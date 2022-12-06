Read full article on original website
Lawrenceville defeats Bridgton (ME) in 49th annual PSIT - Boys basketball recap
Lawrenceville took down Bridgton (ME) 83-77 in the Peddie School Invitational Tournament in Hightstown. The victory improves Lawrenceville to 1-1 after losing its season opener on Friday to Phelps (PA) in the PSIT Tournament, 110-102. The 2022-23 season marks the 49th time that the PSIT has been played. The N.J....
Girls cross-country: Murray, Zawatski compete at 2022 Champs Nationals
The Garden State was well represented at one of the biggest cross-country races of the year, with two of its own competing at the Champs XC Nationals in San Diego, CA. Freehold Township’s Emma Zawatski made her dream of competing at Nationals coming true. The Meet of Champions winner qualified after finishing 10th at the Northeast Regionals, and she was solid today, placing 23rd in 18.11.40.
Boys Ice Hockey: Moskowitz, Hansen each score twice as Millburn defeats Johnson 5-3
Todd Moskowitz and Bobby Hansen each scored twice as Millburn defeated Johnson 5-3 at Codey Arena in West Orange. Moskowitz scored both of his goals in the first period as Millburn (1-0) led 2-0 at the first intermission. Hansen scored his first of the night in the second period to put the Millers up 3-0 before Luke Texidor cut the deficit to 3-1 for Johnson.
Boys basketball: Loscalzo and Kelly propel Hun over Bridgton (ME) at PSIT
Anthony Loscalzo made three 3-pointers on the way to a team-high 16 points to propel Hun to a narrow victory over Bridgton, Maine-based Bridgton Academy, 46-43, at the 49th Annual PSIT at Peddie School in Hightstown. Mac Kelly finished with 15 points while Symeon Efstathiou added 11 for Hun (3-2),...
Crawford, Stamm combine for 7 goals when Kearny beats High Point - boys ice hockey
Chris Crawford scored four goals and Aiden Stamm connected for three when Kearny used two four-goal periods to defeat High Point, 9-5, at Secaucus Ice Rink. Crawford, who added two assists, scored the game’s first two goals and Stamm, who had two helpers, came through with the next two to stake Kearny (2-0) to a 4-0 goal in the first period.
Girls Ice Hockey: Returning All-State players back for more in 2022-23
These players tore it up in the 2022-23 season and now they’re back for more. The girls hockey season is underway, so let’s dive into what to expect between now and March.
Battle at the Beach inks ‘monster game’ to help kick off 2023 football season
The 2022 high school football season ended less than a week ago, an historic weekend at Rutgers that crowned the state’s first public-school champions. On Saturday, the West Jersey Football Coaches Association’s announcement of a major showdown really ignited the countdown to the start of 2023. And this...
Boys Ice Hockey Opening Day: LIVE updates, results, links and photos, Dec. 8
No. 6 Northern Highlands 5, No. 12 St. John Vianney 2. St. John Vianney vs. Northern Highlands at Sport-O-Rama, 5:20pm. Lawrence vs. Freehold Borough at Mercer County Park, 9pm. GORDON. Princeton Day at Bergen Catholic, 2:45pm. Pope John at St. Augustine, 3pm. Portledge (NY) at Delbarton, 4pm. MCSSIHL. Bernards vs....
Boys ice hockey: Mount Olive downs Madison behind Murphy’s four goals (PHOTOS)
Mount Olive-Hopatcong-Hackettstown opened the season with a 10-0 win against Madison at Mennen Arena in Morristown. Senior forward Liam Murphy scored four of the goals for MoHoHa, which ended the game early due to the mercy rule. Murphy scored five goal all last season and now has 17 in his career.
N.J. wrestlers in the preseason national rankings: 33 wrestlers make the cut
With the wrestling season slated to officially get underway on Dec. 15, plenty of New Jersey wrestlers are turning heads statewide, and nationally. NJ.com takes a look at where the state’s best wrestlers rank nationally, both pound-for-pound and in their respective weight classes.
Ice Hockey: 3 Stars and stat leaders from Dec. 8
West Essex-Caldwell over Northern Valley - Boys ice hockey recap
West Essex-Caldwell earned a season-opening victory at home over Northern Valley, 8-3, at Codey Arena in West Orange.
No. 16 Livingston defeats No. 17 Verona-Glen Ridge - Boys ice hockey recap
Livingston, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated No. 17 Verona-Glen Ridge 4-1 at Codey Arena in West Orange. With the win, Livingston moved to 1-0 while Verona fell to 0-1.
Boys Ice Hockey: Zangara’s last-minute goal helps Randolph edge No. 14 Morris Knolls-Hills
Jase Zangara just has a nose for the net. The sophomore embraces the challenge of trying to clean up the loose pucks around the crease and that gritty mentality helped him score 19 goals as a freshman last winter. A big part of his focus entering the 2022-23 season has...
Boys Ice Hockey: Chatham makes big statement with 6-4 win over No. 9 Mo-Beard
It was finally time for a fresh start for Chatham. The Cougars wanted to completely forget a difficult 5-14-1 record last season that was laced with COVID outbreaks and injuries. They wanted to show the state who they really are. After just one game, the state should be put on...
Boys ice hockey: Monroe shuts out Midd. South in home opener
William Burkshot recorded 20 saves to lead Monroe to a 4-0 home-opener shutout over Middletown South at Jersey Shore Arena in Wall. Nickolas Izzo posted a goal and two assists for the Falcons (1-0). Albert Scarmato and Aidan Goetz also scored in the win while Dylan Batko recorded two assists.
No. 3 Don Bosco Prep defeats No. 7 Seton Hall Prep - Boys ice hockey recap
Matthew Shpungin scored two third period goals as Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com top 20, scored an opening-night victory over No. 7 Seton Hall Prep at Ice Vault Arena in Wayne. Matt Bossolina’s first period goal gave Don Bosco Prep a 1-0 lead. Dean Toskos recorded two...
Toms River South-East defeats Morris Catholic-St. Elizabeth - Boys ice hockey recap
Toms River South-East recorded an opening-night victory over Morris Catholic-St. Elizabeth 5-0 behind six saves from Chase Witt at Winding River Park in Toms River. Toms River South-East (2-0) took a 1-0 lead in the first period thanks to Ryan Fortunato before scoring four more goals in the second. Brady Verdon finished with two goals and an assist while Jake Verdon had one goal and two assists.
Devils’ historic late-game effort not enough in 6-4 loss to Islanders | 3 takeaways
The Devils’ electric final seven minutes of their 6-4 loss to the Islanders made up for their effort in the first 53. In front of a packed Prudential Center crowd on Friday, the Devils pulled goalie Vitek Vanecek after he gave up four goals, saw several defensive lapses vs. New York’s quick offense and trailed 6-2 at one point.
Stamm powers Kearny past Fair Lawn - Boys ice hockey recap
Sophomore Aiden Stamm scored a goal 2:21 into the game to set the tone as he finished with two goals and two assists in Kearny’s 5-1 victory over Fair Lawn at Secaucus Ice Rink. Kevin Zidiak’s power play goal pushed the Kearny (1-0) lead to 2-0 before Stamm added...
