No. 5 UConn tops LIU, is unbeaten ahead of Big East play
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Freshman Donovan Clingan keeps raising the bar with each game in his first season with UConn. The 7-foot-2 center had a career-high 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 5 UConn over Long Island University 114-61 on Saturday.
Kari Lake challenges her defeat in Arizona governor’s race
PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican defeated in Arizona governor’s race, is formally challenging her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs, asking a court to throw out certified election results from the state's most populous county and either declare her the winner or rerun the governor's election in that county.
Joseph Kittinger, who set longtime parachute record, dies
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Retired Air Force Col. Joseph Kittinger, whose 1960 parachute jump from almost 20 miles (32 kilometers) above the Earth stood as a world record for more than 50 years, died Friday in Florida. He was 94. His death was announced by former U.S. Rep....
Environment stakes high in race for Louisiana utility seat
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The election for Louisiana's obscure regulatory body typically receives little attention locally, but this year has caught the eye of national media outlets, celebrities, political action committees and public utility companies. Lambert Boissiere III, who has comfortably held a seat on Louisiana’s Public Service...
House advances giant Texas storm surge project in water bill
HOUSTON (AP) — Fourteen years after Hurricane Ike ripped through thousands of homes and businesses near Galveston, Texas — but mostly spared the region’s oil refineries and chemical plants — the U.S. House of Representatives voted Thursday to authorize the most expensive project ever recommended by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to protect against the next raging storm.
Florida lawmakers set to begin special session on insurance
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers released a massive property insurance bill that would create a $1 billion reinsurance fund, seek to reduce insurance lawsuits and force more people out of the state-created insurer of last resort even if it means property owners end up paying more. The 123-page...
Weekly Roundup: 'I repaid every penny'
TALLAHASSEE — It took about 24 hours for state Rep. Joe Harding to resign from his House seat after news broke this week that the Ocala Republican had been charged with fraudulently obtaining coronavirus-related business loans. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida announced Wednesday that...
Insurance proposals could bring big changes
TALLAHASSEE — With a special legislative session poised to start, the Florida House and Senate late Friday released proposals that would make far-reaching changes in the state’s troubled property-insurance system. The bills (HB 1A and SB 2A) would take steps to reduce litigation costs, move policies out of...
Report: ‘Long-Term Solutions’ Needed for Insurance
TALLAHASSEE — With Florida lawmakers poised to start a special legislative session, a financial-ratings agency issued a report Thursday that warned about the possibility of additional insolvencies of property insurers and said long-term changes are needed in the state’s troubled insurance market. The AM Best report pointed to...
