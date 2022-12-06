Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Judge hears pending motions in Murdaugh case Friday
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh was in a Colleton County courtroom Friday afternoon while a judge heard pending motions. Murdaugh is charged in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie, and their youngest son, Paul. Judge Clifton Newman scheduled the hearing for...
WRDW-TV
Judge rules in favor of defense in Murdaugh case
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh was in a Colleton County courtroom Friday afternoon while a judge heard pending motions. Murdaugh is charged in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie, and their youngest son, Paul. Judge Clifton Newman said Murdaugh himself must...
WRDW-TV
Prosecutors respond to Murdaugh motion requesting motive in murder case
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina prosecutors say they oppose a request to narrow details about a possible motive they will argue when prosecuting former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh for the killings of his wife and youngest son. Murdaugh was indicated in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of Maggie...
Former SC Attorney General weighs in on Russell Laffitte’s request for new trial
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Russell Laffitte was convicted of helping disbarred Hampton County Attorney Alex Murdaugh commit financial crimes. Laffitte believes he received an unfair trial when two jurors were dismissedand replaced by U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel during jury deliberations. If the motion is approved, the ex-Palmetto State Bank CEO would likely receive […]
WRDW-TV
Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting survivor allegedly murdered
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting survivor was found dead near his home in November, and investigators say he was murdered. Court records show Ricke Irick was one of the three victims in the August 2021 school shooting. Court records show he was shot in the foot.
WJCL
Crocker case: 3 of the people accused of abusing, murdering 2 Effingham Co. teens appear in court
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Three of the people accused of abusing, murdering and covering up the deaths of two Effingham County teenagers appeared in court Thursday, Dec. 8, for a pre-trial hearing. Elwyn Crocker Sr., Kimberly Wright and Mark Anthony could all face the death penalty if found guilty.
live5news.com
Next hearing in Murdaugh case set for Friday afternoon
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is next set to face a judge on Friday afternoon in a Colleton County courtroom. Murdaugh is charged in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie, and their youngest son, Paul. Judge Clifton Newman scheduled the hearing...
wtoc.com
Discussions continued until January after hearing for 3 charged in Crocker case
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Three suspects accused of murdering two children in Effingham County were scheduled for court so their lawyers and state attorneys could discuss their grand jury indictment. That discussion was continued for a second time after a heated debate between councils. Elwyn Crocker Sr., Mark Wright...
WRDW-TV
Orangeburg 5-year-old found safe; dad faces charges
ORANGEBURG, S.C. - Authorities in Orangeburg said a missing 5-year-old girl was found alive and well in Virginia and that her father is in custody. Aspen Jeter had not been seen since her mother Crystal Jumper’s body was discovered in Orangeburg County on Thanksgiving Day. The sheriff said at...
WSAV-TV
State responds to Murdaugh’s request for motive
Prosecutors in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial say his financial crimes are motive enough for him to have killed his wife and son. Prosecutors in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial say his financial crimes are motive enough for him to have killed his wife and son. Hit-and-run kills teen in...
Closing arguments expected Thursday in trial for deadly Aug. 2019 shooting on Hanover Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Closing arguments are set to begin Thursday morning for a man accused in a deadly August 2019 shooting on Hanover Street. Shannon Johnson, 18 at the time of his arrest, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after police said he shot a 41-year-old man […]
WRDW-TV
SC State lockdown lifted, police investigating gun spotting
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - SC State held a conference Thursday afternoon updating the community on the lockdown. An employee noticed the man carrying what appeared to be a weapon onto campus. Campus authorities were notified and the lockdown went into effect. Investigators determined the rifle-shaped object was a wooden prop...
live5news.com
Victim’s family reacts to verdict in fatal downtown shooting: ‘He got what he deserved’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The man accused of shooting and killing a 41-year-old in downtown Charleston in 2019 has been found guilty on Thursday. A jury found Shannon Johnson guilty of shooting and killing Timothy Haman Jr. on Hanover Street. Johnson, 18 years old at the time of the incident,...
yourislandnews.com
Sheriff’s Office gets break in cold case
Forensic science and genealogy help identify 1995 murder victim as a Florida woman. It took more than 27 years, but the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) has caught a break in the case of an unidentified female murder victim found May 24, 1995 off Cotton Hall Road in Yemassee.
abcnews4.com
Beaufort Co. Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in Burton area shooting
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office are searching for a suspect wanted for a Burton area shooting that took place on Tuesday. According to the sheriff's office, Marquise Rayshawn Singleton, 26, of Burton, is wanted for aggravated breach of peace and discharging a...
live5news.com
Charleston LGBTQ community reacts to House passing same-sex marriage bill
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some members of the Charleston LGBTQ community say Thursday’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act is a positive step, but the fight still continues. Colleen Condon is living through marriage equality herself. She and her wife sued the state back in 2014 for marriage...
Woman arrested amid investigation into stolen vehicle
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 36-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing a vehicle after she and another person were given a ride from Mount Pleasant to West Ashley. The victim said told officers with the Charleston Police Department that picked up the two individuals – who he knew only as ‘Andy’ and ‘Tabatha’ […]
Student arrested after fires at Summerville High School
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department has arrested one student following two Wednesday morning fires at Summerville High School. According to SPD, two separate fires were reported on the first and second floor of the building. A message sent out to parents indicated that at least one of the fires was in a […]
1 Person Died In A Hit-And-Run Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
The Police Department reported a hit-and-run crash in Savannah on Thursday morning. The Savannah Police Department responded to the accident that happened on Colleen Drive in the 11400 blocks at around 9:10 a.m.
Man arrested after claiming to have bomb in Mt. Pleasant bank robbery
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Police have announced an arrest of a man following a bank robbery last Friday. Police have arrested Scott Tunis, 43, on charges of armed robbery and bomb or replica threat with a hoax device. MPPD officers responded to the Truist Bank at 2692 Highway 17 on December 2 […]
