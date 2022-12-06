ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker Mayfield could make Rams debut Thursday vs. Raiders

We may not have to wait long to see Baker Mayfield suit up for the Los Angeles Rams. After he was claimed by the Rams on Tuesday, he could make his debut with the team as early as Thursday.

That seems like a stretch considering the Rams play the Raiders in two days, but according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Mayfield could suit up and take the field in that game. The Rams are obviously without Matthew Stafford due to a neck injury, and John Wolford is dealing with a neck injury of his own, so Bryce Perkins is the only healthy quarterback on the 53-man roster.

That makes Mayfield’s potential appearance on Thursday night even more likely, despite only having one day to practice before the game.

The Rams have already begun the process of on-boarding Mayfield by sending him the playbook so he can study it on his way to Los Angeles. A short turnaround, yes, but the Rams aren’t ruling it out.

Mayfield started six games for the Panthers this season, throwing six interceptions and six touchdown passes. He had a 1-5 record in Carolina.

