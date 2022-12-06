Investigators have quality leads in the killings of 4 students, Idaho police spokesperson says

Read full article on original website
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead, Homicide SuspectedAMY KAPLANMoscow, ID
Coroner Reveals Slain University of Idaho Students Were Slaughtered in Bed
Police arrived at the home of the four University of Idaho students who were slain on Sunday to discover their lifeless bodies still in bed, where the local coroner said it’s “likely” the friends were slaughtered while they slept just hours earlier.Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt dished the shocking detail on Thursday in a late-night interview on NewsNation’s Banfield, where she also revealed each victim was stabbed multiple times.Prior to Mabbutt’s comments, police had kept nearly all details about what happened inside the Moscow, Idaho, home under wraps.The coroner’s appearance put to bed a growing list of theories that’d begun...
New Video From Day of Idaho Murders Could Contain Clue to Solving Case
On Thursday night, the Moscow Police Department said that it was looking into a vehicle that was at the scene on November 13 near where the killings occurred.
New autopsy details on University of Idaho murder victims
Investigators are racing to find a suspect in the gruesome murder of four University of Idaho students following the autopsy results showing the victims suffered “extensive wounds.” NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz has the latest updates.Nov. 18, 2022.
Slain Idaho Students Might Have 'Enraged' the Killer, Says Ex-FBI Profiler
One of the four victims reportedly had "significantly more brutal" injuries, but an expert says it's important not to "overinterpret" the information.
Idaho murders - updates: Eerie new crime scene detail emerges as Moscow police target mystery car
A neighbour of the University of Idaho students brutally stabbed last month has revealed new details about the crime scene on the day of the slayings. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were killed between 3am and 4am on 13 November, Moscow Police have previously said. The group had arrived home before 2am and were found dead by law enforcement around noon after a 911 call was made from the phone of one of the surviving roommates. Chapin and Kernodle’s bodies were found on the second floor while Mogen and Goncalves were found inside a room...
Idaho police offer new details about slain student Kaylee Goncalves’ dog at the crime scene
The dog found unharmed inside the home where four University of Idaho students were butchered in their beds did not tamper with the crime scene and was not discovered in the same room as any of the victims, it has been revealed.Moscow Police said in an update on Monday that Murphy, the pet dog that victim Kaylee Goncalves shared with her former long-term boyfriend, was found in a room where the crimes had not been committed.“Officers did not find any evidence on the dog and there was no indication the animal had entered the crime scene,” the statement said.It...
Idaho university murders: Police reveal key details about events surrounding stabbing of 4 students
Idaho police revealed new details about the events surrounding the stabbings of four University of Idaho students that happened on early Sunday morning
dallasexpress.com
Biden Official Charged with Felony Theft
Sam Brinton, deputy assistant secretary of spent nuclear fuel for the U.S. Department of Energy, has been placed on a leave of absence after being charged with a felony for allegedly stealing a woman’s luggage off an airport carousel. Before being hired in June, Brinton, 35, worked for the...
Woman arrested in connection with 5-year-old Idaho boy who went missing more than a year ago
Police in southwestern Idaho have arrested a woman in connection with the disappearance of a 5-year-old boy who went missing more than a year ago. Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff said investigators believe Sarah Wondra, 35, may have had knowledge of the child's death, CBS affiliate KMTV reported. She is charged with failing or delaying notification of a death, a felony.
Father of Murdered Idaho Student Kaylee Goncalves Reveals His Theory on the Killing
The emotional father of one of the four University of Idaho students murdered while they slept in their off-campus home spent the weekend revealing his theories on what happened as the investigation moves into its third week—and shared his fears that the “story is going cold.” Steven Goncalves, the father of 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves, first appeared alongside wife Kristi on Fox News to explain the alleged discrepancies in method by which his daughter and her best friend, 21-year-old Madison Mogen, were killed. “I’ll cut to the chase – their means of death don’t match. Their points of damage don’t match,”...
University of Idaho killings: Chilling new details emerge in quadruple homicide on college campus
Police in Moscow, Idaho, released details of the deaths of four University of Idaho students, with investigators saying they've "never seen anything like this."
Idaho students’ front door was left open on morning of murders: neighbor
A neighbor of the four slain University of Idaho students says the door of their home was wide open the morning of the murders, according to a new report. The unnamed neighbor in Moscow, Idaho told Fox News that the front door of the three-floor home wasn’t shut around 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 13. Police believe Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were killed at the home in the early hours that day. Two other roommates, who lived on the first floor where the door was open, survived. Goncalves and Mogen were believed to be in the...
Killer who fatally stabbed 4 University of Idaho students still at large; victim had posted she was "one lucky girl" hours before death
The killer - or killers - who stabbed four University of Idaho students to death remained at large early Wednesday, prompting many students to leave the campus in the idyllic small town despite police assurances that there was no imminent risk to the community. Meanwhile, photos and messages on Instagram show the four as close-knit, longstanding friends, with one victim recently writing she was "one lucky girl to be surrounded by these people."
Three Explanations for How Roommates Slept Through Idaho Murders
On November 13, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found fatally stabbed at a residence near the University of Idaho.
newsnationnow.com
Ashes of Idaho victims Mogen, Goncalves kept together
(NewsNation) — Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were best friends since the sixth grade. They did homework together, shared everything and went to the same high school, then the same college, Kaylee’s father, Steve Goncalves said at a candlelight vigil for the two University of Idaho students. The...
Idaho murders: Handprint spotted next to evidence tape at house where four students were killed
At the Moscow, Idaho home where four University of Idaho students were killed, a hand print can be seen next to an evidence tape on the window of the King Road house.
Idaho Student Murders May Have Been 'Fantasy-Driven Homicide'
Former law enforcement official Kenneth Mains said the assailant may get "gratification from the act of killing."
Woman exposed as ‘fake reporter’ at Idaho murders press conference after asking ‘if killer may be female’
A woman posing as a reporter for a student newspaper attended a press conference by Moscow police in the Idaho quadruple murder case and asked questions to officers about the progress of the probe.On 13 November four University of Idaho students — Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kerndole and Ethan Chapin — were stabbed to death at their off-campus home.A fortnight later, the police are yet to identify any suspects in the case.At a press conference conducted by the police on 23 November, a woman who identified herself as Destiny Martin with The Pathfinder, the student newspaper at Lewis-Clark...
Idaho murders: Mother of victim hits out at police investigation saying she learns more from news
The mother of one of the Idaho college murder victims has slammed the pace of the police investigation into the brutal slaying of the four students at their shared home in the town of Moscow.Cara Denise Northington, mother of Xana Kernodle, broke her silence three weeks after the death of her daughter.“There is so much more that can be done that has not been done,” she told NewsNation concerning the police investigation that has so far not turned up any suspects.Speaking with anchor Ashleigh Banfield, Ms Northington said of her communication with the police: “They haven’t said anything. I...
'Critical' Lab Results From Idaho Student Murders Fail to Identify Killer
Idaho police are still collecting evidence, seizing five cars parked outside the house since the night of the murders.
