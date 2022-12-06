Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Introduces Deputy Mayor and Chief of Staff - Migrants Should be Top Priority
New York Mayor Adams introducing his new Chief of Staff and Deputy MayorPhoto byTwitter. On December 6, 2022, New York Mayor Eric Adams introduced two new members of his staff for the new year. Next year, Adams will be joined by Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright and Chief of Staff Camille Joseph Varlack.
Mayor requests changes to criminal background check bill
With Mayor Eric Adams expressing support, a ban on criminal background checks of rental applicants seemed on a fast track to pass the City Council. But this week his administration pushed for carve-outs in the measure. During a press conference Thursday, Adams reiterated his support for the bill’s concept but...
‘Old school’ public servant is a local icon | Letter
Bob Knapp is a Jersey City icon. Over his many, many years of employment for Hudson County and the Welfare Department, he has assisted thousands of citizens and families when in need. Bob is a thoughtful and caring man who loves Jersey City and Hudson County. Just mention a name to Bob and he will tell you what street they resided at and then list all their relatives.
Valley Wellness has ceremony for mom-and-pop dispensary opening in Raritan
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider, NJ.com’s B2B cannabis industry trade journal and events vertical, is hosting a business meetup Jan. 1 in Jersey City. Tickets are limited. New Jersey’s newest legal weed store — albeit for medical patients only — opened Friday morning, rounding out a historic year...
New York City Appoints First Black Woman as First Deputy Mayor
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has appointed the first Black woman to serve as First Deputy Mayor in New York. Sheena Wright will take on the post in January and will replace First Deputy Mayor Lorraine Grillo who resigned from the role in November. Wright’s appointment marks a continuous streak of women – specifically women of color – being selected for senior-level appointments within the executive office.
NYC deed theft ring targeted elderly residents, stole their homes in Queens, AG says
According to the indictment, the defendants impersonated the homeowners by using forged driver's licenses and Social Security cards and closed on the properties with forged signatures on deeds and documents.
Mayor Adams Is Fined For Rat Infestation At His Property
According to a copy of a health code violation and the mayor's spokesperson, New York Mayor Eric Adams, a prominent opponent of rats who has made controlling the vermin a top priority for City Hall, was fined for a rat infestation at one of his Brooklyn residences.
D.A. Bragg Announces Indictment of Two Individuals Who Fraudulently Obtained More Than $1.6M Through Pandemic Program Loans
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. today announced the indictment of WILLIAM FELCON, THOMAS A. FELCON and their companies for stealing more than $1.6 million from pandemic relief programs. The defendants are charged in a New York Supreme Court indictment with Conspiracy, Scheme to Defraud, Grand Larceny and Falsifying Business Records. [1]
‘I am filled with shame’: Ex-NYPD officer sentenced in son’s freezing death on LI
Most of the jurors who convicted Michael Valva of murder in the second degree in the hypothermia death of his son Thomas, 8, turned out to see the ex-NYPD police officer sentenced. ‘I am filled with shame’: Ex-NYPD officer sentenced …. Most of the jurors who convicted Michael Valva...
Just one vote separates candidates in Assembly District 23 race, with incumbent in lead
If there was ever an election to prove the power of one single vote, it is the race to represent Queens’ 23rd Assembly District. Just one vote separates incumbent Assemblymember Stacey Pheffer Amato and her Republican challenger Thomas Sullivan following a hand recount in the tight race, which the city’s Board of Elections completed last week.
Brooklyn man, 22, arrested for murdering 3 Queens women found near JFK Airport
A 22-year-old Brooklyn man was arrested on Friday and charged with the murder of three Queens women, according to police. Jabari Burrell was arrested in Virginia and extradited to New York.
Jersey City Mayor Announces Plans to Complete Courthouse Park in Journal Square, New Jersey
Jersey City mayor Steven Fulop has revealed new details for a three-acre public park at 567 Pavonia Avenue in Journal Square, New Jersey. Known as Courthouse Park, the space will debut as the neighborhood’s largest public park. The lot sits within the Hudson County Justice Complex along Newark Avenue....
Letitia James on the hot seat
New York State Attorney General Letitia James broke her silence this week amid increasing pressure to respond to the allegations of sexual harassment against her Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Khan. James has been accused of suppressing information until she was re-elected this past November. NY1’s Zack Fink, Courtney Gross and Juan Manuel Benítez weigh in on this highly complicated issue and take a close look at the attorney general’s recent interview on “Inside City Hall.”
Carload Of Fool's Gold Sinks Jersey City DEA Imposter's Plan For Riches: Feds
When a Massachusetts woman contacted federal authorities to report a man claiming to be one of them and asking for $330,000 in gold bars, they came up with a plan that would turn the tables and ultimately land the Jersey City imposter in police custody.The undercover agents set up a meeting with 38…
Port Authority helps job seekers with criminal justice system history
NEW YORK -- Getting a job can be difficult for those who have gone through the criminal justice system. Lack of employment can often be a reason people end up back behind bars. But there's a new program aiming to change that. Andre Parker is a construction spotter supervisor with the Van Wyck Expansion Project. He plays a vital safety role. "We're always here to make sure nothing obstructs that guideway," said Parker, referring to the structure that supports the AirTrain system to Kennedy Airport. "This has been a great opportunity all the way around." It's a career that seemed out of reach for...
NYPD: Ramped up enforcement of illegally parked tractor trailers leads to 800 summons
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The NYPD has ramped up its enforcement of illegally parked tractor trailers in 2022, which the Advance/SILive.com highlighted earlier this year as a quality of life and safety issue across the Island. A spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information said approximately 800...
Mayor Adams fined $300 for failing to rid his Brooklyn property of rats
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams spoke out Wednesday out about a rat summons that he got.He's fighting a $300 fine for failing to get rid of rats on his Brooklyn property."I did a good job of mitigating the rats. I speak with my neighbors about it. We make sure that we do everything possible to deal with these rodents," Adams said. "Sometimes I hear the counts of the number of rats compared to New Yorkers and it's frightening, but we are going to bring on a rat czar. We're going to clean our city with Jessica Tisch, the sanitation commissioner, and we're going to push these back. I think she says it best: 'Rats don't run New York.'"READ MORE: New York City says enough is enough, looks to hire badass rat czarAppearing on NY1, the mayor also said he spent nearly $7,000 on rat mitigation on his property.
Harlem tenants may become homeless for the holidays after judge ruling
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A group of Harlem tenants have been ordered to move out of their apartments after a real estate dispute between their building’s developer and his former lender. Tenant Tonia Vail told PIX11 News, “people had plans when they moved here to move forward in life.” Vail was living in a homeless […]
Jersey City announces it’ll build 1-acre park surrounding City Hall
Jersey City officials say they’ll turn the area surrounding City Hall into a modern-day town square, a 1-acre park for special events and public use. Mayor Steve Fulop and the Department of Infrastructure announced plans for the perimeter park on all four sides of the Grove Street building Thursday afternoon, along with an update on plans to build out the unoccupied fourth floor space of City Hall to add employee offices and conference rooms for the newly created infrastructure department.
Hoboken City Council approves $10k contract for former judge to review rent control law
The Hoboken City Council approved a $10,000 contract for a lawyer and former judge to review their rent control ordinance to resolve discrepancies that have arisen. Controversy erupted over a $10,000 contract for attorney and former Hudson County Superior Court Judge Barry Sarkisian to serve as rent control counsel for the city.
