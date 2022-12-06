Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Shows Off Swole Bicep In New Fan Photo
Cody Rhodes has been absent from view after suffering a torn pectoral tendon in June, but a new fan photograph posted to Twitter finds a buff Rhodes in an impressive bicep display. WWE announced that Rhodes incurred a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a "Raw" match with Seth Rollins...
Solo Sikoa: I Feel Like There Were Plans For Me In NXT, But It All Worked Out
Solo Sikoa comments on potential plans for him in NXT before he got called up to the main roster. Sikoa made his NXT debut on NXT Halloween Havoc 2021. He quickly became a fan-favorite star on the brand, and he challenged for the NXT North American Championship on multiple occasions. While he initially failed to win the title, he established himself as a force to be reckoned with. Sikoa arrived on the main roster at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 and joined The Bloodline. He then returned to NXT on the Septembr 13 episode and defeated Carmelo Hayes to win the NXT North American Championship, but he was forced to relinquish the title the following week because he wasn't a member of the NXT roster anymore.
wrestletalk.com
Spoiler On Former WWE Star Making AEW Debut
AEW spoilers ahead – Find out which former WWE star made their AEW debut at tonight’s AEW Rampage taping set to air this Friday!. While tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite (December 7) may have held plenty of exciting matches, it was the AEW Rampage taping that held another big surprise.
itrwrestling.com
Brock Lesnar Wanted To Lose To Surprising WWE Hall of Famer In Their Home State
Brock Lesnar has a reputation for sometimes being not always the easiest person to deal with, but according to a WWE Hall of Famer, even just months into his main roster career, he wasn’t above doing a favour for a fellow star. Shortly after WrestleMania 18 John Layfield, known...
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Didn’t Give Anthony Bowens Permission To Yell ‘Scissor Me Daddy’
Anthony Bowens is looking to be one of the exciting prospects in All Elite Wrestling. One half of The Acclaimed is currently enjoying his time in Tony Khan’s promotion. However, the AEW President did not give the heads-up to Bowens for a popular catchphrase that he screamed out. Anthony...
ringsidenews.com
Jim Ross Says Brock Lesnar Was Tired Of Being Broke Before Joining WWE
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most decorated pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. In his two runs with WWE, Lesnar has managed to become one of the wealthiest pro wrestlers in the history of the business. However, it was not always like this for Lesnar. Jim...
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: Possible Surprise Return At WWE Royal Rumble
That’s kind of the point of the match. We are about a month and a half away from the Royal Rumble and that means it is time to start putting together possible names for the match. While there is already one official entrant for the men’s Royal Rumble in Kofi Kingston, there are several spots left to be filled. Now we are seeing some speculation about another potential entrant.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On WWE Raw Return Being Kept Secret
You never know what’s going to happen on Monday Night Raw, and this week Mustafa Ali challenged Austin Theory for the United States Championship. Unfortunately for Mustafa Ali his opportunity to become champion came to a screeching halt as Dolph Ziggler made his surprise return and attacked Austin Theory which caused the match to end in a disqualification.
wrestletalk.com
Cody Rhodes In Incredible Shape Amid Royal Rumble Rumours (Photo)
WWE star Cody Rhodes may continue to be out of action due to injury however has clearly been doing an insane workout regimen during rehab!. Posting a new snap to his Instagram story, Cody Rhodes continues to recover from having a torn pectoral muscle but has obviously been putting in work.
itrwrestling.com
Former World Champion Recalls Being Given Advice By Dwayne Johnson
While Dwayne Johnson wasn’t the first professional wrestler to head to Hollywood, he has arguably been the most successful. The WWE legend used his relatively short full-time wrestling run to launch a movie career, which has now lasted two decades. Since swapping the squared circle of the red carpet, Johnson has become arguably the biggest male movie star in the world, appearing in a number of successful films.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Explains DDT Botch From WWE Survivor Series Match
There are times when a planned move or spot inside the squared circle cannot be executed as hoped; take Brock Lesnar's botched Shooting Star Press at WrestleMania 19, or the ladder spot that almost took off Joey Mercury's nose at Armageddon 2006. In a more recent occurrence, during Ronda Rousey's "SmackDown" Women's Championship defense against Shotzi at Survivor Series WarGames, "The Baddest Woman on the Planet" blocked a DDT from Shotzi on the apron, which resulted in the challenger falling awkwardly to the floor. To provide an explanation, Rousey indicated that the uncomfortable incident, which received an adverse response from fans, was simply about protecting her opponent.
