Ice cream recall: This ice cream brand was recalled in 7 states, including N.J.
Weis Markets has recalled 108 containers of Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream because the product might contain undeclared soy and coconut products, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The supermarket chain issued the recall because the 48-ounce containers might have been distributed to 197...
Alleged Former Aldi Employee Warns Customers
Photo byPhoto byBy DoulosBen - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
McDonald's, Walmart, And Taco Bell Found To Be Sourcing Meat With Harmful Antibiotics
The use of antibiotics is nothing new in the production of meat in the United States, according to the National Library of Medicine. These compounds help manage the health of livestock in farm settings. They also can make livestock grow bigger and lead to longer survival, per Piedmont. But experts...
Lowe's Announces Sweeping Changes in December
Americans to get automatic payments of $750 for six months – see who qualifies for the cash
A NEW universal basic income (UBI) program is set to launch offering Americans payments of $750 per month. Run in Champaign County in Illinois, the initiative is operating in a few phases. Currently, the UBI pilot is in its first round, where the identified homeless families have been issued surveys,...
$750 Million Worth of Weed and Nowhere to Sell, NY Cannabis Farmers in a Bind
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The launch of the cannabis market in New York should be nearing its conclusion by practically all measures. More than 200 farms received growing permits from the state in the spring, and since then, farmers have planted seeds, cared for rows of plants throughout summer, and have only now finished harvesting. Now that it's ready to be sold at dispensaries, hundreds of thousands of pounds of marijuana worth hundreds of millions of dollars is available.
Coca-Cola Issues Recall
You're going to want to a double take before you take a sip of that Coke. Amid the holiday season, Coca-Cola recalled a holiday-themed product in the United Kingdom due to a potential health hazard. Issued on Nov. 16, the recall covers Coca-Cola Zero Sugar multipacks with Christmas cardboard and was issued in response to a packaging mishap.
Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines
WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
Dollar Tree Announces Big Changes Coming Up for 2023
Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change
A single quarter could be worth more than $200 — and it has nothing to do with inflation. The U.S. Sun recently reported that a rare quarter — minted in the year 2000 with an error on it — has sold for $216 on eBay. The coin is part of the state Washington quarters series featuring New Hampshire, but it was struck onto a Jefferson nickel.
Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?
Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. SNAP Benefits: How Long Do They...
Moderna says updated booster generated 'significantly higher' neutralizing antibodies against BA.4/BA.5 subvariants
(CNN) -- Moderna said on Monday its updated Covid-19 booster generated "significantly higher" neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants than its earlier shot. The bivalent booster used in the United States is known as mRNA-1273.222; it contains Moderna's original vaccine and a vaccine specifically designed against the BA.4 and...
What Is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?
To qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits, which were previously referred to as food stamps, you need to meet certain eligibility requirements, including the amount of...
Stimulus Checks Could Be Coming to These 4 States Soon
The last federal stimulus check went out in 2021, but individual states are starting to come through with financial help for residents as record inflation continues to affect many Americans' bottom...
11 States People Are Leaving in Droves
Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer – and some clear trends are emerging. A recent study from United Van […]
Stimulus Update: Final Checks Going Out From These 7 States This Month
Every little bit can help counter the effects of inflation. Seven states are still distributing stimulus funds. Much of the money is expected to reach state residents by the end of 2022. For most, eligibility requirements apply. By the end of this month, final stimulus checks should be automatically deposited...
Best Adderall Alternatives - Strongest OTC ADHD Medication
This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR. Are you searching for Adderall alternatives to boost cognitive performance, without the harmful adverse consequences?. There's no shortage of people on that search. About 2.5 million people use Adderall within...
Child Tax Credit 2022 — Families due to get up to $750 in direct payments this December – see if you qualify
A SECOND batch of child tax rebates will be sent out next month just in time for the holidays. Rhode Island residents who filed their 2021 tax return by the October 17 deadline and qualify for the state's child tax credit should receive their payment this December. The state's expanded...
December SNAP Benefits: Where Will Food Assistance Be Provided?
People who get SNAP benefits from different states are waiting for any updates in December to see if they will receive emergency allotments for the following month from their local SNAP offices. New York became the latest state to extend emergency food stamp payments through December 2022, with SNAP benefits...
Experts Say These Will Be the Strongest U.S. Housing Markets in 2023
As someone who only owns the shoes on my feet, worrying about the best housing markets in 2023 seems kind of oblique to me. But, homeownership is a major milestone, and a goal for most people. So, here's some information we should all be privy to, courtesy of Realtor.com. The company’s 2023 Top Housing Markets report ranked the United States' 100 largest markets based on how well they are anticipated to perform next year.
