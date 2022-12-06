ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Comments / 1

Related
WRDW-TV

Judge hears pending motions in Murdaugh case Friday

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh was in a Colleton County courtroom Friday afternoon while a judge heard pending motions. Murdaugh is charged in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie, and their youngest son, Paul. Judge Clifton Newman scheduled the hearing for...
WRDW-TV

Judge rules in favor of defense in Murdaugh case

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh was in a Colleton County courtroom Friday afternoon while a judge heard pending motions. Murdaugh is charged in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie, and their youngest son, Paul. Judge Clifton Newman said Murdaugh himself must...
WRDW-TV

Prosecutors respond to Murdaugh motion requesting motive in murder case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina prosecutors say they oppose a request to narrow details about a possible motive they will argue when prosecuting former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh for the killings of his wife and youngest son. Murdaugh was indicated in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of Maggie...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Former SC Attorney General weighs in on Russell Laffitte’s request for new trial

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Russell Laffitte was convicted of helping disbarred Hampton County Attorney Alex Murdaugh commit financial crimes. Laffitte believes he received an unfair trial when two jurors were dismissedand replaced by U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel during jury deliberations. If the motion is approved, the ex-Palmetto State Bank CEO would likely receive […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Next hearing in Murdaugh case set for Friday afternoon

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is next set to face a judge on Friday afternoon in a Colleton County courtroom. Murdaugh is charged in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie, and their youngest son, Paul. Judge Clifton Newman scheduled the hearing...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Orangeburg 5-year-old found safe; dad faces charges

ORANGEBURG, S.C. - Authorities in Orangeburg said a missing 5-year-old girl was found alive and well in Virginia and that her father is in custody. Aspen Jeter had not been seen since her mother Crystal Jumper’s body was discovered in Orangeburg County on Thanksgiving Day. The sheriff said at...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WSAV-TV

State responds to Murdaugh’s request for motive

Prosecutors in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial say his financial crimes are motive enough for him to have killed his wife and son. Prosecutors in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial say his financial crimes are motive enough for him to have killed his wife and son. Hit-and-run kills teen in...
SAVANNAH, GA
WRDW-TV

SC State lockdown lifted, police investigating gun spotting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - SC State held a conference Thursday afternoon updating the community on the lockdown. An employee noticed the man carrying what appeared to be a weapon onto campus. Campus authorities were notified and the lockdown went into effect. Investigators determined the rifle-shaped object was a wooden prop...
ORANGEBURG, SC
yourislandnews.com

Sheriff’s Office gets break in cold case

Forensic science and genealogy help identify 1995 murder victim as a Florida woman. It took more than 27 years, but the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) has caught a break in the case of an unidentified female murder victim found May 24, 1995 off Cotton Hall Road in Yemassee.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Woman arrested amid investigation into stolen vehicle

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 36-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing a vehicle after she and another person were given a ride from Mount Pleasant to West Ashley. The victim said told officers with the Charleston Police Department that picked up the two individuals – who he knew only as ‘Andy’ and ‘Tabatha’ […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Student arrested after fires at Summerville High School

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department has arrested one student following two Wednesday morning fires at Summerville High School. According to SPD, two separate fires were reported on the first and second floor of the building. A message sent out to parents indicated that at least one of the fires was in a […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy