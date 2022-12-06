Read full article on original website
YIMBY: Advocating for Affordable Housing
Petaluma’s Jordan Carbajal is on a quest for housing ‘in his back yard’. Jordan Carbajal’s life is an immigrant’s success story: a 4-year-old who speaks no English leaves his home in Peru to grow up in Sonoma County, where he excels in his K-12 studies, and then becomes student body president at Santa Rosa Junior College. He later graduates from UC Davis with a degree in political science and Chicana/Chicano studies, and now works at the state Capitol in Sacramento as a legislative advocate for California YIMBY (Yes In My Back Yard). The organization promotes affordable housing in California by, among other strategies, addressing and correcting system inequities in the state’s housing laws, and drafting and advocating for proven legislative solutions that accelerate the pace of home building.
Water Rift
When I heard the City of Calistoga was hosting an open house about water and wastewater rates, I knew I had to be a part of it. I was baited to attend by flyers that painted the town and flaunted talking points, including: rates that are fair, equitable and aligned with community values and conservation. Plus, continued financial viability of city utilities, and the most foreshadowing of the lot—ensuring rates are sufficient to enable critical maintenance. Code speak for: time to raise the rates.
Santa Rosa’s New Approach to Crisis Response
Santa Rosa’s inRESPONSE mental health crisis teams are filling an important need. The very first call for the services of the new inRESPONSE mental health mobile team, which hit the streets of Santa Rosa in January, was a success story. A woman at a local hospital had a mental health breakdown, and the team was dispatched to give assistance.
Pink Slips, High-octane Exit and Suggested Reading
The holidays will be harder for 120 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BRRM) employees as the San Rafael-based biotech company is cutting jobs. The company, which has offices in Novato as well, will chop 32 employees there and 62 in San Rafael. The remaining 26 jobs lost will come outside Marin. The...
Train Kept a-Rollin’: SMART Goes Full Steam
Since SMART’s 2017 launch, a string of unforeseen disasters disrupted service, but rail agency officials are hoping to put the train—and its ridership numbers—back on track. Curious passengers packed SMART’s new railcars for free preview rides in the summer of 2017. The soft launch was just weeks...
Sticking to It: Windsor Toffee
Local confectioner Windsor Toffee is quickly becoming a Sonoma County favorite. Owners Veronica Aguado and Evodio Medrano opened their business two years ago when Veronica sought a change following a 12-year career in the chocolate industry. Having spent over a decade working with chocolate and honing her skills, she decided to continue following her passion for sweets and began crafting her own from their home kitchen.
American Canyon and the Promise of Watson Ranch
Longtime residents, city officials pin hopes that ambitious 309-acre ‘town center’ development will finally put long-ago quarry town on the map. If you don’t live there, you may think of American Canyon as somewhere you go through to get somewhere else—a thoroughfare, a stretch of congestion as you speed north or south on Highway 29. But the City of American Canyon cannot be seen from the road. American Canyon is, and has been since it was incorporated in 1992, home to a vibrant, engaged, diverse people who share a sense of place and community and a dream of greater community that is right now on the verge of coming true. But before we get to that, we need to find the City of American Canyon in a way that you can’t find on a map.
Ghilotti Construction Company is now 100% Employee Owned
Santa Rosa-based engineering contractors Ghilotti Construction announced this week that the company is now 100% employee owned. Ghilotti shareholders transferred all shares to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), the company announced in a press release. “This new structure of employee ownership will ensure the company’s ability to maintain the Ghilotti legacy and preserve its strong family culture,” the release said.
