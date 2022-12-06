ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

D’Mitri Emmanuel raves about his experience in lone season at Florida State

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football hit the practice fields on Saturday morning to prep for the Cheez-It Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners. The Seminoles (9-3) will take on Oklahoma (6-6) in Orlando on Thursday, December 29th. This season, much of FSU's success has come from its dominant run game. Charlotte transfer D'Mitri Emmanuel was one of the biggest reasons for Florida State's success on the ground. Emmanuel started all 12 games and was named to the All-ACC third team. After practice, Emmanuel spoke to the media. The offensive lineman raved about his experience and growth in his lone season in Tallahassee. View the full interview below:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Trey Benson talks decision to return to FSU for 2023 season, chances of Jared Verse's return

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football has been off to a hot start in the offseason, with stars returning and constant connection to some of the biggest names in the transfer portal. One of the stars returning is running back Trey Benson. Benson announced on Thursday that he would return to FSU for the 2023 season. He spoke to the media about his decision after Friday's practice. The running back also added that there is a 'great chance' that his roommate, defensive end Jared Verse, could possibly return with him. View the full interview below:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Despite attrition, Florida WR depth solid ahead of bowl game

Florida's roster has been steadily whittled down to a shell of what it was in the heart of the regular season. As of Dec. 10, 24 of the team's scholarship players had either announced plans to transfer, declared for the NFL Draft or been dismissed from the team, amounting to a near-30 percent chunk of the program's 2022 regular-season squad that won't return to Gainesville in 2023, barring something unforeseen.
GAINESVILLE, FL
No. 1 CB in 2025 class offered by FSU after they drop in on his school

Florida State offered Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange sophomore four-star cornerback Ivan Taylor on Thursday. FSU area recruiter David Johnson was by his school on Wednesday. Taylor is ranked by 247Sports.com as the No. 31 overall prospect and No. 1 cornerback in the 2025 class. He is considered the No. 4 overall prospect in the Sunshine State for that class. His sophomore highlights are below:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Live Updates: FSU 71, Louisville 48 - Second Half

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State hosts Louisville on Saturday at 1 p.m. from the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. The game will be shown on the ACC Network, with Mike Corey and Dan Bonner on the call. A stream is available here for the broadcast. It can also be heard on the Learfield IMG College Radio Network, with Jeff Culhane and Adrian Crawford providing coverage. An audio link can be found here.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
GAME PREVIEW: Louisville plays first true road game at Florida State

It's the first true road game of the season for the University of Louisville men's basketball team. The Cardinals are still searching for their first win of the season and will play Florida State on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Tallahassee, Fla. U of L played three games in the Maui Invitational earlier this season but the other five games have all been at the KFC Yum Center.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Florida State's Top 10 Most Wanted Recruits: High School/JUCO Edition

The final stretch of the recruiting season is here. Florida State is coming off a 9-3 regular season with wins over both of their in-state rivals in Miami and Florida and they're looking to captilizate on the recruiting trail. With National Signing Day just a few weeks away -- on December 21 -- we've decided to put together FSU's Top 10 Most Wanted List for high school and junior college prospects.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tommy Lloyd previews Indiana matchup

Saturday’s matchup between Arizona and Indiana at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas is the first in school history and the significance isn’t lost on Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd. “I’m sure a little bit is probably just the luck of the draw in these NCAA...
TEMPE, AZ
FSU DE George Wilson Jr. enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

Florida State redshirt freshman defensive end George Wilson Jr. has officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound defensive end from Virginia Beach, Va. was rarely used in his two seasons at FSU. This past season, as a redshirt freshman, he appeared in three games. He played against Duquesne,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Former Florida attorney indicted, charged with racketeering

FLORIDA – A former Florida attorney has been indicted for racketeering relating to the operation of his Tallahassee law firm and investment companies, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida has announced. A federal grand jury has returned a one-count indictment charging Phillip Timothy Howard, 61,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
