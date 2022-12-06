ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Letters to the Editor for Dec. 11

Prisoner swap with Russia lacked balance A retired U.S. Marine has spent more than four years in a Russian prison on trumped up charges. On the other hand a popular basketball player who actually pled guilty at trial in Russia to smuggling hashish oil into Russia, who has only spent a year incarcerated in...
🎥Griner for arms dealer: WNBA star freed in US-Russia prisoner swap

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, the White House said. The swap, at a time of heightened tensions over Ukraine, achieved a top goal for President Joe Biden, but carried a heavy price — and left behind an American jailed for nearly four years in Russia.
US to spend another $275M to aid Ukraine in war with Russia

WASHINGTON —The Department of Defense (DoD) announces the authorization of a Presidential Drawdown of security assistance valued at up to $275 million to meet Ukraine's critical security and defense needs, according to a statement from the agency on Friday evening. This authorization is the Biden Administration's twenty-seventh drawdown of...
U.S. Senate scrambled; Kyrsten Sinema quits Democrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday that she now has registered as an independent, but she does not plan to caucus with Republicans, ensuring Democrats will retain their narrow voting majority in the Senate. Sinema has modeled her political approach on the renegade style...
