As WWE continues to strengthen their roster, it appears that the women’s division could soon be in line for a huge boost. On the December 2nd edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Tegan Nox made a surprise return to WWE after being released back in November 2021. The star came to the aid of Liv Morgan who was being beaten down by Damage CTRL. In recent months, WWE’s women’s roster has also seen the likes of Mia Yim, Candice LeRae and Emma all return, while there are rumours that Chelsea Green will also be back with the company soon.

1 DAY AGO