itrwrestling.com
DDP Recalls Bizarre WCW Fan Altercation
After starting his wrestling career in his mid-thirties, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page found great success as one of WCW’s top stars. He became a three time WCW Champion and had feuds with the likes of Randy Savage, Ric Flair, and Goldberg. DDP recently took to social...
brytfmonline.com
Tony Khan bans William Regal from appearing in WWE
A Tony Khan has confirmed William Regal’s return to WWE in Informational call resulting in promotion Next Saturday’s final fight🇧🇷. still through this Informational callThe president of AEW has also stated that he has “barred” William Regal from appearing on AEW programming. WWE🇧🇷. In...
itrwrestling.com
Eric Bischoff Tells Ric Flair “I Made You”
With a new documentary about the life and career of Ric Flair around the corner, the Nature Boy has gone on the attack. Speaking on a recent episode of his podcast To Be The Man, Flair branded Bischoff an “arrogant pr*ck,” who “f*cked him” every time he turned around. It had been believed that the very real feud between the pair was over, but Flair has seemingly come out fighting.
itrwrestling.com
Shawn Michaels Names Which NXT Stars Are Ready For WWE Main Roster Call-Ups
Shawn Michaels shines a spotlight on WWE NXT Superstars who are ready for a call-up to the main roster of WWE Raw and SmackDown. Shawn Michaels names top NXT superstars that are ready for a spotlight on the main roster. HBK praises several stars in NXT as being ready for “the big time.”
itrwrestling.com
LA Knight Calls Out Bray Wyatt On SmackDown, Gets More Than He Bargained For
The tension between LA Knight and Bray Wyatt continues to grow, as the former finds nothing but more questions in his quest for answers from the former Universal Champion. On the November 18th episode of SmackDown, LA Knight confronted Bray Wyatt. Not only did he confront the star, he slapped him across the face, not once, but twice. However, he appeared to pay for his actions within minutes, after seemingly being attacked backstage.
itrwrestling.com
Ric Flair Blasts Former Gimmick As “The Most Humiliating Thing” Of His Life
Ric Flair has enjoyed the kind of career that many can only dream of. He was World Champion 16-times (at least) and headlined arenas all over the world. While in the ring he faced some of the biggest and best names the industry had to offer including Dusty Rhodes, Ricky Steamboat, Sting, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels and many more.
itrwrestling.com
Tony Khan Confirms William Regal Will Leave AEW At The End Of 2022
William Regal is leaving All Elite Wrestling at the end of 2022. Tony Khan has confirmed that the wrestling legend will be returning to WWE in a coaching capacity in an effort to be closer to his son, Charlie Dempsey. William Regal debuted in AEW at Revolution 2022 and throughout...
itrwrestling.com
What Happened When A Fan Once Attacked Roman Reigns With A Money In The Bank Briefcase During A WWE Show?
Roman Reigns was the victim of a fan attack at a WWE Live Event in 2015 where a fan threw a plastic briefcase into the ring, hitting Reigns in the head. Before he was known as The Tribal Chief and The Head of the Table, Reigns was pushed heavily to the WWE Universe, leading to much rejection from fans both at home and in the arenas. One fan would take their hatred of Roman Reigns to the next level, choosing to launch the case at Reigns.
nodq.com
Shawn Michaels asked about William Regal reportedly coming back to WWE
As previously noted, William Regal is reportedly heading back to WWE in early 2023. During a media call to promote the event, Shawn Michaels was asked about the reports…. “Right now, there is nothing official that I really have to announce. I will say this, we love Steve. We have a great deal of respect for Steven Regal and what he means to NXT and the WWE and wrestling at all levels. Nothing would thrill me more than to give you more information. Obviously, stay tuned because hopefully we’ll all know a little bit more as we get down the road. Honestly, right now, I’m the guy that has been reading it from you guys. That’s where we’re at for the time being.” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)
