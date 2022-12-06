Read full article on original website
Old classic goulash
In a large skillet, fry ground beef in a skillet over medium-high heat until half cooked, removing from heat. Add garlic, onion and olive oil until meat is fully cooked. Add water, stock, tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, Italian seasoning, bay leaf, seasoned salt, pepper, and adobo seasoning. Mix well. Reduce...
thecountrycook.net
Crock Pot Sloppy Joe Casserole
INGREDIENTS NEEDED: (FULL RECIPE AT THE BOTTOM OF THE POST) Spray a 5-quart oval crock pot (slow cooker) with nonstick cooking spray. In a large bowl, combine shredded potatoes with the soup, egg, salt and pepper. Stir well then spread it in the bottom of the crock pot. In a...
Cheeseburger Soup
Brown bacon in a Dutch oven or heavy stockpot over medium heat. Halfway through the browning process add the ground beef. Cook until browned breaking it up as it browns. Drain any excess grease. Move the browned meat to a plate. Turn heat to medium low; add butter. Add onions,...
BAKED GARLIC PARMESAN POTATO WEDGES
Optional: fresh parsley (or cilantro), ranch or blue cheese dressing for dipping$. Preheat oven to 375. Lightly grease a large baking sheet and set aside. Place potato wedges in a large bowl. Drizzle with olive oil and toss to coat. In a small bowl whisk together salt, garlic powder, and Italian seasoning. Sprinkle potato wedges with the shredded cheese, tossing to coat, then sprinkle with the seasoning mixture.
thesouthernladycooks.com
BUTTER PECAN CINNAMON ROLLS
Butter pecan cinnamon rolls are DELICIOUS! These particular cinnamon rolls are a tad bit different because a cake mix is used to make the dough. The texture and the flavor are out of this world! This recipe makes a lot of cinnamon rolls, so it’s perfect for brunch or Christmas morning.
Easy 'Christmas Morning Breakfast Casserole' Is a Serious Crowd-Pleaser
You can even put it together ahead of time.
How to Make Dolly Parton’s Favorite Pecan Chicken Salad
When the Queen of Country tells us to jump, we say how high! So when we found out that Dolly Parton has a favorite holiday season chicken salad, we just had to try it. Like Dolly’s other favorite southern recipes, her pecan chicken salad is rich and flavorful. It’s also easy as pie to make, and it’s sure to bring some southern charm to the table.
Food & Wine
Rie’s Pecan Pralines
Pecan pralines (often called “pecan candy”) are one of the most prized confections in Louisiana, and locals know that there’s nothing like a homemade batch of the nutty, creamy delicacy. At the holiday celebrations of Angie and June Provost, who farm sugarcane in Louisiana, Esther Ardoin (also known as Rie), is the family’s designated pecan candy expert. Keeping the fundamental ingredients of pecan candy, like sugar, margarine, and pecans, Esther also includes butterscotch morsels and almond extract, adding complex layers of sweetness to the treat and to the holiday season. The resulting melt-in-your-mouth sugary candies pick up a caramel flavor from the cooked sugar syrup and the butterscotch chips. Nutty pecans add a soft, crunchy texture to the sweet and decadent pralines. These quick and easy make-ahead treats rely on a candy thermometer for the proper cooking temperature and delicate texture.
Southern Pecan Pie, a holiday favorite
With the holidays right around the corner, this sweet and sticky Southern Pecan Pie is one of my favorite desserts to make. I grew up with a pecan tree in our backyard and have fond memories of my mom baking pecan pie in the kitchen, which is perfect for Thanksgiving, Christmas or any other time. This southern classic will not only make your house smell good but your mouth water.
Hash Brown Casserole - Cracker Barrel Style
This casserole is quick and easy to make, it's absolutely delicious with a mouth watering aroma. This is a great meal during the week when your busy with school and work. This is one of my most requested casseroles from my family, especially the kids! You can serve hash brown casserole with chicken, pork chops, ham or sausage. You can add veggies like broccoli, mushrooms, carrots or peppers. I make sure to have this casserole as a side during all the holidays, the kids gobble it up every time. I have even served this casserole at a few Sunday brunches with great success!
