Colorado Buck With Antlers Stuck in Swing Worries Onlookers

This buck got something stuck in its antlers over two months ago, and local residents in Colorado are starting to get worried for the bull elk. A new Facebook video was posted recently, showing the buck grazing on a snowy embankment with the outdoor swing running alongside him. The swing was still hooked in the deer’s antlers.
VIDEO: Colorado Rescuers Use Truck to Rescue Buck From a Ditch

Deer are undeniably better equipped for the warmer months. However, nature didn’t leave them defenseless against the harsh conditions of winter. As the days turn cooler, both does and bucks gradually lose their summer coats for a winter one made of thicker, longer hair. Their winter coats are darker as well, allowing them to absorb more sunlight and stay warm. And should they venture through snow, they’re able to stay dry with their water-repellent fur.
WATCH: Matthew McConaughey Sends Message Atop the ‘Tallest Mountain’ on Earth

Matthew McConaughey never has a dull moment. The accomplished actor recently posted a video from atop Mauna Kea in Hawaii, what he calls “the tallest mountain on earth.”. Technically, he’s correct, but that’s depending on who you ask. Most everyone would answer that Mount Everest in Nepal is the tallest mountain in the world, as Everest towers at just over 29,000 ft. However, if you measure Mauna Kea from its underwater base, it technically is the tallest, barely edging out Mt. Everest.
Great Smoky Mountains National Park Lays Out Guidelines for Air Tours

Big news for folks who want to take in the breathtaking views of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park from the sky. The most visited National Park in America is arguably the most aesthetically pleasing place on Earth. Watching a Smoky Mountain sunrise or sunset is a damn near therapeutic experience. Few things in life are better than immersing yourself in the calming vibes of an atmosphere where those rugged rolling mountains dance with a watercolor-painted sky as hazy clouds float through the air.
Big Bend National Park Set to Expand in a Major Way

Big changes are coming for Big Bend National Park. According to reports from the Big Bend Conservancy, the park will add nearly 4,000 more acres to its boundaries sometime next year. As officials describe, the sale has reportedly been in the works for years. However, funding for the purchase, which...
Kyler Murray Responds to Criticism Amid Cardinals’ Poor Season

Being a quarterback of an NFL franchise means you’re subject to adulation when you win and criticism when you lose. Kyler Murray understands that, though there’s been more of the latter as the Arizona Cardinals sit 4-8, third place in the NFC West. With five games remaining in...
