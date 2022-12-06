Read full article on original website
Related
itrwrestling.com
Becky Lynch Details ‘Painful’ And ‘Terrifying’ Survivor Series Bump
Becky Lynch made her return to WWE after almost four months on the shelf on the SmackDown before Survivor Series, being revealed as the final member of Team Belair. In the Survivor Series WarGames bout, Lynch helped her team to victory after hitting a spectacular diving leg drop from the top of the cage onto Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky, who were laid out on a table, before pinning Kai to grab the victory for Bianca Belair’s team.
itrwrestling.com
Brock Lesnar Wanted To Lose To Surprising WWE Hall of Famer In Their Home State
Brock Lesnar has a reputation for sometimes being not always the easiest person to deal with, but according to a WWE Hall of Famer, even just months into his main roster career, he wasn’t above doing a favour for a fellow star. Shortly after WrestleMania 18 John Layfield, known...
itrwrestling.com
Mick Foley On Why He Doesn’t Want To See Steve Austin Wrestle Again
At WrestleMania 38 Steve Austin rolled back the years as he claimed a memorable win over Kevin Owens. The match was Austin’s first in almost two decades, and far exceeded what anyone could have believed that he was physically capable of. Despite near-constant rumours since retiring in 2003, Austin...
itrwrestling.com
Ric Flair Blasts Former Gimmick As “The Most Humiliating Thing” Of His Life
Ric Flair has enjoyed the kind of career that many can only dream of. He was World Champion 16-times (at least) and headlined arenas all over the world. While in the ring he faced some of the biggest and best names the industry had to offer including Dusty Rhodes, Ricky Steamboat, Sting, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels and many more.
itrwrestling.com
Becky Lynch Discusses Potential WWE Premium Live Event In Ireland
At SummerSlam 2022 Becky Lynch took on Bianca Belair in her quest to regain the Raw Women’s Championship. The former champion was defeated by Belair for the gold at WrestleMania 38 and was desperate to climb back to the top of the red brand’s women’s division. However,...
itrwrestling.com
John Cena Set To Appear On Final WWE SmackDown Of 2022
John Cena will be on the final episode of WWE Smackdown in 2022, according to a new report. John Cena has not been on an episode of SmackDown since 2021, where he was building his match with Roman Reigns in the main event of WWE SummerSlam. John Cena is considered...
itrwrestling.com
Former NXT Tag Team Champion Makes Shock AEW Debut [SPOILER]
As one British star leaves AEW, another has stepped through the All Elite Wrestling door for the very first time. Ahead of the December 7th edition of AEW Dynamite Tony Khan confirmed that William Regal is leaving the company to head back to WWE. His departure was later addressed on television and in storyline, in a pre-taped interview where he explained turning his back on Jon Moxley, as well as reiterating that he’s “Blackpool Combat Club until I die.”
itrwrestling.com
Creative “Making Plans” For Return Of Huge WWE Star
As WWE continues to strengthen their roster, it appears that the women’s division could soon be in line for a huge boost. On the December 2nd edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Tegan Nox made a surprise return to WWE after being released back in November 2021. The star came to the aid of Liv Morgan who was being beaten down by Damage CTRL. In recent months, WWE’s women’s roster has also seen the likes of Mia Yim, Candice LeRae and Emma all return, while there are rumours that Chelsea Green will also be back with the company soon.
itrwrestling.com
Bray Wyatt Set To Make First Live Event Appearance Since WWE Return
Bray Wyatt is yet to return to the ring since making his big WWE comeback at Extreme Rules on October 8th. Despite this, Wyatt has remained a constant presence on Friday Night SmackDown, and intrigue around his future remains high. Since re-signing with WWE, Wyatt also hasn’t appeared at any...
itrwrestling.com
Former World Champion Recalls Being Given Advice By Dwayne Johnson
While Dwayne Johnson wasn’t the first professional wrestler to head to Hollywood, he has arguably been the most successful. The WWE legend used his relatively short full-time wrestling run to launch a movie career, which has now lasted two decades. Since swapping the squared circle of the red carpet, Johnson has become arguably the biggest male movie star in the world, appearing in a number of successful films.
