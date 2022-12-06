Read full article on original website
Related
Real Simple
French Onion Soup Bites
French onion soup is comforting and divine, but definitely not finger food. In comes this bite-size appetizer that borrows all the best parts of the beloved and classic soup. Melty Gruyere cheese and jammy, savory onions live in a tender, custard-like mixture that makes every nibble a flavor explosion. Store-bought phyllo pastry shells take the fuss out of preparing these for a crowd, leaving you to simply caramelize onions, whisk together a mixture of eggs and cream, and assemble these delectable bites before baking them off to crispy perfection.
Cheeseburger Soup
Brown bacon in a Dutch oven or heavy stockpot over medium heat. Halfway through the browning process add the ground beef. Cook until browned breaking it up as it browns. Drain any excess grease. Move the browned meat to a plate. Turn heat to medium low; add butter. Add onions,...
Click10.com
Chicken Liver Mousse
Soak the chicken livers in milk for 20-25 minutes to help remove the blood. Discard the milk after soaking. Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a sauté pan. Add the shallots, garlic, star anise, cinnamon stick and clove to the pan. Cook the onions and garlic until soft but not browned, add the livers and allow to cook for a few minutes, just until the livers are a little opaque. Remove the pan from the heat. Remove the star anise, cinnamon stick and clove from the pan and discard. Transfer the liver mixture to a blender.
Macaroni and Cheese: Classic recipe for the perfect Thanksgiving comfort food
The turkey maybe the guest of honor for Thanksgiving, but there is no debating the fact that it really is a day given over to carbohydrate overload. There is a reason for this: Carbs are the ultimate in comfort foods. We eat them and we feel better about our situation...
Chicken Pot Pie Soup, a simple comfort food
I love chicken pot pies and this chicken pot pie soup is easy to make and is so thick and creamy which makes it the perfect, delicious cold weather comfort food. 1/2 lb. of small russet or yellow potatoes, peeled and chopped in cubes.
Click10.com
Florida Fish Sandwich
You can either leave the filet as is or butterfly for quicker cooking!. season you fish well with blackening seasoning and a little salt (if your seasoning mix doesn’t include it) Set aside while you mix the aioli and cabbage slaw. Make the aioli: mix together the mayonnaise, lemon...
macaronikid.com
SAVORY MASHED SWEET POTATOES Recipe
THESE DELECTABLE SWEET POTATOES WITH ROSEMARY AND CANDIED PECANS WILL BE YOUR NEW GO-TO FOR THE HOLIDAYS AND SPECIAL OCCASIONS!. ½ cup (75 mL) 2% plain low-fat Greek yogurt or sour cream. 2 tbsp (30 mL) butter. 1 tbsp (15 mL) chopped rosemary. ¾ tsp (4 mL) salt.
Cream Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms
The ideal appetizer for a holiday gathering should be bite-size and satisfyingly cheesy, have a pop of umami, and keep people coming back for more without spoiling their appetites. These cream cheese stuffed mushrooms check all the boxes. The best part is that they cannot be easier to prepare. Unlike...
Click10.com
Roast Salmon with Citrus & Fennel
1 side of salmon, skin on, trimmed if necessary to fit your largest baking pan/dish. 1-2 pounds of assorted citrus, sliced thin, seeds removed (If possible, use a variety like blood oranges, Cara cara oranges and limes) 1 fennel bulb, sliced thin. 2 shallots, sliced thin. 1 teaspoons fennel seeds.
Holiday Dutch oven cornbread dressing
Holiday Dutch oven cornbread dressing/Photo byGin Lee. Dutch oven style dressing is a classic holiday recipe (in my home). I always bake my cornbread ahead of time, at least one day in advance, then prepare the rest of my dressing in my Dutch oven the following day. You can totally make the dressing in a casserole dish, or any other pan. I cook my cornbread dressing in a Dutch oven on the burner of my wood stove (to free up the oven space).
Homemade Fettuccine Alfredo, a pasta favorite
Fettuccine alfredo is one of my favorites pasta dishes to make. Alfredo sauce is a delicious, rich and creamy white sauce, made from scratch that is so versatile. You can eat it alone or mixed with grilled chicken or shrimp. It can also be used a dipping sauce for breadsticks or on pizza as well.
Recipes from Luvafoodie
Luvafoodie Founder and CEO Michelle Mazzara shared these recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers. Luvafoodie Smoke House Lovers Candied BaconIngredients:1 lb. bacon2 tbsp. Luvafoodie Smoke House Lovers Spice2 tbsp. Brown Sugar1 tbsp. olive oilDirections: Preheat oven to 380 degrees 1. Drizzle olive oil on baking sheet.2. Arrange bacon on baking sheet3. In a small bowl mix together brown sugar and Luvafoodie Smoke House spice.4. Sprinkle brown sugar and spice mixture over bacon strips.5. Bake in oven until brown and crisp, about 15 minutesServe with breakfast and brunch!Luvafoodie Apple Cider MimosaIngredients:1 package Luvafoodie Mulled Spice Mix1 gallon of apple cider1 bottle of...
Rachel Roddy’s recipes for festive pasta
The flat, on the third floor of a 1900s block just off Viale Angelico (it means Angelic Avenue) was warm and smelled of wax, clementines, simmering broth and fabric softener. Everyone arrived at noon and put their coats on the spare bed. Conversation and laughter filled the room as family members and two friends (some of whom hadn’t seen each other since the previous Christmas) swapped stories about their journey and the pleasure of parking when half of Rome is somewhere else. Presents were put under the tree, tinfoil-covered contributions in the kitchen and bottles on the sideboard next to the figs. Children were kissed and teenagers praised for getting taller.
Delish
Creamy Pesto Baked Gnocchi & Chicken Skillet
Step 1Preheat oven to 425º. Season chicken on both sides with 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. In a large straight-sided skillet over medium-high heat, heat 1 tablespoon oil. Add chicken and cook, turning occasionally, until golden brown, 4 to 6 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate.
purewow.com
Spiral Sweet Potato Skillet with Rosemary Brown Sugar Streusel
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. It’s the perfect balance of sweet, savory and easy to make. Let’s mix up the usual holiday side dishes,...
macaronikid.com
Macaroni Recipe: African Chicken Stew
Kwanzaa, a week-long celebration (December 26-January 1) honoring African-American culture and heritage, features candle-lighting, gift-giving, and feasting. The kinara holds seven candles representing Unity, Self-Determination, Collective Work and Responsibility, Cooperative Economics, Purpose, Creativity, and Faith. This traditional stew is the perfect dinner to kick off the celebration. African Chicken Stew.
Latkes with yogurt and date molasses
Make these crispy, golden latkes using potatoes, squash and sweet potatoes. They take on the flavors of the Middle East when yogurt is mixed with mint and drizzled with date molasses and olive oil.
Comments / 0