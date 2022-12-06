ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Israel Adesanya metal knuckles case to be dismissed pending further compliance

By Nolan King
 2 days ago
Israel Adesanya won’t face further legal action for his November arrest – as long as he stays out of trouble.

Tuesday, the Queens District Attorney’s Office (N.Y.) handed Adesanya an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal (ACD) at a hearing related to his November arrest at JFK Airport.

An ACD indicates the case will be dismissed at a future hearing as long as certain conditions are met. In this case, it’s good behavior for six months.

TMZ Sports first reported the development.

Adesanya, 33, was arrested Nov. 17 after he allegedly tried to bring metal knuckles through TSA airport security. Adesanya was allowed to return home to New Zealand. Adesanya was given a disk ticket as a result of the alleged incident, which occurred just days after he lost his middleweight title to Alex Pereira at UFC 281.

Adesanya has yet to comment on the matter though his manager Tim Simpson, of Paradigm Sports, issued a written statement at the time to media outlets including MMA Junkie.

“Israel was handed a gift by a fan, which he put in his luggage,” Simpson said. “When flagged at the airport, Israel quickly disposed of the item and cooperated with authorities. He has complied accordingly. With that, the matter was dismissed and he’s on his way home.”

Related
MMAWeekly.com

Israel Adesanya breaks down UFC 282 | Video

Former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya breaks down the UFC 282 fight card like only he can ahead of Saturday’s pay-per-view event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. UFC 282 is headlined by a light heavyweight bout between former champion Jan Blachowicz and No. 3 ranked contender Magomed Ankalaev with the vacant 205-pound title on the line.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Darren Till says Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 4 warranted, but doesn't see Adesanya winning

LAS VEGAS – Darren Till isn’t sure if Israel Adesanya can get past the challenge of beating Alex Pereira. Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) dethroned Adesanya (23-2 MMA, 12-2 UFC) with a come-from-behind TKO in Round 5 at UFC 281 to capture the middleweight title. The win marked the third time Pereira has defeated Adesanya, with the other two times coming in kickboxing.
bjpenndotcom

Queen’s District Attorney’s Office dismisses brass knuckles charge against former UFC champion Israel Adesanya

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya got a victory in the courtroom today. ‘The Last Stylebender’ is fresh off his return at UFC 281 in Madison Square Garden last month. Standing opposite the-then champion was a familiar foe, Alex Pereira. ‘Poatan’ previously defeated Adesanya twice in kickboxing, and was 3-0 in the octagon to earn the title bid.
NEW YORK STATE
MiddleEasy

Report: T.J. Dillashaw Officially Notifies UFC About Retirement After Another Shoulder Surgery

T.J. Dillashaw’s manager confirmed the former champ has notified UFC about his retirement. The 36-year-old has been dealing with a prolonged shoulder injury in recent years. T.J. Dillashaw has been vocal about dealing with a bad shoulder, having undergone several surgeries while serving his two-year suspension due to recombinant human erythropoietin (EPO). The former UFC bantamweight champion even said he took his last fight against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280 despite still hurting from a dislocated shoulder.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'Can't compete like a real man': Cody Garbrandt, UFC fighters react to T.J. Dillashaw's retirement

According to his manager, former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw informed the UFC of his retirement. Dillashaw (17-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) reportedly decided to retire after learning that his recent shoulder surgery will sideline him for longer than expected. The 36-year-old came into his UFC 280 title fight with bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling compromised and further injured his shoulder while he was dominated and finished in Round 2.
bjpenndotcom

Daniel Cormier hits back at Jake Paul’s sparring offer to Paddy Pimblett: “You said you want to spar him, give him the million”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier is a little bit sick of Jake Paul’s gimmick. ‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since a decision win over Anderson Silva in October. The victory was the most back-and-forth fight of the YouTuber’s career thus far. However, an eighth-round knockdown over ‘The Spider’ sealed the win for Paul.
CBS Denver

Bomb threat case against Club Q shooting suspect dropped for lack of cooperation

Authorities dropped a 2021 bomb threat case against the suspect in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting after family members refused to cooperate, the district attorney said Thursday.El Paso County District Attorney Michael Allen also said that Anderson Lee Aldrich tried to reclaim guns that were seized after the threat, but authorities did not return the weapons.Allen spoke hours after a judge unsealed the case, which indicated that Aldrich threatened to kill relatives and to become the "next mass killer" more than a year before the nightclub attack that killed five people.Aldrich's statements in the case, which was dropped over...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
bjpenndotcom

Jay Perrin sends a wanrning to Raul Rosas Jr., confident he’ll “clean this guy up” at UFC 282: “I’m a dog brother and you have never been in a dog fight”

Jay Perrin is ready to shock the world. Perrin’s first two UFC fights have not gone his way as he lost to Mario Bautista on short notice. He then dropped a very close decision to Aoriqileng at UFC 278. Yet, those losses have given him the chance to fight 18-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. at UFC 282 which Perrin is excited about.
Yardbarker

UFC 286 Pay-Per-View Announced for London on March 18

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is headed overseas for a pay-per-view event in March. The Las Vegas-based promotion announced on Wednesday that UFC 286 will take place at The O2 Arena in London on March 18. It will be the first pay-per-view event in England since UFC 204, which saw Michael Bisping retain his middleweight crown with a five-round verdict over Dan Henderson in the evening’s main event on Oct. 8, 2016. No bouts have been confirmed for the upcoming event.
