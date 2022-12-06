Honda and Sony are on a mission to bring EVs to America and the latest news indicates US dealerships could play a major role in servicing these vehicles. Speaking to the media at an event in Japan, Chief Financial Officer Kohei Takeuchi said a new sales model is coming, and it's sounding like it'll be quite unique. "It will be something unconventional, not Sony, not Honda, but something new," Takeuchi said. This suggests that we will see a change from the traditional dealer model and possibly something different from the direct sales model employed by Tesla.

