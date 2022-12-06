Read full article on original website
John Lynch Announces Surprising Decision On 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo is not expected to be placed on injured reserve, 49ers general manager John Lynch announced Friday. While today's decision might bring 49ers fans hope for a potential Garoppolo postseason return, San Francisco is appearing to temper expectations on that front. Lynch ...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Rams OC Liam Coen Heading Back to Kentucky
After guiding newly acquired quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Rams offense to a victory on Thursday night to snap a six-game losing streak, offensive coordinator Liam Coen will reportedly leave his post to head back to the University of Kentucky as Mark Stoops’s offensive coordinator. ESPN’s Chris Mortensen was...
Pro Bowl selections are nice, but Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins will politely decline them
Because he was suspended for the first six weeks of the NFL season for testing positive for trace amounts of a banned substance, Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins isn’t eligible to be selected to the Pro Bowl Games this season. Given the numbers he’s compiled in the six games he has played –...
BREAKING: Jimmy Butler's Updated Injury Status For Spurs-Heat Game
Jimmy Butler will be in the starting lineup on Saturday night.
Clayton News Daily
McVay: Mayfield Likely Rams Starter to Finish Year
Just days after being claimed by the Rams off of waivers, Baker Mayfield came off the bench for the team’s second drive of Thursday night’s game against the Raiders, and ultimately led the team on a feverish fourth quarter comeback win, 17–16. With Matthew Stafford on injured...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Witten Targeted to Replace Dilfer at Prep School
View the original article to see embedded media. After losing Trent Dilfer to the University of UAB, Lipscomb Academy in Nashville is looking at another former NFL player as his replacement. John Brice of Footballscoop reports Lipscomb is targeting Jason Witten as the team’s next coach. The move isn’t...
Clayton News Daily
Saints' Cameron Jordan, Bengals' Jessie Bates III fined
The NFL apparently didn't take too kindly to a pair of players allegedly attempting to fake injuries during their Week 13 games. The league fined the New Orleans Saints $350,000, head coach Dennis Allen $100,000 and defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen and defensive end Cameron Jordan $50,000 each for their respective roles during a delay in Monday's 17-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN reported.
Clayton News Daily
Giants face tough home test against 11-1 Eagles
The New York Giants have the NFL's second-toughest remaining schedule, based on opponents' winning percentage. That includes two dates in five weeks with the Philadelphia Eagles, starting Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. With only one victory in their last five games (1-3-1), the Giants (7-4-1) are nearly out of time...
Clayton News Daily
NFL DFS Week 14 Picks: Bargain Buys and Spend-Up Studs
If you’re looking to get in on the DFS main slate for Sunday, here are some players to target at each salary level. With six teams on bye, there will be less diversity in lineups, so don’t be afraid to make a few dart throws. I have included one mid-tier WR below that I think will be under-utilized this week.
How to watch the 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony: Live stream, TV channel
Caleb Williams is the betting favorite to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy. The winner will be announced on Saturday, December 10
