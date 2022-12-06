ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Does Henry Cejudo deserve to return straight into UFC title fight vs. Aljamain Sterling?

By MMA Junkie Staff
 3 days ago
All signs point to Henry Cejudo coming out of retirement and walking straight into a title shot after UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling said last week “it’s the fight that’s gonna happen next.”

Sterling originally didn’t show much interest in a matchup with Cejudo, saying it didn’t “move” him and that he would rather take on No. 1 contender Sean O’Malley. But it seems the champ has had a change of heart – or has been influenced by the UFC.

Regardless, the matchup means that Cejudo will leapfrog a couple of worthy title challengers in O’Malley and Marlon Vera after being retired since May 2020. How do we feel about this?

Our “Spinning Back Clique” panel of Nolan King, Danny Segura and Brian “Goze” Garcia answered that question and more with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia. You can watch their discussion in the video above. And don’t miss this week’s full episode below.

“Spinning Back Clique” is released each Monday LIVE on MMA Junkie’s YouTube channel.

