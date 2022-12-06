Read full article on original website
Here Are The Messages Of Prince Harry Shooting His Shot With Meghan Markle
I love texts from a prince, IDK.
Dove Cameron Told Us The Advice She Got From Selena Gomez When She First Was Cast In "Liv And Maddie" On The Disney Channel
"I would text her in a panic being like, 'I don't know what to do, I've never done this before!'"
Clayton News Daily
HBO Books Another Stay at 'The White Lotus'—Everything We Know So Far About Season 3
A new crop of characters will be checking into the White Lotus. Less than a month before the Season 2 finale, HBO announced that the Emmy Award-winning anthology series from Mike White had been renewed for a third season. "Reflecting on The White Lotus’ humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained...
17 Unfortunate Holiday Fails That Made For Memorable, Albeit Miserable, Christmases
"All of this before 9 a.m. on Christmas Eve. I decided to go back to bed and start over."
Clayton News Daily
Sam Heughan Shares Blooper Reel from 'Outlander' With Caitriona Balfe
Sam Heughan is giving fans a much needed laugh going into the weekend. The actor shared a series of outtakes from Outlander in the form of a blooper reel that’s sure to make even the most serious of Instagram scrollers crack a smile. In a surprising twist, the clips...
Clayton News Daily
Ashley Graham Goes Bold With Sheer Mesh Outfit at Time Person of the Year Event
Ashley Graham isn't messing around with her wardrobe choices lately. The 35-year-old supermodel—who already sent the internet into a frenzy this week following a photo-op in a stunning optical illusion dress—struck again on Thursday night as she attended the TIME Person of the Year reception in yet another dazzling ensemble.
Clayton News Daily
Helen Slayton-Hughes, 'Parks and Rec's' 'Ethel Beavers,' Dead at 92
Helen Slayton-Hughes, perhaps most popular for her role as Ethel Beavers in Parks and Rec, has passed away. She was 92. Her family shared the news through her Facebook page on Thursday, Dec. 8, addressing the post, "To the friends and fans of our beloved Helen." They published a brief...
Clayton News Daily
The 10 Best Gay/LGBTQIA+ Christmas Movies of All Time
Christmas movies are the coziest, most joyful of year-end treats (some of us watch them year-round, and that's just fine), and thankfully, they're becoming more inclusive. The Holiday Sitter premieres on Hallmark Sun. Dec 11 (starring Mean Girls' Jonathan Bennett and George Krissa, it's the network's first-ever holiday rom-com with a same-sex couple front and center), now is a great time to round up the all-time best gay/LGBTQIA+ Christmas movies ever made.
