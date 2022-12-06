ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secaucus, NJ

NJ.com

N.J. school board salutes award-winning educators

Imagine a district where high school students can choose from more than 40 community college classes and earn college credit for advanced placement (AP) courses, starting as freshmen. The Point Pleasant Beach School District is such a place, encouraging all pupils, including those in special education classes, to try college...
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
PIX11

When does NYC public schools’ winter break start?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The holidays are coming up, and with them winter recess in New York City public schools. The last day of classes before the 2022-23 winter break is Friday, Dec. 23, according to the Department of Education’s online calendar.  Schools will then be closed through Monday, Jan. 2, the calendar shows. That […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Seton Hall plan to build practice gym amplifies flood concerns in neighboring Newark

When Ken Walters bought his house on Reynolds Place in Newark’s Ivy Hill neighborhood in 1983, the water barely overtopped the curb even during the worst rainfall. But as time went by, and Seton Hall University, just across the border in South Orange, kept growing, educating more students, and competing as a Big East basketball powerhouse, the retired Verizon training instructor said he noticed the water level gradually rising.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Thieves walk out of Downtown Jersey City Best Buy with $20K in Apple products

Two men spent an hour browsing at a Downtown Jersey City big-box electronics store Wednesday and then walked out with thousands of dollars in Apple products, authorities said. Store employee told police that surveillance video footage shows the men walking into the store at 1:35 p.m. and leaving with two tote bags with the pricey merchandise at 2:32 p.m., police said in radio transmissions.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
therealdeal.com

Jersey City has metro area’s fastest rising rent

Jersey City tenants are feeling more whiplash than any others in the New York metro area, while landlords are reaping the benefits of the surging market. New Jersey’s second largest city had the area’s fastest growing rents year-over-year through last month, according to a Zumper report of active listings.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Devils players encourage patients, healthcare workers at hospitals across N.J.

As he penned autographs in the Jersey City Medical Center cafeteria on Thursday, Devils defenseman Damon Severson smirked and looked around the crowded room. Devils players typically visit local hospitals in mid-December to send best wishes to patients and healthcare workers during the holiday season, but as Severson admits, this year’s tour felt different. The reason is simple: the Devils’ absurd 21-4-1 record through 26 games made employees even more excited to see them.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Pair robbed 2 N.J. bodegas, liquor store gunpoint, feds say

Two 30-year-old New Jersey men robbed a pair of bodegas and a liquor store in Passaic County at gunpoint in a two-day span this summer, federal prosecutors said. Carlos Diaz and Edward Porter stole thousands of dollars from a liquor store and a bodega in Passaic and bodega in Paterson on Aug. 22 and Aug. 23, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey said in a statement Tuesday.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