itrwrestling.com
Becky Lynch Shares Her End Of Year Message With The WWE Universe
2022 has been a true rollercoaster for Becky Lynch. She began the year flying high but missed out on the first WWE Premium Live Event held in Britain in three decades, before making a triumphant return to the ring. Lynch enjoyed numerous battles with Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair including...
itrwrestling.com
Shawn Michaels Reveals The New Day Are Open To Long Term WWE NXT Run
On the December 6th episode of WWE NXT, Pretty Deadly were shocked when their Christmas story time was interrupted by The New Day, who issued a challenge to face the NXT Tag Team Champions this weekend at NXT Deadline on December 10th. WWE NXT has seen an increase of cross-pollination...
itrwrestling.com
Tony Khan Confirms William Regal Will Leave AEW At The End Of 2022
William Regal is leaving All Elite Wrestling at the end of 2022. Tony Khan has confirmed that the wrestling legend will be returning to WWE in a coaching capacity in an effort to be closer to his son, Charlie Dempsey. William Regal debuted in AEW at Revolution 2022 and throughout...
itrwrestling.com
What Happened When A Fan Once Attacked Roman Reigns With A Money In The Bank Briefcase During A WWE Show?
Roman Reigns was the victim of a fan attack at a WWE Live Event in 2015 where a fan threw a plastic briefcase into the ring, hitting Reigns in the head. Before he was known as The Tribal Chief and The Head of the Table, Reigns was pushed heavily to the WWE Universe, leading to much rejection from fans both at home and in the arenas. One fan would take their hatred of Roman Reigns to the next level, choosing to launch the case at Reigns.
itrwrestling.com
JBL Told Vince McMahon To Hire Former WWE Star Instead Of him
After beginning his wrestling career in 1992, John “Bradshaw” Layfield appeared in Mexico, Japan and across Europe before signing with the WWF in 1995. Upon joining the company the rugged Texan recommended Vince McMahon also sign another brawler who had become a staple on the European scene. Fit...
itrwrestling.com
Becky Lynch Admits Shoulder “Still Isn’t Right” Despite In-Ring Return
At Survivor Series Becky Lynch returned to the ring for the first time in almost four months to compete inside WarGames. On the big night Lynch teamed with Bianca Belair, Asuka, Mia Yim and Alexa Bliss to defeat Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley. Despite only getting back in...
itrwrestling.com
Roman Reigns’ SmackDown Return Announced Following Survivor Series Injury
On December 9th it was reported that Roman Reigns had suffered a ruptured eardrum and would be out of action for a short period. At the time it was noted that the star wasn’t advertised for any upcoming shows or live events, but that has quickly changed. Reigns suffered...
itrwrestling.com
Seth Rollins Revealed How WWE Gave Him A “Chip On His Shoulder”
Seth Rollins explained how WWE put a chip on his shoulder by slotting him on the kickoff show of a WWE pay-per-view with members of The Bloodline. Today, Rollins, Roman Reigns, and The Usos are at the top of their game and bona fide main eventers but back in 2013, they were once relegated to the kickoff show of a WWE pay-per-view and that changed everything for their mindset.
itrwrestling.com
Kurt Angle Explains What Drew Vince McMahon To Austin Theory
Despite saying that he would never be regular presence on television again, Vince McMahon began appearing alongside Austin Theory in late 2021. In a storyline that began with Theory stealing Cleopatra’s Egg from McMahon, the former Chairman became a mentor to the young star and attempted to mould him into championship material. This led to Theory competing at WrestleMania 38 on McMahon’s behalf against Pat McAfee.
itrwrestling.com
Discussions Were Held Over Making MJF AEW’s Top Babyface At Full Gear
During the main event of Full Gear and in the weeks after the show, MJF has once again cemented his place as AEW’s number one bad guy. The star cheated to win the AEW World Championship and then promptly attacked the man who claimed the gold in William Regal.
Comments / 0