vs Thunder Game
Jade Cargill is one of the top stars in AEW and there’s no arguing that. She is a true star and her stock continues to rise even now. Cargill recently shared her moments with Naomi from the Atlanta Hawks vs Oklahoma City Thunder game. Naomi recently took to Twitter...
WWE star teases a character change/makeover heading into 2023
As seen during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, Bayley defeated Asuka and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match. Bayley will face Alexa Bliss on next week’s RAW to determine Bianca Belair’s next challenger for the RAW women’s title. Following her loss, Asuka started...
