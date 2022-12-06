Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Restaurant Named Best New Restaurant in the CountryGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
4 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
14 Day Trips From Phoenix: The Best Things To Do In PhoenixOutside NomadPhoenix, AZ
21 Fun Things To Do In Scottsdale At Night (Absolute Best Things To Do In Scottsdale)Outside NomadScottsdale, AZ
An ocean-themed surf park is coming to Mesa, Arizona in 2023Brenna TempleMesa, AZ
Related
WATCH: Massive Herd of Elk Holds Up Traffic in Arizona
This huge elk herd in Flagstaff, Arizona held up traffic when the group decided to cross a road. The crossing caused a traffic jam of over a minute, according to the person who posted the clip to Twitter. In the video, a massive line of elk gallops on through the...
Colorado Buck With Antlers Stuck in Swing Worries Onlookers
This buck got something stuck in its antlers over two months ago, and local residents in Colorado are starting to get worried for the bull elk. A new Facebook video was posted recently, showing the buck grazing on a snowy embankment with the outdoor swing running alongside him. The swing was still hooked in the deer’s antlers.
VIDEO: Colorado Rescuers Use Truck to Rescue Buck From a Ditch
Deer are undeniably better equipped for the warmer months. However, nature didn’t leave them defenseless against the harsh conditions of winter. As the days turn cooler, both does and bucks gradually lose their summer coats for a winter one made of thicker, longer hair. Their winter coats are darker as well, allowing them to absorb more sunlight and stay warm. And should they venture through snow, they’re able to stay dry with their water-repellent fur.
Expensive Efforts to Save Endangered Wild Chicken Appear to Be Failing in Colorado
Experts believe that the wild chicken population in Colorado has fallen victim to climate change, despite efforts to save them. A $428,000 state project to move 205 lesser prairie chickens from Kansas in order to save them from extinction is failing, the Denver Post reports. The states’ wildlife biologists and...
Alaska Cuts Popular Bison Hunt Short After 1/3 of Delta Herd Dies of Starvation
Alaskan journalist Tim Ellis reports the states most popular hunt, the Delta Junction bison hunt, has been cut short after drastic losses to the herd. Described as “Alaska’s longest and most popular hunting season” by Ellis, the Delta Junction bison hunt was called off early this year and will not extend into 2023. The reason?
WATCH: Brown Bear Goes From Sitting Calmly to Charging Photographer in a Split Second
Bears are notorious for digging through people’s trash, and this brown bear is no different. This clip starts out seemingly innocently, as the large bear sits on its hind amid trash that it has strewn about everywhere. The bear peers around, looking docile, before it decides to spring into action and gun for the people filming it.
California Officials Bust Major ‘E-Bike Crew’ Poaching Operation
California Fish and Wildlife officials have reportedly shut down a group of poachers who allegedly used forged hunting tags to illegally hunt dozens of big game animals for over three years. The group of men also utilized e-bikes during their poaching operation. The suspects include six people who call themselves...
WATCH: Matthew McConaughey Sends Message Atop the ‘Tallest Mountain’ on Earth
Matthew McConaughey never has a dull moment. The accomplished actor recently posted a video from atop Mauna Kea in Hawaii, what he calls “the tallest mountain on earth.”. Technically, he’s correct, but that’s depending on who you ask. Most everyone would answer that Mount Everest in Nepal is the tallest mountain in the world, as Everest towers at just over 29,000 ft. However, if you measure Mauna Kea from its underwater base, it technically is the tallest, barely edging out Mt. Everest.
Great Smoky Mountains National Park Lays Out Guidelines for Air Tours
Big news for folks who want to take in the breathtaking views of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park from the sky. The most visited National Park in America is arguably the most aesthetically pleasing place on Earth. Watching a Smoky Mountain sunrise or sunset is a damn near therapeutic experience. Few things in life are better than immersing yourself in the calming vibes of an atmosphere where those rugged rolling mountains dance with a watercolor-painted sky as hazy clouds float through the air.
One-third of Alaskan Bison Herd Starves to Death Amid Brutal Winter Conditions
Alaska had to pause this year’s bison season as a staggering one-third of the animals died because of last winter’s extreme weather. As a result, only 50 bison were harvested this season. Last year, the area was pummeled with heavy snow and ice. Sadly, the harsh condition wiped out a third of the Delta Junction bison herd.
Weekend Storms Could Bring First Snowfall to the East Coast
Many on the East Coast are hoping to gain some holiday cheer with their potential first snowfall of the winter season. According to AccuWeather meteorologists, residents near the Atlantic coast should receive their first snowflakes. And in some spots, they may have the first accumulating snow of the season this weekend.
Big Bend National Park Set to Expand in a Major Way
Big changes are coming for Big Bend National Park. According to reports from the Big Bend Conservancy, the park will add nearly 4,000 more acres to its boundaries sometime next year. As officials describe, the sale has reportedly been in the works for years. However, funding for the purchase, which...
NFL Fans Stunned After Baker Mayfield Leads 98-Yard Game Winning Drive Against Raiders
Who saw this coming? Baker Mayfield led the LA Rams to a 98-yard, game-winning touchdown drive that put his new team over the Raiders. You couldn’t write this NFL story better. It would be too cliche and cheesy. After the year that Mayfield has had, this game-winning drive must have been such a great feeling.
Visiting Grand Teton National Park This Winter? Here’s How You Can Help Protect Wintering Wildlife
Winter in Grand Teton National Park makes for beautiful snowy vistas and unique recreation, but it’s also the hardest time of year for wildlife. While the park encourages skiing, snowboarding, and winter hikes, officials also want visitors to keep Teton wildlife in mind while they’re out and about.
Raiders vs. Rams: How to Watch, Stream Thursday Night Football
Another week of the NFL season kicks off on Thursday night. This time, the Las Vegas Raiders travel to SoFi Stadium to take on the Los Angeles Rams. While it may not look too appealing on paper, there are some new reasons to watch Thursday Night Football. Former No. 1...
Baker Mayfield Can’t Be Stopped, Headbutts Teammate Again After Leading Rams on Game-Winning Drive
When Baker Mayfield wins a game on a 98-yard drive with a brand-new team, there’s only one way to celebrate – headbutts. The newest Rams quarterback has a little bit of Capra in him it seems. The NFL QB can’t stop himself from doing these head-to-helmet hits with teammates.
Kyler Murray Responds to Criticism Amid Cardinals’ Poor Season
Being a quarterback of an NFL franchise means you’re subject to adulation when you win and criticism when you lose. Kyler Murray understands that, though there’s been more of the latter as the Arizona Cardinals sit 4-8, third place in the NFC West. With five games remaining in...
Dallas Cowboys Star Blasts President Biden Over Brittney Griner Release, Here’s Why
The news of Brittney Griner‘s release from a Russian prison on Thursday prompted plenty of responses from political figures, celebrities and athletes. After learning of the news, Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons had some thoughts he shared on Twitter. He had some questions about the situation. Parsons fired...
Outsider.com
603K+
Followers
68K+
Post
242M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0