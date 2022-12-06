Read full article on original website
Mike Williams (ankle) not listed on Chargers' Week 14 injury report
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) is available for Week 14's contest against the Miami Dolphins. Williams is on track to return after the Chargers' wideout missed two games with an ankle injury. In a matchup versus a Miami defense allowing 27 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, our models project Williams to score 9.0 FanDuel points.
Injury Report: Cavaliers Missing Bulk of Key Contributors Saturday Night
The Thunder will be fairly healthy when they travel to Cleveland, but the Cavaliers will not be as lucky.
Kyrie Irving (adductor) won't play Saturday for Nets
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. The Nets are on the second leg of a back-to-back set, and coming off a win Friday over Atlanta, they are giving all their major players the night off. Irving is one of them, listed out due to left adductor tightness. Expect him back in the mix Monday versus Washington. Edmond Sumner should see a boost in minutes.
Jeff Green (knee) probable for Nuggets on Saturday
Denver Nuggets guard/forward Jeff Green is considered probable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Green is dealing with a right knee contusion. He played through it on Tuesday, and he's now listed probable for Saturday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours, but it's safe to assume he'll play.
Simone Fontecchio (ankle) questionable for Jazz on Friday
Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Fontecchio is dealing with an ankle ailment. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Friday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Utah's Mike Conley (knee) available for Friday's game against Minnesota
Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley (knee) is available for Friday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Conley will return on Friday night after the veteran was inactive for nine games with a left popliteus strain. In 28.2 expected minutes, our models project Conley to score 28.8 FanDuel points. Conley's projection...
Brooklyn Nets Resting Five Players Reminiscent Of Tony Parker, Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili Against Miami Heat in 2012
Ten years ago, San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was fined for resting three starters in a nationally-televised game against the Heat
Lakers starting LeBron James (ankle) for inactive Juan Toscano-Anderson on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Philadelphia 76ers. James will make his 18th start this season after he was held out one game with left ankle soreness and Juan Toscano-Anderson was ruled out with an ankle sprain. In a matchup versus a Sixers' team ranked fourth in defensive rating, our models project James to score 46.0 FanDuel points.
Ravens waive Mike Davis Saturday; J.K. Dobbins set to be activated
Baltimore Ravens running back Mike Davis has been waived by the team Saturday. Davis was the veteran ball carrier at the back end of the running backs room rostered to be a healthy body in the wake of numerous injuries. However, with J.K. Dobbins set to be activated off injured reserve Saturday, Davis' presence is no longer required.
Grizzlies' Steven Adams (shoulder) available on Friday
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (shoulder) is available for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Adams has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Detroit on Friday. Our models expect him to play 30.7 minutes against the Pistons. Adams' Friday projection includes 9.0 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.8...
Celtics' Al Horford (health protocols) out on Saturday
Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford (health protocols) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Horford will remain sidelined due to health protocols and will not be available to face the Warriors on Saturday. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.
Tyler Herro (ankle) probable Saturday for Miami
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is considered probable to play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Herro continues to be listed probable due to a sprained left ankle, and he keeps suiting up despite it. Expect that to continue on Saturday. Our models project Herro for...
Will Barton (foot) out for Wizards' Friday matchup versus Pacers
Washington Wizards guard Will Barton (foot) will not play in Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Barton will not be available after experiencing recent foot soreness. Expect Jordan Goodwin to see more minutes off the bench on Friday night. Goodwin's current projection includes 6.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists.
Tyreek Hill (illness) DNP for Dolphins on Thursday
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (illness) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 14's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Hill was added to the injury report with an illness on Thursday and was absent from practice. Assuming he is able to return to practice on Friday, Hill should be good to go against the Chargers. Tomorrow's practice report will provide more information. Jaylen Waddle (leg) was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday.
Baker Mayfield could make Rams debut Thursday night
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield could start Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14, reports Adam Schefter of ESPN. John Wolford (neck) will be a game-time decision on Thursday night, and if he winds up being ruled out, Mayfield is in line to draw the start over Bryce Perkins. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Mayfield joined the Rams on Tuesday night and is already "up to speed" with the offensive game plan. Mayfield struggled mightily with the Carolina Panthers this season, but he would still likely be an upgrade for the offense over Perkins on Thursday night.
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable for Heat on Thursday
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Dedmon continues to deal with a foot injury and is questionable to face the Clippers on Thursday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 10.1 minutes against Los Angeles. Dedmon's Thursday...
Victor Oladipo (knee) available for Heat on Friday
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is available for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Oladipo has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Los Angeles on Thursday. Our models expect him to play 20.4 minutes against the Clippers. Oladipo's Thursday projection includes 9.7 points, 2.6...
Max Strus (shoulder) cleared Thursday for Miami, coming off bench
Miami Heat guard Max Strus will play Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Strus is dealing with a right shoulder impingement. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light after entering the day with a probable tag. However, with the return of Jimmy Butler, Strus will now come off the bench.
Utah's Malik Beasley starting on Wednesday in place of Lauri Markkanen (illness)
Utah Jazz point guard Malik Beasley is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Beasley will get the start on Wednesday with Lauri Markkanen sidelined with an illness. Our models expect Beasley to play 26.3 minutes against the Warriors. Beasley's Wednesday projection includes 14.4 points,...
Heat's Jimmy Butler (knee) probable on Saturday
Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (knee) is probable for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Butler is dealing with a knee injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Spurs on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 34.3 minutes against the Spurs. Butler's Saturday...
