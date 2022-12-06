ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rams could land compensatory pick if Baker Mayfield leaves in 2023

By Skyler Carlin
 4 days ago
The Los Angeles Rams elected to claim Baker Mayfield off waivers after he was released by the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday. Following the somewhat surprising move by the Rams, it should be noted that Mayfield could help Los Angeles receive a compensatory pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Even though Mayfield is joining the Rams late in the regular season, they claimed him off of waivers from the Panthers. That means that the Rams will absorb the rest of Mayfield’s guaranteed salary for the rest of the season, which comes to around $1.35 million.

Mayfield is an unrestricted free agent after this season, so he’ll have an opportunity to sign with any team that wants him. The longevity and dollar amount on his contract in the upcoming offseason could partly depend on how he performs during his tenure with the Rams.

If he signs a contract large enough in free agency, he could net Los Angeles a compensatory pick in 2024.

The former No. 1 overall pick has unquestionably struggled in recent years as he’s combined to throw for 4,323 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions in his last 21 appearances. As a result of his poor play this season, the Panthers benched him in favor of P.J. Walker and Sam Darnold.

With Matthew Stafford sidelined for the rest of the year, Mayfield will certainly get opportunities to flash potential in Sean McVay’s offense. While it’s tough to expect him to sign an expensive deal elsewhere, bringing in Mayfield does give the Rams a chance to secure a compensatory pick in the offseason.

