Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Louisville Bats unveil baby blue '502 Connect' jersey

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Bats unveiled their newest home jersey Friday. The "502 Connect" jersey is baby blue to honor the the look and tradition of the early 1980s Redbirds. It will have navy font to tie in the modern day team. The team said the new jersey...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

UofL basketball greats honor legendary coach Denny Crum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of Louisville basketball greats spent the evening together to reminisce about the good times, particularly with their former coach Denny Crum. The Hall of Fame coach has had health issues, so the players wanted to make sure they didn't miss an opportunity to honor him.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Latest proposal for Louisville Gardens brings new hope for vacant building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's new hope for a downtown Louisville entertainment site that has sat empty and boarded up, but it has a past full of highs and lows. A group called River City Entertainment Group was given preliminary approval for local and state incentives by the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority board to re-develop Louisville Gardens.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

8 places for holiday fun in Kentucky

KENTUCKY — Nothing warms up the holiday spirit quite like piling into a car with a hot thermos full of hot chocolate and taking in the magical twinkle of Christmas lights!. There are plenty of light shows and festivals across the state. A short drive away, Charlestown, Ind., hosts...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Santa Christmas Caravan returns to Louisville neighborhoods this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Santa Christmas Caravan will return this weekend around several Louisville neighborhoods. The caravan will visit neighborhoods and make several stops this Saturday and Sunday. Children and families will have the chance o take pictures with Santa Claus. Organizers said families will need to bring and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Willett Distillery plans $93 million expansion in Springfield, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky bourbon known for it's long-necked bottle will make a long-term investment in growth. Willett Distillery of Bardstown has plans for a $93 million expansion of warehouses and production facilities. The project will add 35 full-time jobs to the family-owned distillery. "Kentucky’s bourbon industry is...
SPRINGFIELD, KY
wdrb.com

CRAWFORD | Volleyball, Brohm, Crum -- on a historic day for U of L, the spirit moves

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a whirlwind kind of day, the kind of day that makes you wonder why you don’t just pick one thing and cover it well instead of trying to run all over town. Itinerary: get to an NCAA Tournament volleyball match, but dash out during the second set to a head football coach’s introductory news conference. Do some live TV from there and run off quickly to an event in the evening with former players honoring Louisville coach Denny Crum, as he watches via video feed.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky's EV battery deals carry big costs for taxpayers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The biggest economic development deal in Kentucky history also comes with what is likely the most generous corporate subsidy the state has ever offered. Officials on Thursday gave final approval to a $250 million contribution of public money to BlueOval SK, the joint venture of Ford...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Construction to begin on sound barrier in Bullitt and Jefferson counties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction will start this weekend on sound barriers in Bullitt and Jefferson counties. The new barriers will be built along Interstate 65 in Bullitt County and the Watterson Expressway in Jefferson County. The Bullitt County project will cost just under $2 million and will stretch from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
teslarati.com

Kentucky may be next to get an Elon Musk Boring Company tunnel

Louisville, Kentucky, might be the next city to have a tunnel built by Elon Musk’s company, The Boring Company. Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner and candidate for governor Ryan Quarles tweeted the latest work that the State Fair Board was working on. Quarles shared a screenshot of a Boring Tunnel Concept...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky opening new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is opening a new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville. In a news release Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced a new regional office in Valley Station off Dixie Highway near Interstate 265. The new facility at 6202 Willismore Drive will eventually replace the smaller licensing facility at the Government Center on Dixie Highway in Pleasure Ridge Park.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Be Our Guest at Noodles and Company

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Noodles and Company. The restaurant offers international and American noodle dishes at three Louisville locations. Noodles and Company offers customizable options with fresh and healthy ingredients. Don't want a typical noodle? Try the "zoodles" which are noodles made out of zucchini. It also offers options that have extra protein and less carbohydrates.
LOUISVILLE, KY

