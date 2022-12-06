ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddonfield, NJ

NJ.com

Toms River South-East defeats Morris Catholic-St. Elizabeth - Boys ice hockey recap

Toms River South-East recorded an opening-night victory over Morris Catholic-St. Elizabeth 5-0 behind six saves from Chase Witt at Winding River Park in Toms River. Toms River South-East (2-0) took a 1-0 lead in the first period thanks to Ryan Fortunato before scoring four more goals in the second. Brady Verdon finished with two goals and an assist while Jake Verdon had one goal and two assists.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Twenty-two years after dramatic victory over Rutgers as a player, Seton Hall’s Holloway seeks another as a coach

Shaheen Holloway had fouled out in the final minutes of overtime and was on the sidelines rooting his Seton Hall teammates on against rival Rutgers. Before a wildly enthusiastic crowd at the Rutgers Athletic Center, the Pirates went on to storm back from an 8-point deficit in the extra period, and a 10-point halftime deficit, to stun the Scarlet Knights, 65-63 in overtime, during an ESPN-televised Big East Conference game on Feb. 9, 2000.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Pat Glory to return to Princeton wrestling lineup for key dual against Rutgers

The Princeton University wrestling team will finally be whole when it hosts in-state rival and No. 17 Rutgers (5-1) on Sunday. National finalist and three-time All-American Pat Glory will return to the the Tigers’ lineup after missing the first three dual meets of the season with a soft tissue injury. Princeton lost all three duals to Big Ten teams Indiana, Wisconsin and Michigan State without Glory and would likely be 2-1 if he had been healthy.
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Who’s better right now: Eagles or Cowboys? NFL analysts weigh in

Coming off a blowout loss in the playoffs last season, the Eagles had hoped to upgrade their roster in a quest to go deeper into the postseason. They added free-agent cornerback James Bradberry, drafted defensive tackle Jordan Davis in the first round and traded for wide receiver A.J. Brown in their most significant moves.
DALLAS, PA
NJ.com

What they’re saying about Rutgers’ controversial loss to Ohio State: ‘I’m sick to my stomach’

Steve Pikiell thinks that Ohio State stepped out of bounds before hitting the game-winning shot that buried his Rutgers team in a heartbreaking loss in Columbus on Thursday. Rutgers led the Buckeyes by two points with five seconds to go at Value City Arena when fifth-year senior guard Caleb McConnell missed the second free throw of a one-and-one. Freshman guard Brice Sensebaugh rebounded the miss and passed it to Thornton, who dribbled into McConnell and appeared to step out of bounds with his right foot. Official Roger Ayres, who was standing nearby, did not blow his whistle, allowing Thornton to pass to Tanner Holden, who hit the game-winner that sent the home crowd into a frenzy.
COLUMBUS, OH
