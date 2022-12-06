Read full article on original website
Report: Rams OC Liam Coen Heading Back to Kentucky
After guiding newly acquired quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Rams offense to a victory on Thursday night to snap a six-game losing streak, offensive coordinator Liam Coen will reportedly leave his post to head back to the University of Kentucky as Mark Stoops’s offensive coordinator. ESPN’s Chris Mortensen was...
Report: Cowboys to Activate Wide Receiver James Washington
The Cowboys are expected to activate wide receiver James Washington ahead of the team’s game vs. the Texans on Sunday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports. It will be Washington’s season debut. Washington is in his first season with Dallas after spending the first four years of his...
McVay: Mayfield Likely Rams Starter to Finish Year
Just days after being claimed by the Rams off of waivers, Baker Mayfield came off the bench for the team’s second drive of Thursday night’s game against the Raiders, and ultimately led the team on a feverish fourth quarter comeback win, 17–16. With Matthew Stafford on injured...
NFL DFS Week 14 Picks: Bargain Buys and Spend-Up Studs
If you’re looking to get in on the DFS main slate for Sunday, here are some players to target at each salary level. With six teams on bye, there will be less diversity in lineups, so don’t be afraid to make a few dart throws. I have included one mid-tier WR below that I think will be under-utilized this week.
Giants face tough home test against 11-1 Eagles
The New York Giants have the NFL's second-toughest remaining schedule, based on opponents' winning percentage. That includes two dates in five weeks with the Philadelphia Eagles, starting Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. With only one victory in their last five games (1-3-1), the Giants (7-4-1) are nearly out of time...
