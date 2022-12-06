Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
D’Mitri Emmanuel raves about his experience in lone season at Florida State
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football hit the practice fields on Saturday morning to prep for the Cheez-It Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners. The Seminoles (9-3) will take on Oklahoma (6-6) in Orlando on Thursday, December 29th. This season, much of FSU's success has come from its dominant run game. Charlotte transfer D'Mitri Emmanuel was one of the biggest reasons for Florida State's success on the ground. Emmanuel started all 12 games and was named to the All-ACC third team. After practice, Emmanuel spoke to the media. The offensive lineman raved about his experience and growth in his lone season in Tallahassee. View the full interview below:
Trey Benson talks decision to return to FSU for 2023 season, chances of Jared Verse's return
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football has been off to a hot start in the offseason, with stars returning and constant connection to some of the biggest names in the transfer portal. One of the stars returning is running back Trey Benson. Benson announced on Thursday that he would return to FSU for the 2023 season. He spoke to the media about his decision after Friday's practice. The running back also added that there is a 'great chance' that his roommate, defensive end Jared Verse, could possibly return with him. View the full interview below:
Jordan Travis on his return, turning into a recruiter, and why Mike Norvell is so real
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis discusses his decision to return for another season, turning into a recruiter, and why his head coach is so real. Full video appears below:
Despite attrition, Florida WR depth solid ahead of bowl game
Florida's roster has been steadily whittled down to a shell of what it was in the heart of the regular season. As of Dec. 10, 24 of the team's scholarship players had either announced plans to transfer, declared for the NFL Draft or been dismissed from the team, amounting to a near-30 percent chunk of the program's 2022 regular-season squad that won't return to Gainesville in 2023, barring something unforeseen.
WR Mycah Pittman has national championship aspirations for 2023
Florida State wide receiver Mycah Pittman spoke to the media after FSU's Saturday bowl practice. Here's everything he had to say:
WATCH: Saturday Morning Bowl Practice Video Clips
TALLAHASSEE -- A few clips from Florida State's Saturday bowl practice in preparation for facing Oklahoma in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl.
BREAKING: Star Florida State running back announces return for 2023
The Seminoles get their star running back to return in 2023.
Mike Norvell talks Saturday practice, bowl opt outs, roster management, recruiting, and more
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State head coach Mike Norvell talks after Saturday's bowl practice. He discusses how the practice went, bowl opt outs, and more.
Brent Venables offers initial thoughts on Cheez-It Bowl matchup vs. Florida State
NORMAN, Okla. — In a matter of 20 days, the Sooners will take the field for the final time in the 2022 season. They'll do so against Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl, as it was announced the other day. And when it was, head coach Brent Venables reacted...
No. 1 CB in 2025 class offered by FSU after they drop in on his school
Florida State offered Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange sophomore four-star cornerback Ivan Taylor on Thursday. FSU area recruiter David Johnson was by his school on Wednesday. Taylor is ranked by 247Sports.com as the No. 31 overall prospect and No. 1 cornerback in the 2025 class. He is considered the No. 4 overall prospect in the Sunshine State for that class. His sophomore highlights are below:
Miami DT transfer Darrell Jackson commits to Florida State: 'I'm home'
Florida State has landed a commitment from Miami defensive tackle transfer Darrell Jackson. He announced the news of his pledge to the Seminoles via his social media account on Wednesday. Jackson shared his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday, December 5. His name officially hit the portal...
Indiana basketball Arizona pregame: Tamar Bates from Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — Even with the lights of Las Vegas all around, the Indiana basketball team says it is here to win a basketball game. "This is a business trip," Indiana guard Tamar Bates said tonight. "We're not here for all the gidgets and gadgets." No. 14 Indiana plays...
Live Updates: FSU 71, Louisville 48 - Second Half
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State hosts Louisville on Saturday at 1 p.m. from the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. The game will be shown on the ACC Network, with Mike Corey and Dan Bonner on the call. A stream is available here for the broadcast. It can also be heard on the Learfield IMG College Radio Network, with Jeff Culhane and Adrian Crawford providing coverage. An audio link can be found here.
GAME PREVIEW: Louisville plays first true road game at Florida State
It's the first true road game of the season for the University of Louisville men's basketball team. The Cardinals are still searching for their first win of the season and will play Florida State on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Tallahassee, Fla. U of L played three games in the Maui Invitational earlier this season but the other five games have all been at the KFC Yum Center.
Florida State's Top 10 Most Wanted Recruits: High School/JUCO Edition
The final stretch of the recruiting season is here. Florida State is coming off a 9-3 regular season with wins over both of their in-state rivals in Miami and Florida and they're looking to captilizate on the recruiting trail. With National Signing Day just a few weeks away -- on December 21 -- we've decided to put together FSU's Top 10 Most Wanted List for high school and junior college prospects.
Tommy Lloyd previews Indiana matchup
Saturday’s matchup between Arizona and Indiana at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas is the first in school history and the significance isn’t lost on Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd. “I’m sure a little bit is probably just the luck of the draw in these NCAA...
FSU DE George Wilson Jr. enters the NCAA Transfer Portal
Florida State redshirt freshman defensive end George Wilson Jr. has officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound defensive end from Virginia Beach, Va. was rarely used in his two seasons at FSU. This past season, as a redshirt freshman, he appeared in three games. He played against Duquesne,...
niceville.com
Former Florida attorney indicted, charged with racketeering
FLORIDA – A former Florida attorney has been indicted for racketeering relating to the operation of his Tallahassee law firm and investment companies, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida has announced. A federal grand jury has returned a one-count indictment charging Phillip Timothy Howard, 61,...
WCJB
Oak View Middle School student a winner in the student essay contest for the Hispanic Heritage Month contest
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida school student is one of the winners of a statewide Hispanic Heritage Month contest. Oak View Middle School student Aeden Arquiza was one of the student essay contest winners and was honored in a ceremony at the Governor’s Mansion. The Governor...
WCTV
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Thursday, December 8
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the details on the record-breaking heat to end the work week. Watch the attached video for the full forecast:
247Sports
64K+
Followers
405K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0