Los Angeles, CA

The Rams shared a funny tweet to announce the Baker Mayfield news

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3seE0N_0jZgmg3b00

The Rams added a former No. 1 overall pick to their quarterback room on Tuesday by claiming Baker Mayfield off waivers from the Panthers. Twitter had a field day with the news, with some saying “why not?” to others questioning the upside.

After the initial report of Mayfield being claimed by the Rams, the team’s Twitter account shared a funny tweet to confirm the news.

Get it? Baker. May. Field.

This is an example of good tweeting, which we love to see from team Twitter accounts.

Mayfield will only play a handful of games with the Rams now that the season is winding down, but if nothing else, it’ll be fun to see how he looks in blue and yellow in what’s been a frustrating season.