A Family Favorite: Traditional Mexican Ground Beef Casserole
This easy Mexican Ground Beef Casserole is so easy to make, your entire family will devour it. We make this in my family all the time. My mother does several variations of this recipe. This tasty dish only takes about 15 minutes of prep time and you can have it on the dinner table in about 45 minutes. You can substitute with ground turkey and low-fat sour cream and cheddar cheese if you wish, and it's still delicious. You can serve this casserole with a big green salad to make a fast, yet complete meal. For the origin of Mexican casseroles in our country visit the website Multi Cultural Cooking Network.
Holiday Recipe: Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
Home for the Holidays Series: This year, local reporters and editors are using Thanksgiving week to share our favorite holiday traditions and recipes with you, our readers. Melt margarine in a 9 x 1 1/2-inch round baking pan in oven. Stir in sugar and 1 tablespoon water. Arrange pineapple and...
Delish
Cake Mix Cookies
Short for time on baking all of your holiday cookies this year? Think of these cake mix cookies as your magical helpers, here to save the day. These sprinkled red and green cookies use vanilla cake mix to create the softest, fluffiest cookie you've ever had. Fast and oh so easy, these cookies are a staple during the holidays when we need a last-minute dessert, but they're versatile enough to whip up all year round. Switch up the cake mix or your sweet additions to serve up these cookies at any event, any time of year, and to satisfy any cookie craving.
Old Style Pork Chops
Most people don't make pork chops because they always turn out dry. No one wants to bite into a dry piece of sawdust. When prepared properly pork chops are one of my favorite proteins! These garlicky creamy pork chops are smothered in a delicious garlic cream sauce with whole garlic cloves! These chops pack a punch with flavor, they are moist and juicy and best of all quick and easy to make!
Click10.com
Florida Fish Sandwich
You can either leave the filet as is or butterfly for quicker cooking!. season you fish well with blackening seasoning and a little salt (if your seasoning mix doesn’t include it) Set aside while you mix the aioli and cabbage slaw. Make the aioli: mix together the mayonnaise, lemon...
cleaneatingkitchen.com
Homemade Peppermint Patties (3-Ingredients)
This post may contain affiliate links which won’t change your price but will share some commission. You’ll love this wholesome recipe for Homemade Peppermint Patties. They are so fun and yummy, and made with only 3 ingredients. This recipe is also plant-based, vegan, and dairy-free so it can be enjoyed by everyone!
Bisquick pizza
Today, I am making a simple pizza from ingredients that I already have on hand. I will be using Bisquick, powdered eggs, powdered milk, water, and a few seasonings for my pizza batter. There's no yeast required to make the crust and there's no waiting. If you prefer, you can use eggs and milk instead of powdered, and I have included the amounts you'd need in the list of ingredients.
Healthy Recipe: Guacamole
With plenty of heart-healthy fat, guacamole is a great calorie-dense choice for those who are going through medical treatment and need to make every bite count. 6 cherry tomatoes, chopped (optional) 1 jalapeño, deseeded and minced (optional) Directions. Use a spoon to scoop out the avocado flesh into a...
ABC News
How to make the easiest holiday appetizer ever
Make this festive appetizer that combines store-bought ingredients for a quick and easy dish for any holiday party. 1 package 13.8 oz frozen refrigerator pizza dough thawed. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. 2-12x18 inch sheet pan lined with parchment paper dusted with flour. Roll out the pizza dough rectangle flat...
shugarysweets.com
Red Velvet Cheesecake Brownies
Red Velvet Cheesecake Brownies take the decadent fudgy brownie we love and elevates it to new heights. A layer of soft and creamy cheesecake swirled with ultra chocolatey red velvet brownie batter. For our readers who love red velvet, you MUST try our delicious red velvet crinkle cookies. Or start...
