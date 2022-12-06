Read full article on original website
Hyundai Announces New EV Battery Partnership In The US
Hyundai and SK On have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) which outlines the strategic partnership the two companies will take to secure an ample supply of EV batteries in the US. Under the MOU, both parties will cooperate to build the batteries that will find their way into Hyundai...
AGC to Exhibit Next-generation Mobility-enabling Products & Technologies at CES2023
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world’s leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005064/en/ AGC‘s booth at CES2023 (#4377, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, LVCC - West Hall) (Graphic: Business Wire)
Sony And Honda Dealers Reveal Innovative New Sales Model For Electric Vehicles
Honda and Sony are on a mission to bring EVs to America and the latest news indicates US dealerships could play a major role in servicing these vehicles. Speaking to the media at an event in Japan, Chief Financial Officer Kohei Takeuchi said a new sales model is coming, and it's sounding like it'll be quite unique. "It will be something unconventional, not Sony, not Honda, but something new," Takeuchi said. This suggests that we will see a change from the traditional dealer model and possibly something different from the direct sales model employed by Tesla.
Ram Revolution EV Teaser, Hyundai Mobis M.Vision Concepts, And Polestar 2 Gets OTA Power Boost: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Vietnamese carmaker VinFast may be heading to Wall Street, as the company intends to list itself on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Details of the IPO, such as the number of shares that will be offered, and the price range for the proposed offering, haven’t yet been finalized, but the automaker said that they intend to trade under the VFS ticker symbol.
This Manual 1982 Mercedes-Benz 500 SL AMG 5.0 Is One Of Just 8 Built For America
Mercedes-AMG has expanded so rapidly in recent years that one could argue that some of its models have become a little too commonplace. Rewind to the 1980s, however, and owning a vehicle tuned by AMG was something very special. Long before Mercedes-Benz acquired a 50 per cent stake of AMG...
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
A game-changing new hybrid EV battery recharges in only 72 seconds
A new battery technology developed by Swiss startup Morand could see electric vehicle (EV) batteries charge in less time than it takes to fill an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle at a gas station, the company reveals. The new technology, which can charge electric cars in only 72 seconds, is...
Honda Pulls Back the Curtain on Its Electric Cars, Battery and eVOTL Plans
The sensible Japanese brand had a disruptive streak in its DNA from Day One.
Forget Electric Cars, The Future of Battery Technology Is in Airplanes
Richard Wang, CEO of Cuberg, is developing lighter, more powerful lithium batteries that could help make electric airplanes a reality.
Honda to launch fuel cell vehicle in 2024
The automaker said it will produce the CR-V variant at its Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Marysville, Ohio, as part of its strategy to go fully electric by 2040 and carbon neutral by 2050. Instead of a battery, fuel cells use hydrogen and oxygen to create electricity that powers the vehicle.
Scott Lumen eRide electric bike series launches with top model weighing 15.5 kg
The Scott Lumen eRide Bike series has been launched. Three new models are available: the Scott Lumen eRide 910, the Scott Lumen eRide 900 and the Scott Lumen eRide 900 SL. Each model has a TQ HPR50 mid-motor drive, providing a top assistance speed of 20 mph (~25 kph) and up to 50 Nm of torque. The e-bikes come with a 360 Wh internal battery, and the 900 SL has a 160 Wh range extender providing over 80 km (~50 miles) of assistance range.
Hyperion Unveils Mobile Hydrogen Station Capable Of Five-Minute Refuels
Hyperion Motors, the Californian automotive startup behind the XP-1 hydrogen hypercar, has unveiled a charging station its CEO describes as a "scalable solution to power our growing needs." According to the company, the Hyper:Fuel Mobile Stations can produce hydrogen on-site via water electrolysis. Thanks to a solar panel-tiled roof, the...
You’ll Never Find A Coolest Truck Than The Lamborghini LM002
Ongoing demand for SUVs and crossovers has prompted premium automakers like Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and Ferrari to jump into this growing market, resulting in some very impressive vehicles. However, well before seemingly every car manufacturer on earth jumped at the chance to build an SUV, Lamborghini unveiled a concept for its first off-roader way back in 1981.
Hyundai Explains Why Its High-Performance N EVs Will Be Awesome
Hyundai's N performance division never fails to impress, but what will happen once the entire world goes electric? The South Korean brand posted a new video on its YouTube page, telling fans not to worry. Hyundai N will continue to deliver N cars built upon the principles that resulted in sublime vehicles like the Elantra N.
GM Launches Its Dealer Community Charging Program With Flo
General Motors is partnering with Flo and its dealer network to add about 40,000 new AC electric vehicle charging points in the US and Canada. Funded from a $750 million pot of money earmarked for charging infrastructure projects, the Dealer Community Charging Program will place AC chargers in rural communities and urban areas where charging "deserts" are known to exist.
Mazda Won't Abandon The Internal Combustion Engine As It Invests $11 Billion In EV Production
Mazda likes to take pride that it does rely on a parent company or larger automaker for its survival. The downside is that it can be very easy to fall behind the competition in several areas, such as electrification. That's all about to change. However, combustion engines remain a part of its future.
Top BMW Engineer Thinks Li-Ion Batteries Have "Peaked"
The next generation of BMW electric vehicles promises up to 620 miles of range, 30 percent quicker charging, and a cheaper production process that cuts significantly down on carbon emissions – all with lithium-ion EV batteries like the rest of the automotive industry. One of BMW’s own top battery...
Kawasaki's Master-Plan For A Sustainable Future Is Wild
Over the past few years, electric vehicles have skyrocketed in popularity, and many of the biggest names in automobiles have introduced EVs of their own. In just the third quarter of 2022, over 200,000 electric vehicles were sold. Tesla remains at the front of the pack when it comes to the electric vehicle market. In the United States, Tesla holds a 65% share of the market, a number that, although very impressive, has begun to diminish in recent years as more electric vehicles from legacy automakers such as Ford, Hyundai, and Chevy hit the market.
Hyundai, SK to build new battery plant in Georgia
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Group and SK On said Thursday they will build a new battery manufacturing plant in the U.S. state of Georgia to supply the Korean automaker's U.S. assembly plants.
VW Drops New Software Update For ID.4 Adding Auto Hold, Clearer Tech, Will Also Give Owners New 12V Battery
Volkswagen USA today announced that it is rolling out a new software update for the all-electric ID.4. With it, the crossover will get improved navigation features, auto hold, an updated UX, and, intriguingly, a new 12-volt battery. With the first improvement, users will be able to better filter their search...
