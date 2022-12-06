Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
This North Carolina Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Related
Sasha Banks' Possible Return To Wrestling Revealed: Report
Sasha Banks' possible return to professional wrestling has reportedly been revealed.
wrestlinginc.com
Rumored Bray Wyatt Stable Members Spotted In Crowd During WWE NXT
Vincent Marseglia and Dutch of The Righteous were spotted sitting in the crowd during the 12/6 episode of "WWE NXT." According to PWInsider, the former ROH stars are presently in Orlando, Florida as part of the ongoing WWE Performance Center tryouts. As noted earlier, former NWA and AEW star Kylie Rae and former MLW star KC Navarro are also participating in the tryouts that will continue through the end of the week.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Removed From Upcoming WWE Live Events
Matt Riddle became a highlight of WWE television after he made his way to the company back in 2018. He eventually became a champion on the main roster on a couple of occasions. He was written off WWE television, and now it seems he has been removed from all upcoming WWE events.
Drew Gulak appears on WWE NXT
Gulak came out to watch a between between Charlie Dempsey and Hank Walker on Tuesday's show.
itrwrestling.com
Pretty Deadly Confronted By Main Roster Stars, Match Set For NXT Deadline
Pretty Deadly have held the NXT Tag Team Titles since winning a huge Fatal-Four-Way Match at Worlds Collide, but they are now about to face their stiffest test yet. On the December 6th episode of NXT, Kit Wilson and Elton Prince treated the world to their version of a Christmas Story. The former NXT UK stars took great delight in their achievements from the past year, and pointed to a lack of competition in their division. After claiming that 2023 would be their year because there was no one left to face them, the pair were confronted by one of the most decorated tag teams in WWE history.
itrwrestling.com
Tony Khan Confirms William Regal Will Leave AEW At The End Of 2022
William Regal is leaving All Elite Wrestling at the end of 2022. Tony Khan has confirmed that the wrestling legend will be returning to WWE in a coaching capacity in an effort to be closer to his son, Charlie Dempsey. William Regal debuted in AEW at Revolution 2022 and throughout...
itrwrestling.com
AEW Star Fires Back At Criticism Of In-Ring Style
Back in October Athena sparked controversy online following a match involving Jody Threat on AEW Dark: Elevation. The bout appeared to veer out of control, and the former WWE star was criticised online for being too physical. During the match, Threat appeared to lose her way and slipped at the...
itrwrestling.com
Becky Lynch Details ‘Painful’ And ‘Terrifying’ Survivor Series Bump
Becky Lynch made her return to WWE after almost four months on the shelf on the SmackDown before Survivor Series, being revealed as the final member of Team Belair. In the Survivor Series WarGames bout, Lynch helped her team to victory after hitting a spectacular diving leg drop from the top of the cage onto Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky, who were laid out on a table, before pinning Kai to grab the victory for Bianca Belair’s team.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Confirms Location Of Next WWE NXT PLE
During the media call held on Thursday ahead of NXT Deadline, WWE SVP of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels confirmed NXT's next premium live event, NXT Vengeance Day, will emanate from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Tickets for NXT Vengeance Day will go on sale at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, December 16, on Ticketmaster.com.
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Current Involvement With WWE NXT Revealed
Shawn Michaels has given some more insight on Triple H’s current involvement with the management of the WWE NXT brand. Triple H was often praised for his work on the NXT product during the brand’s ‘Black and Gold’ era. The Game took some time away from WWE after his cardiac event in September 2021, leaving Shawn Michaels to oversee NXT operations.
itrwrestling.com
Triple H Meets With Bad Bunny In Downtown LA
Megastar rapper Bad Bunny impressed WWE fans with his debut in-ring performance at WrestleMania 37, teaming with Damian Priest to defeat The Miz and John Morrison. The former 24/7 Champion left WWE after WrestleMania, going to focus on his touring schedule, and fans were left wondering whether he’d grace the squared circle again after such a stellar debut performance.
itrwrestling.com
William Regal’s AEW Exit Addressed On Dynamite, Hands Down Final Lesson
On December 7th AEW President Tony Khan announced that William Regal will be leaving the company and heading back to WWE. Regal was released by the sports entertainment giant back in January 2022. While Khan’s ‘real life’ explanation for Regal’s departure was that he wanted to work with his son...
itrwrestling.com
Former WWE Champion Was Initially Recruited As An Announcer
Two-time WWE Champion The Miz has had his sights set on becoming a WWE Superstar since he was young. Well before signing with the sports entertainment giant, he could be seen portraying his Miz character on MTV’s The Real World when he first appeared as a cast member in 2001.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sasha Banks Headed to NJPW?
Sasha Banks is reportedly headed to NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. There’s no word on if Banks will be appearing before the live crowd, but a new report from PWInsider notes that NJPW is bringing Banks to the event. Banks teased the idea of wrestling inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI...
itrwrestling.com
WWE & AEW Sources Speculate On Sasha Banks’ Future
Back in May of this year, Sasha Banks made waves alongside her tag team partner Naomi when the two walked out of WWE Raw amidst creative disputes with then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. The two were stripped of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship and suspended without pay, and neither woman has been seen in the company since.
itrwrestling.com
Saraya Set To Return To Action With A Mystery Partner
Saraya made her long-awaited to the ring at AEW Full Gear to defeat Britt Baker. However, it appears that the British star’s issues with AEW’s resident dentist show no sign of being over. The match at Full Gear was Saraya’s first in almost five years after previously being...
ComicBook
WWE Confirms 2023 NXT Event's Date and Location
WWE NXT has called the WWE Performance Center its home for over two years now. During the global pandemic, the black and gold brand packed its moving trucks and departed Full Sail University in favor of a new arena constructed at the company's personally-owned training facility. Not only has the WWE Performance Center hosted NXT's weekly television program, but the facility has been the site for a number of NXT premium live events. Outside of this past April's NXT Stand & Deliver, all of NXT's streaming specials have aired from the WWE Performance Center.
itrwrestling.com
Update On Reason Behind Miro’s AEW Abscence
Back in April of 2020, Miro, then known as Rusev, was released from his WWE contract. The star would officially become All Elite in September 2020, debuting as Kip Sabian’s “best man.” When their partnership finally ran its course, Miro found success as a singles star, capturing the TNT Championship from Darby Allin in May of 2021.
itrwrestling.com
Sasha Banks Set To Be At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Sasha Banks has once again shocked the wrestling world as it has been revealed ‘The Boss’ will be at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in January 2023!. Sasha Banks will reportedly be a part of Wrestle Kingdom 17. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, multiple sources have indicated to him that Banks will be at the NJPW show, which will be taking place on January 4th and January 21st 2023 – although it must be noted sources are unsure at this time as to the nature of Banks’ attendance at the event and it is unknown if she will appear in front of the crowd or if she will simply be backstage at the iconic event.
itrwrestling.com
Former AEW Star Undergoing WWE Tryout
Former AEW, IMPACT, and MLW competitors are undergoing a tryout at the WWE Performance Center. Kylie Rae, former AEW and IMPACT Wrestler, Kylie Rae, as well as former MLW Star, KC Navarro are currently at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Kylie Rae was one of the first women...
Comments / 0