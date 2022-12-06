ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Report: Rams OC Liam Coen Heading Back to Kentucky

After guiding newly acquired quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Rams offense to a victory on Thursday night to snap a six-game losing streak, offensive coordinator Liam Coen will reportedly leave his post to head back to the University of Kentucky as Mark Stoops’s offensive coordinator. ESPN’s Chris Mortensen was...
LEXINGTON, KY
McVay: Mayfield Likely Rams Starter to Finish Year

Just days after being claimed by the Rams off of waivers, Baker Mayfield came off the bench for the team’s second drive of Thursday night’s game against the Raiders, and ultimately led the team on a feverish fourth quarter comeback win, 17–16. With Matthew Stafford on injured...
Report: Witten Targeted to Replace Dilfer at Prep School

View the original article to see embedded media. After losing Trent Dilfer to the University of UAB, Lipscomb Academy in Nashville is looking at another former NFL player as his replacement. John Brice of Footballscoop reports Lipscomb is targeting Jason Witten as the team’s next coach. The move isn’t...
NASHVILLE, TN
Saints' Cameron Jordan, Bengals' Jessie Bates III fined

The NFL apparently didn't take too kindly to a pair of players allegedly attempting to fake injuries during their Week 13 games. The league fined the New Orleans Saints $350,000, head coach Dennis Allen $100,000 and defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen and defensive end Cameron Jordan $50,000 each for their respective roles during a delay in Monday's 17-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN reported.
CINCINNATI, OH
Giants face tough home test against 11-1 Eagles

The New York Giants have the NFL's second-toughest remaining schedule, based on opponents' winning percentage. That includes two dates in five weeks with the Philadelphia Eagles, starting Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. With only one victory in their last five games (1-3-1), the Giants (7-4-1) are nearly out of time...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL DFS Week 14 Picks: Bargain Buys and Spend-Up Studs

If you’re looking to get in on the DFS main slate for Sunday, here are some players to target at each salary level. With six teams on bye, there will be less diversity in lineups, so don’t be afraid to make a few dart throws. I have included one mid-tier WR below that I think will be under-utilized this week.

