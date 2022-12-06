Read full article on original website
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Caught on Video Smoking Marijuana in UniformBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registered nowMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Is Searching For 3 Gunmen Shooters Who Shoot on 4 People At Bronx deliAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWayne, NJ
New York YIMBY
Jersey City Mayor Announces Plans to Complete Courthouse Park in Journal Square, New Jersey
Jersey City mayor Steven Fulop has revealed new details for a three-acre public park at 567 Pavonia Avenue in Journal Square, New Jersey. Known as Courthouse Park, the space will debut as the neighborhood’s largest public park. The lot sits within the Hudson County Justice Complex along Newark Avenue....
These two NJ cities top the entire U.S. for tech careers
With the job market tightening, it’s not going to be as easy, according to some experts, to find employment here in the state. A few months ago, you could pretty much write your own ticket when it came to a job with employers, practically begging for people to come work there.
therealdeal.com
Jersey City has metro area’s fastest rising rent
Jersey City tenants are feeling more whiplash than any others in the New York metro area, while landlords are reaping the benefits of the surging market. New Jersey’s second largest city had the area’s fastest growing rents year-over-year through last month, according to a Zumper report of active listings.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 24-30, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Oct. 24-30, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
Devils players encourage patients, healthcare workers at hospitals across N.J.
As he penned autographs in the Jersey City Medical Center cafeteria on Thursday, Devils defenseman Damon Severson smirked and looked around the crowded room. Devils players typically visit local hospitals in mid-December to send best wishes to patients and healthcare workers during the holiday season, but as Severson admits, this year’s tour felt different. The reason is simple: the Devils’ absurd 21-4-1 record through 26 games made employees even more excited to see them.
NJ man, teen arrested after tackling woman in park, stealing purse, cellphone
A New Jersey man and teenage boy were arrested Wednesday after allegedly assaulting and robbing a woman at park, authorities said.
Bayonne sergeant accused of accessing data for personal use enters PTI and is still on the force
A Bayonne police sergeant accused of accessing a law enforcement database for personal use could have the charge dismissed after he entered into the state judicial system’s Pre-Trial Intervention (PTI) program this week. Sgt. Richard Killmer, 33 was charged in May with one count of computer theft, a third-degree...
Ditch NJ Transit’s Dinky trains, build $145 M light rail and bus system, report says
The “Dinky” — the two-car train that shuttles passengers on the 2.7 mile line between Princeton and the Northeast Corridor rail line — should be replaced with a $145 million dual purpose light rail line and a bus rapid transit system that can be extended into other areas, a consultant’s report recommended.
West New York school board trustee removed by NJSEC
A West New York Board of Education Trustee has been removed from his seat by the New Jersey School Ethics Commission (NJSEC). Trustee Ismail Dalia was appointed to the nine-member volunteer school board in January 2021 and re-elected under the “Your Children’s Future” slate in April of that year.
Pair robbed 2 N.J. bodegas, liquor store gunpoint, feds say
Two 30-year-old New Jersey men robbed a pair of bodegas and a liquor store in Passaic County at gunpoint in a two-day span this summer, federal prosecutors said. Carlos Diaz and Edward Porter stole thousands of dollars from a liquor store and a bodega in Passaic and bodega in Paterson on Aug. 22 and Aug. 23, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey said in a statement Tuesday.
