numberfire.com
Mike Williams (ankle) limited in Chargers' Wednesday practice
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) was a limited participant on Wednesday. Today's designation was estimated after the Chargers held a walkthrough on Wednesday. Expect Josh Palmer to see more snaps versus a Miami Dolphins team ranked 14th (27.0) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts if Williams is unable to suit up in Week 14.
LA Clippers vs Washington Wizards Injury Report Revealed
The Clippers are missing some pieces, but the big guns are back.
Injury Report: Cavaliers Missing Bulk of Key Contributors Saturday Night
The Thunder will be fairly healthy when they travel to Cleveland, but the Cavaliers will not be as lucky.
numberfire.com
Mike Conley (rest) sitting for Utah on Saturday
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Conley is getting the night off for rest on the second leg of the back-to-back set. He's just getting back from a lengthy injury absence, so the team managing his workload doesn't come as any surprise. Expect another start at the point for Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
numberfire.com
Phoenix's Chris Paul (heel) active on Wednesday
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (heel) will play in Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Paul will make his return to the court after Phoenix's guard sat out 14 games with a heel ailment. In 31.6 expected minutes, our models project Paul to score 36.5 FanDuel points. Paul's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Jazz starting Nickeil Alexander-Walker for inactive Collin Sexton (hamstring) on Friday
Utah Jazz guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker is starting in Friday's lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Alexander-Walker will make his first start this season after Collin Sexton was ruled out with a right hamstring strain. In 21.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Alexander-Walker to score 18.7 FanDuel points. Alexander-Walker's projection includes 10.1...
numberfire.com
Indiana's Jalen Smith (knee) starting in Friday's lineup, Aaron Nesmith to bench
Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith (knee) will play in Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Smith will make his 25th start this season after he missed one game with a knee ailment. In 25.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Smith to score 27.6 FanDuel points. Smith's projection includes 13.3 points,...
numberfire.com
Baker Mayfield could make Rams debut Thursday night
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield could start Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14, reports Adam Schefter of ESPN. John Wolford (neck) will be a game-time decision on Thursday night, and if he winds up being ruled out, Mayfield is in line to draw the start over Bryce Perkins. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Mayfield joined the Rams on Tuesday night and is already "up to speed" with the offensive game plan. Mayfield struggled mightily with the Carolina Panthers this season, but he would still likely be an upgrade for the offense over Perkins on Thursday night.
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (knee) probable for Denver on Saturday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (knee) is probable for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Murray is dealing with a knee injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Jazz on Saturday. Our models expect him to see 32.8 minutes against Utah. Murray's Saturday projection...
numberfire.com
Aaron Nesmith playing with Indiana's second unit on Friday night
Indiana Pacers small forward Aaron Nesmith is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Washington Wizards. Nesmith will come off the bench after Jalen Smith was named Friday's starter. In 20.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Nesmith to produce 7.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assist.
numberfire.com
Pacers' Jalen Smith (knee) available on Friday
Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Smith has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go on Friday after sitting out Wednesday's game. Our models expect Smith to play 25.2 minutes against the Wizards. Smith's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Will Barton (foot) out for Wizards' Friday matchup versus Pacers
Washington Wizards guard Will Barton (foot) will not play in Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Barton will not be available after experiencing recent foot soreness. Expect Jordan Goodwin to see more minutes off the bench on Friday night. Goodwin's current projection includes 6.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists.
numberfire.com
Sacramento's Terence Davis (back) out on Friday
Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis (back) is ruled out for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Davis will not be active for his third straight game with lower back soreness. Expect Malik Monk to see an uptick in minutes on Friday night with their second unit. Monk's projection includes 11.7...
numberfire.com
Tyreek Hill (illness) DNP for Dolphins on Thursday
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (illness) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 14's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Hill was added to the injury report with an illness on Thursday and was absent from practice. Assuming he is able to return to practice on Friday, Hill should be good to go against the Chargers. Tomorrow's practice report will provide more information. Jaylen Waddle (leg) was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday.
numberfire.com
Austin Reaves operating in bench role for Lakers on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Reaves will come off the bench after Patrick Beverley was picked as Friday's starter. In 27.9 expected minutes, our models project Reaves to produce 8.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.
numberfire.com
Duncan Robinson (ankle) probable for Heat on Saturday
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is considered probable to play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Robinson continues to be listed probable due to a sprained left ankle, and he keeps suiting up despite it. Expect that to continue on Saturday. In 18 games this season,...
numberfire.com
Jalen Duren starting for Pistons on Friday; Marvin Bagley to bench
Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren will start Friday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Duren has come off the bench for the entirety of the season thus far. However, that will change to begin the weekend. He is getting the call up to the first unit, starting at center versus Steven Adams. In a corresponding move, Marvin Bagley will revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Clippers' Terance Mann (concussion) questionable on Saturday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Terance Mann (concussion) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Washington Wizards. Mann is in concussion protocol and is questionable to face Washington on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 13.9 minutes against the Wizards. Mann's Saturday projection includes 5.2 points,...
