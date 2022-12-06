ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson County, NJ

therealdeal.com

Mayor requests changes to criminal background check bill

With Mayor Eric Adams expressing support, a ban on criminal background checks of rental applicants seemed on a fast track to pass the City Council. But this week his administration pushed for carve-outs in the measure. During a press conference Thursday, Adams reiterated his support for the bill’s concept but...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

‘Old school’ public servant is a local icon | Letter

Bob Knapp is a Jersey City icon. Over his many, many years of employment for Hudson County and the Welfare Department, he has assisted thousands of citizens and families when in need. Bob is a thoughtful and caring man who loves Jersey City and Hudson County. Just mention a name to Bob and he will tell you what street they resided at and then list all their relatives.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Shine My Crown

New York City Appoints First Black Woman as First Deputy Mayor

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has appointed the first Black woman to serve as First Deputy Mayor in New York. Sheena Wright will take on the post in January and will replace First Deputy Mayor Lorraine Grillo who resigned from the role in November. Wright’s appointment marks a continuous streak of women – specifically women of color – being selected for senior-level appointments within the executive office.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanda.org

D.A. Bragg Announces Indictment of Two Individuals Who Fraudulently Obtained More Than $1.6M Through Pandemic Program Loans

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. today announced the indictment of WILLIAM FELCON, THOMAS A. FELCON and their companies for stealing more than $1.6 million from pandemic relief programs. The defendants are charged in a New York Supreme Court indictment with Conspiracy, Scheme to Defraud, Grand Larceny and Falsifying Business Records. [1]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Letitia James on the hot seat

New York State Attorney General Letitia James broke her silence this week amid increasing pressure to respond to the allegations of sexual harassment against her Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Khan. James has been accused of suppressing information until she was re-elected this past November. NY1’s Zack Fink, Courtney Gross and Juan Manuel Benítez weigh in on this highly complicated issue and take a close look at the attorney general’s recent interview on “Inside City Hall.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Port Authority helps job seekers with criminal justice system history

NEW YORK -- Getting a job can be difficult for those who have gone through the criminal justice system. Lack of employment can often be a reason people end up back behind bars. But there's a new program aiming to change that. Andre Parker is a construction spotter supervisor with the Van Wyck Expansion Project. He plays a vital safety role. "We're always here to make sure nothing obstructs that guideway," said Parker, referring to the structure that supports the AirTrain system to Kennedy Airport. "This has been a great opportunity all the way around." It's a career that seemed out of reach for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Adams fined $300 for failing to rid his Brooklyn property of rats

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams spoke out Wednesday out about a rat summons that he got.He's fighting a $300 fine for failing to get rid of rats on his Brooklyn property."I did a good job of mitigating the rats. I speak with my neighbors about it. We make sure that we do everything possible to deal with these rodents," Adams said. "Sometimes I hear the counts of the number of rats compared to New Yorkers and it's frightening, but we are going to bring on a rat czar. We're going to clean our city with Jessica Tisch, the sanitation commissioner, and we're going to push these back. I think she says it best: 'Rats don't run New York.'"READ MORE: New York City says enough is enough, looks to hire badass rat czarAppearing on NY1, the mayor also said he spent nearly $7,000 on rat mitigation on his property.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Harlem tenants may become homeless for the holidays after judge ruling

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A group of Harlem tenants have been ordered to move out of their apartments after a real estate dispute between their building’s developer and his former lender.  Tenant Tonia Vail told PIX11 News, “people had plans when they moved here to move forward in life.” Vail was living in a homeless […]
MANHATTAN, NY
NJ.com

Jersey City announces it’ll build 1-acre park surrounding City Hall

Jersey City officials say they’ll turn the area surrounding City Hall into a modern-day town square, a 1-acre park for special events and public use. Mayor Steve Fulop and the Department of Infrastructure announced plans for the perimeter park on all four sides of the Grove Street building Thursday afternoon, along with an update on plans to build out the unoccupied fourth floor space of City Hall to add employee offices and conference rooms for the newly created infrastructure department.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
