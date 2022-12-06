Anti-vaxxers seek to intervene in Missouri AG Eric Schmitt’s social media lawsuit

Read full article on original website
After 25 years of wrongful imprisonment, 2 Georgia men set free after newly uncovered evidence exonerates them of murder charges
After spending 25 years in prison on murder convictions related to the 1996 shooting death of their friend, two Georgia man were exonerated this week, after new evidence uncovered in a true-crime podcast last year proved their innocence, their lawyers said.
Two Jan. 6 rioters sentenced to four years in prison
Two men who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the Capitol building in Washington D.C. have been sentenced to four years in prison for their roles in the incident, prosecutors announced.
