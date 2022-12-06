Read full article on original website
Kendall Jenner Reportedly Has A Boyfriend After She Broke Up With Devin Booker
Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner have been at the top of gossip columns for years, as Booker became yet another NBA player to associate himself with the Kardashian household. Booker and Jenner dated for years before a report earlier this year claimed that the pair had split up. While it seemed like an amicable split, the reports of them having split up were consistently contradictory to each other. A new report has come out that seems to put Booker to bed and alleges that Jenner is now dating her former boyfriend, Harry Styles.
Patrick Beverley continues to kill Lakers as LA loses LeBron’s Cavs return
The Los Angeles Lakers are officially on fire these days, willing themselves out from the bottom of the Western Conference. Anthony Davis just took Western Conference Player of the Week honors after claiming ownership of the Washington Wizards with 55 points and 17 rebounds as the latest chapter of the greatest run of his career.
Luka Doncic can’t sustain level of play, claims Jason Kidd
The Dallas Mavericks have been getting MVP-level play from their superstar, Luka Doncic, this season. He leads the NBA in scoring at 33.4 points per game. The next highest scorer is Giannis Antetokounmpo at 31.9. Doncic is also fourth in the league with 8.5 per contest, to go with 8.5 rebounds.
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Sean McVay breaks silence on Rams adding QB Baker Mayfield
Head coach Sean McVay seems hyped to have quarterback Baker Mayfield with the Los Angeles Rams, if only for a month. "What I can say in all sincerity is that there's an excitement about being able to work with him for what we know is five more weeks," McVay said about Mayfield on Wednesday, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "And whether he plays in five games or four games is to be determined. But I'm excited about that."
NBA Fans Roast Paul Pierce For Asking Who Should Take The Final Shot Between Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, And Himself
Paul Pierce is one of the best players in Boston Celtics history. He was a bonafide All-Star that was effective at scoring from all three levels in his prime. Pierce is most well-known for leading the Boston Celtics to the 2008 championship and winning the Finals MVP that year after helping the team defeat Kobe Bryant in the Finals.
Watch: Baker Mayfield brings back helmet-less headbutt after leading Rams' comeback win
Nearly a month ago, Mayfield celebrated a Carolina Panthers 25-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons in a similar fashion, with the only difference being that he didn't play a snap in the game. This time around, Mayfield was the reason for the celebration. Mayfield led two separate scoring drives late...
NBA roundup: Jazz top Warriors on last-second dunk
Rookie Simone Fontecchio made a last-second, game-winning dunk just after Malik Beasley hit a 3-pointer as the Utah Jazz scored
Myles Turner's Injury Status For Pacers-Timberwolves Game
Myles Turner is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Indiana Pacers and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Larry Bird Used To Come In The Locker Rooms With Full Confidence: "Hey Mop Boy, Go Run And Find The Scoring Record In This Building"
Larry Bird is unarguably one of the best players to ever play in the NBA. He was drafted by the Boston Celtics and spent his entire time in the league with the organization while leading them to three NBA Championships. While Larry Bird had many amazing talents in his bag,...
Here's What Jordan Clarkson Tweeted After The Jazz Beat The Warriors
With the victory, the Jazz improved to 15-12 in their first 27 games, and they continue to be one of the biggest surprises in the league. They are currently the sixth seed in the Western Conference, and 9-4 in 13 games at home. After trading away All-Star Donovan Mitchell and...
This Knicks-Pacers Trade Features Myles Turner
If you’re a fan of the NBA, you’ve seen the big man change considerably. Right now, the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers have two very different types of centers. For a long time, bigs were exclusively used to post up under the basket. In fact, most NBA teams based their offense around such sets. In 2022, very few centers lean on that style of offense.
Former NBA guard O.J. Mayo signs with unexpected team
O.J. Mayo is continuing his basketball career … about seven time zones away. Arab outlet Kooora reports this week that the ex-NBA guard has agreed to sign with Egyptian pro team Zamalek SC for the coming season. Mayo is scheduled to arrive in Cairo in the coming days, the...
Irving, Durant help Nets outlast Hornets, 122-116
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 33 points, Kevin Durant had 29 and the Brooklyn Nets outlasted the Charlotte Hornets 122-116 on Wednesday night. Seth Curry added 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting to help the Nets won for the fifth time in six games. Irving scored 12-fourth quarter points. “In the fourth quarter they were just playing with a lot of comfort, and we just got to be really prepared for other team’s best shots even if they’re coming in and not playing well as well throughout the season, they’re still talented,” Irving said. “We just got to pay our respects and play the game the right way.”
Baker Mayfield sinks Raiders in thrilling, come-from-behind win
Baker Mayfield was the cannonball that sank the Raiders' ship. After the Rams picked up Mayfield off waivers on Tuesday, he engineered a game-winning 98-yard drive with less than two minutes to go. He threw a game-winning touchdown to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds left, leading L.A. to a 17-16 victory over the Raiders.
Kevin Love Makes His Feelings On LeBron James Clear
On Tuesday, LeBron James made his annual return to Northeast Ohio, as his Los Angeles Lakers took on his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs got the best of James in a 116-102 win, as his partner in crime, Anthony Davis, was forced to exit the game early because of flu-like symptoms.
NFL Analyst Rips The Rams Bringing In Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield’s roller coaster ride of 2022 continued this week as the Carolina Panthers released him. It seemed to be an amicable decision between both sides as the Panthers were moving forward with Sam Darnold as their starting quarterback and P.J. Walker as his backup. That left Mayfield in no man’s land, so it makes sense that he would want to move on.
LeBron James Pays Respect to Colin Kaepernick
Technically, winter does not start until December 21. However, it's already cold throughout most of North America, especially in Toronto, Canada. That means it's time for everyone to truly show off their fashion style. Last night, the Toronto Raptors hosted the Los Angeles Lakers. Unfortunately for the fans in attendance,...
Report: New favorite to sign Carlos Correa emerges
After a series of major free agents signed during MLB’s winter meetings, attention is turning toward Carlos Correa, who remains on the market. Correa, the top free agent shortstop available, is increasingly being linked to the San Francisco Giants. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants are viewed as the favorites to sign Correa, and may be increasingly motivated to make a push due to other moves. The Giants lost out on Aaron Judge and watched the division rival San Diego Padres land Xander Bogaerts, which may bolster their sense of urgency.
Josh McDaniels is responsible for three of the most embarrassing losses of NFL season
Josh McDaniels is having a heck of a debut season for the Las Vegas Raiders, and we don’t mean that in a good way. McDaniels’ Raiders are now 5-8 after blowing a 16-3 lead against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night and losing 17-16. This was the latest in a line of embarrassing losses and leads blown by the Raiders under McDaniels.
