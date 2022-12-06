Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Chicken Liver Mousse
Soak the chicken livers in milk for 20-25 minutes to help remove the blood. Discard the milk after soaking. Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a sauté pan. Add the shallots, garlic, star anise, cinnamon stick and clove to the pan. Cook the onions and garlic until soft but not browned, add the livers and allow to cook for a few minutes, just until the livers are a little opaque. Remove the pan from the heat. Remove the star anise, cinnamon stick and clove from the pan and discard. Transfer the liver mixture to a blender.
Stir-fry blend with shrimp recipe
BY's Recipe: No cooking experience is required to prepare a stir-fry blend with shrimp. Servings: 4-6. Prep. Time:15 minutes. Cooking Time: 20-30 minutues. 2 cups cooked shrimp (Mushroom works for vegans and vegetarians),
A Family Favorite: Traditional Mexican Ground Beef Casserole
This easy Mexican Ground Beef Casserole is so easy to make, your entire family will devour it. We make this in my family all the time. My mother does several variations of this recipe. This tasty dish only takes about 15 minutes of prep time and you can have it on the dinner table in about 45 minutes. You can substitute with ground turkey and low-fat sour cream and cheddar cheese if you wish, and it's still delicious. You can serve this casserole with a big green salad to make a fast, yet complete meal. For the origin of Mexican casseroles in our country visit the website Multi Cultural Cooking Network.
Delish
Patatas Bravas
Spicy, creamy, crunchy, smoky… these are all the elements of a very popular Spanish tapas called patatas bravas. Traditionally, bravas sauce is made with Spanish hot and sweet paprikas, chicken broth, and flour. You’ll often see the addition of tomato paste, fresh tomatoes, or canned tomato puree. Some recipes will also create the base of the sauce with cooked onions and garlic. The potatoes often won’t go without its alioli counterpart, so I’ve included that here too! There’s something so wonderful about combining the spicy smoky tangy tomato paprika sauce and the creamy garlic sauce together.
Allrecipes.com
Mississippi Chicken
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Season chicken with ranch seasoning mix; place in bottom of large Dutch oven. Place pepperoncini peppers, butter, and 1/2 cup reserved pepper juice over chicken. Cover, and bake in preheated oven until chicken is fork tender, about 1 hour 30 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).
Healthy Recipe: Guacamole
With plenty of heart-healthy fat, guacamole is a great calorie-dense choice for those who are going through medical treatment and need to make every bite count. 6 cherry tomatoes, chopped (optional) 1 jalapeño, deseeded and minced (optional) Directions. Use a spoon to scoop out the avocado flesh into a...
Breaking bread
Every now and again, on some late November dawn, as the ice crackles along the kitchen window, I find myself drawn to the leisurely pursuit of baking a loaf of bread. Not by hand, but by following the bread machine’s foolproof step-by-step instructions. I measure flour, water, sugar, and dry milk into their proper portions, and then — as instructed in step number 8 — use two fingers to create a small well within the bread machine’s mixing barrel, into which I pour two teaspoons of yeast. Shut the lid, press start, and three hours later, I’ve got bread. ...
Latkes with yogurt and date molasses
Make these crispy, golden latkes using potatoes, squash and sweet potatoes. They take on the flavors of the Middle East when yogurt is mixed with mint and drizzled with date molasses and olive oil.
Potato Kugel
5 tablespoons chicken fat (schmaltz) Place a large baking dish (9 X 13 or similar size) into your oven and turn on to preheat the oven to 400˚F with the dish inside. Peel the potatoes and use the grater attachment on a food processor or the large hole of a box grater to shred them. Transfer the grated potatoes to a large pot, fill it with cold water and allow to sit for several minutes.
