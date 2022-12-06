Read full article on original website
Boys ice hockey: Monroe shuts out Midd. South in home opener
William Burkshot recorded 20 saves to lead Monroe to a 4-0 home-opener shutout over Middletown South at Jersey Shore Arena in Wall. Nickolas Izzo posted a goal and two assists for the Falcons (1-0). Albert Scarmato and Aidan Goetz also scored in the win while Dylan Batko recorded two assists.
Battle at the Beach inks ‘monster game’ to help kick off 2023 football season
The 2022 high school football season ended less than a week ago, an historic weekend at Rutgers that crowned the state’s first public-school champions. On Saturday, the West Jersey Football Coaches Association’s announcement of a major showdown really ignited the countdown to the start of 2023. And this...
Boys basketball: Loscalzo and Kelly propel Hun over Bridgton (ME) at PSIT
Anthony Loscalzo made three 3-pointers on the way to a team-high 16 points to propel Hun to a narrow victory over Bridgton, Maine-based Bridgton Academy, 46-43, at the 49th Annual PSIT at Peddie School in Hightstown. Mac Kelly finished with 15 points while Symeon Efstathiou added 11 for Hun (3-2),...
Toms River South-East defeats Morris Catholic-St. Elizabeth - Boys ice hockey recap
Toms River South-East recorded an opening-night victory over Morris Catholic-St. Elizabeth 5-0 behind six saves from Chase Witt at Winding River Park in Toms River. Toms River South-East (2-0) took a 1-0 lead in the first period thanks to Ryan Fortunato before scoring four more goals in the second. Brady Verdon finished with two goals and an assist while Jake Verdon had one goal and two assists.
Brick defeats Manasquan-Point Beach in Teddy Bear Toss game (PHOTOS)
Brick rolled to a 7-1 victory over Manasquan-Point Beach in a benefit game that was nearly stopped because of ice issues. The game featured a Teddy Bear Toss, in which fans flung the stuffed animals onto the ice after the first goal as a benefit for Toys For Tots. Nick...
Twenty-two years after dramatic victory over Rutgers as a player, Seton Hall’s Holloway seeks another as a coach
Shaheen Holloway had fouled out in the final minutes of overtime and was on the sidelines rooting his Seton Hall teammates on against rival Rutgers. Before a wildly enthusiastic crowd at the Rutgers Athletic Center, the Pirates went on to storm back from an 8-point deficit in the extra period, and a 10-point halftime deficit, to stun the Scarlet Knights, 65-63 in overtime, during an ESPN-televised Big East Conference game on Feb. 9, 2000.
Personal issues cited as Mantz leaves Bridgewater-Raritan football post after one year
The success that Rick Mantz envisioned for Bridgewater-Raritan’s football team when he accepted the head coaching job last April will have to be fulfilled with someone else in charge. Mantz announced in a letter sent Friday to the school’s principal, Dan Hemberger, that he would be stepping down after...
Pat Glory to return to Princeton wrestling lineup for key dual against Rutgers
The Princeton University wrestling team will finally be whole when it hosts in-state rival and No. 17 Rutgers (5-1) on Sunday. National finalist and three-time All-American Pat Glory will return to the the Tigers’ lineup after missing the first three dual meets of the season with a soft tissue injury. Princeton lost all three duals to Big Ten teams Indiana, Wisconsin and Michigan State without Glory and would likely be 2-1 if he had been healthy.
Eagles remove player from IR; elevate recent special teams standout day before game vs. Giants
For four weeks, the Eagles have been without cornerback Avonte Maddox, relying on their secondary depth to make up for his absence. Now, the team will welcome him back in time for a game against an NFC East rival that could clinch a playoff berth with a win. BUY EAGLES...
Duggan’s hat trick, strong forwards play leads Robbinsville over WW-P 10-0
Robbinsville suffered some heavy graduation losses on their forward lines during the offseason but showed absolutely no signs of ill effects as they used quick passing and superior skate speed to defeat West Windsor-Plainsboro’s co-op 10-0 on Friday at Mercer County Park in the season opener for both teams.
Here’s what ex-Big Ten official says could happen to refs who botched ending to Rutgers-Ohio State game
The Big Ten has apologized to Steve Pikiell for the mistakes it made in the final seconds of Rutgers’ controversial last-second loss to Ohio State on Thursday. Can Roger Ayres, the official who missed the calls, and the rest of the crew face any punishment for making them?
Eagles injury report: Key special teamer, N.J. native out against Giants; Quez Watkins, Kyzir White availability revealed
PHILADELPHIA – When Eagles linebacker Shaun Bradley hits the field, there is usually a loud yell that follows. It is not only how Bradley announces his arrival but also a way to show his excitement about being ready to play football. However, that signature screen will not be heard Sunday afternoon.
Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari must rattle Eagles’ Jalen Hurts for Giants to pull off upset
The Giants finally got their highly anticipated edge rusher tandem on the field last week. Now, rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux and second-year pro Azeez Ojulari figure to play a major role in Sunday’s home game against the Eagles. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. If the Giants are...
Who’s better right now: Eagles or Cowboys? NFL analysts weigh in
Coming off a blowout loss in the playoffs last season, the Eagles had hoped to upgrade their roster in a quest to go deeper into the postseason. They added free-agent cornerback James Bradberry, drafted defensive tackle Jordan Davis in the first round and traded for wide receiver A.J. Brown in their most significant moves.
Did Rutgers get hosed in its controversial loss to Ohio State? Emergency Podcast!
It does not get more soul-crushing than that. The Rutgers men’s basketball team suffered a brutal last-second loss to No. 25 Ohio State on Thursday night in Columbus, with the Buckeyes hitting a buzzer-beating three-pointer en route to a stunning 67-66 win. It was a controversial finish to a...
What they’re saying about Rutgers’ controversial loss to Ohio State: ‘I’m sick to my stomach’
Steve Pikiell thinks that Ohio State stepped out of bounds before hitting the game-winning shot that buried his Rutgers team in a heartbreaking loss in Columbus on Thursday. Rutgers led the Buckeyes by two points with five seconds to go at Value City Arena when fifth-year senior guard Caleb McConnell missed the second free throw of a one-and-one. Freshman guard Brice Sensebaugh rebounded the miss and passed it to Thornton, who dribbled into McConnell and appeared to step out of bounds with his right foot. Official Roger Ayres, who was standing nearby, did not blow his whistle, allowing Thornton to pass to Tanner Holden, who hit the game-winner that sent the home crowd into a frenzy.
White Christmas in Philadelphia? Here’s just how rare an occurrence that is
PHILADELPHIA - Plenty of people across the Delaware Valley are crossing their fingers and hoping for our first white Christmas in over a decade. While it’s fun to imagine, Philadelphia has rarely seen snowfall on Christmas over the last 70 years, according to the National Weather Service. NWS Mount...
We checked out the South Jersey Christmas Lights map. Here are the best homes we saw.
Looking to rediscover your inner child for the holidays? Then look no further than South Jersey where a map of more than 80 houses can direct you to many dazzling displays of Christmas lights and decorations. The Facebook page, South Jersey Christmas Lights, is the Christmas Star of the southwestern...
First Jim Gardner Retires, Now Another Long-time Philadelphia TV News Anchor is Leaving
As those in and around Philadelphia prepare to watch 6ABC's Jim Gardner retire after decades of anchoring Action News, there's another big change coming to another big TV station in the region. NBC10 reports Jim Rosenfield will be leaving the station to be closer to home in New York and...
Two Icons, One Night: Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks coming to Lincoln Financial Field
Two music legends will be sharing the stage for one night only at Lincoln Financial Field this summer.
