Burgum declares winter storm disaster for Nov. 9-11 storm that dropped record snowfall on parts of state
BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today issued an executive order declaring a statewide winter storm disaster for central and southeast North Dakota related to a Nov. 9-11 storm that dropped record snowfall on parts of the state, shutting down schools, clogging roadways and knocking out power to thousands.
Burgum presents 2023-25 executive budget proposal that cuts income taxes, addresses workforce and invests in education, infrastructure and other priorities
BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today delivered his 2023-25 Executive Budget Address to the 68th Legislative Assembly, presenting a strategic budget that includes nearly $170 million to address the state’s workforce shortage, increased support for K-12 education and teacher salaries, and over $3 billion for roads, bridges, water projects and other critical infrastructure – all while cutting individual income taxes to save taxpayers an estimated $500 million over two years.
Meeting Notice: Agriculture Commissioner’s Noxious Weed Forum
BISMARCK – North Dakota weed control officials will meet for the Agriculture Commissioner’s Noxious Weed Forum at 9:00 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the Bismarck Hotel & Conference Center, 800 S. 3rd St., Bismarck, ND. Agenda. 9:00-9:15am. Speaker: Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring. Topic: Welcome and Commissioner’s Partner Award...
